Los Angeles, CA

Antelope Valley Press

Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
LANCASTER, CA
Slauson Girl

Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling Racism

Staying true to her word, Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency on L.A's homeless crisis, in an effort to rapidly get unhoused people off the streets. Bass was sworn in ceremonially this weekend as the new Mayor of Los Angeles, by US vice-president Kamala Harris at the Microsoft Theater. The ceremony was widely attended by Los Angeles residents, eager to witness the first Black and woman Mayor of L.A be sworn-in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Fat Sal’s Continues Expansion With New Location

Fat Sal’s, the Westside-based cult favorite restaurant with a flagship restaurant in Westwood, is in the process of opening another location, this time in the San Fernando Valley, as reported by What Now Los Angeles. This location would be located at 12265 W. Ventura Blvd. Ste. 111., the site...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California

The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Monica Daily Press

Los Angeles man gets 10 years for $25M cellphone scheme

A Los Angeles cellphone store owner who stole some $25 million from wireless carriers by illegally unlocking phones was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison. Argishti Khudaverdyan, 44, of Burbank, also was ordered to pay nearly $28.5 million in restitution, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
getnews.info

On Saturday, December 17th, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Office is presenting Contract Ready LA & Building LA Today

It is a free event at Westin Hotel for minority business owners interested in local contracts. Over 500+ small business owners attend each month. The Office of the Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass invites local business owners to a free event that focuses on preparing minority businesses for contracting opportunities in the City and County. The event is on Saturday, December 17th, at the WESTIN HOTEL, LAX.
LOS ANGELES, CA

