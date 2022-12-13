Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming
LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
LA’s New Mayor Promises To Speed Up Homeless Housing Through ‘Master Leasing.’ Here’s What That Means
Bass says L.A. will be “master leasing” buildings across the city. Experts say the approach could move people indoors faster, but won’t be a panacea.
Housing In LA Is Expensive. Here Are Resources If You Need Help
Section 8 lottery winners could wait years for assistance, but there are resources for folks.
PLANetizen
Superfund Project to Deliver Massive Water Supply Boon to Los Angeles
Hayley Smith reports for the Los Angeles Times on a major breakthrough for resilience in the nation’s second largest city: the city of Los Angeles is nearing completion on a $600 million project to restore groundwater supplies in the San Fernando Valley. “Nearly 70% of the city’s 115 wells...
Democrat 'rising star' caught on leaked audio doubles down amid calls to resign: 'He’s staying and that’s it'
President Biden and virtually all California Democrats have called for the resignation of Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León, who now faces a renewed recall efort.
Kevin de León Casts Shadow Over LA City Council as Winter Recess Begins
The Los Angeles City Council began its winter recess Wednesday after two tumultuous meetings, with all signs pointing to continued uncertainty in the chamber when it reconvenes during the second week of January over the presence of embattled Councilman Kevin de León.
LA Council approves Little Tokyo funding in motion filed by de León
Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de León may have been chased from the council chamber Tuesday, but was able to vote on several items — including on a motion that he filed himself last week calling for funding to assist businesses in Little Tokyo. De León, who appeared in...
yovenice.com
Los Angeles City Council Has Banned Oil and Gas Drilling Over 20 Years
City Council approves ban over the next 20 years with unanimous vote last week. In a unanimous vote last week, the Los Angeles City Council voted to ban new oil and gas drilling and phase out existing wells over the next 20 years. As of 2018, it was reported by...
2urbangirls.com
Beverly Hills developer Arman Gabaee sentenced to four years in prison for bribing ex-County employee
LOS ANGELES – A real estate developer was sentenced today to 48 months in federal prison for offering to buy a million-dollar home for a Los Angeles County public official in exchange for the official’s assistance securing a $45 million county lease for the developer. Arman Gabaee, 61,...
Eyewitness Newsmakers: LA Mayor Karen Bass talks city council and recent Kevin de León controversy
On the latest edition of Eyewitness Newsmakers with Marc Brown, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass says the only way for L.A. to heal from the racist recording scandal is for Kevin de León to resign or for there to be a successful recall effort.
Danny Trejo, LA County Sheriff Luna unveil campaign to warn against dangers of counterfeit drugs
Authorities unveiled a multi-agency campaign to warn people about the dangers of counterfeit pharmaceuticals.
For LA’s Section 8 Lottery Winners, Vouchers Could Still Be 10 Years Away. Here’s Where To Turn For Help
If you’re facing a rent increase, eviction or need help affording rent in L.A. check out this list of resources.
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling Racism
Staying true to her word, Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency on L.A's homeless crisis, in an effort to rapidly get unhoused people off the streets. Bass was sworn in ceremonially this weekend as the new Mayor of Los Angeles, by US vice-president Kamala Harris at the Microsoft Theater. The ceremony was widely attended by Los Angeles residents, eager to witness the first Black and woman Mayor of L.A be sworn-in.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Fat Sal’s Continues Expansion With New Location
Fat Sal’s, the Westside-based cult favorite restaurant with a flagship restaurant in Westwood, is in the process of opening another location, this time in the San Fernando Valley, as reported by What Now Los Angeles. This location would be located at 12265 W. Ventura Blvd. Ste. 111., the site...
Capital one agrees to payout, policy changes to settle lawsuit
Capitol One will have to pay Riverside County nearly $400,000 under a legal settlement stemming from a lawsuit over the company’s debt collection practices, prosecutors announced today.
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
NBC Los Angeles
City of Long Beach is Helping Food Vendors Prepare for New California Law
Community outreach workers with the city of Long Beach passing out fliers to food vendors letting them know about a new law that goes into effect January 1st that could affect how they do business. "We want to make sure we are talking to them so they understand what the...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Los Angeles man gets 10 years for $25M cellphone scheme
A Los Angeles cellphone store owner who stole some $25 million from wireless carriers by illegally unlocking phones was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison. Argishti Khudaverdyan, 44, of Burbank, also was ordered to pay nearly $28.5 million in restitution, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.
getnews.info
On Saturday, December 17th, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Office is presenting Contract Ready LA & Building LA Today
It is a free event at Westin Hotel for minority business owners interested in local contracts. Over 500+ small business owners attend each month. The Office of the Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass invites local business owners to a free event that focuses on preparing minority businesses for contracting opportunities in the City and County. The event is on Saturday, December 17th, at the WESTIN HOTEL, LAX.
The Biggest Losers In L.A.’s Fast-Cooling Housing Market
With the city's real estate off 20 percent since its peak last spring, sellers are slashing prices. Here are some properties that lost thousands and millions in value The post The Biggest Losers In L.A.’s Fast-Cooling Housing Market appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
