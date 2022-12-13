ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis, AZ

yumadailynews.com

Armed robber wanted by police in Calexico, video included

CALEXICO - Police in Calexico has been asking for the communities help in finding a wanted armed robber. A local gas station in Calexico was targeted by an armed robbery. The suspect was armed with a handgun, chased a store employee out of the business, and stole various merchandise. The...
CALEXICO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Calexico East Port of Entry Shifts Hours of Operation

CALEXICO – The Calexico East Port of Entry will have its weekday hours of operation returned to normal starting Monday, Dec. 19. Between Monday to Friday, the port of entry’s hours of operation will return to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced in a press release.
CALEXICO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 333

The Yuma Fire Department responded to 333 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a large backyard fire, 1 for a stove top fire, 1 for a gas fireplace left on but not ignited, and various alarms. 1 Mutual Aid. Including: 1 for assisting Rural Metro with a medical emergency...
YUMA, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Yuma County Declares Emergency at Southern Border as Title 42 Nears End

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors (BOS) officially declared a state of emergency regarding the southern border Wednesday, citing concerns with health and the potential increase of migrant activity in the coming month. “More than 300,000 apprehensions have been made by Yuma Sector agents in fiscal year 2022. The number...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Somerton is Arizona’s small town, with a big heart

SOMERTON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nestled just a few miles southwest of the City of Yuma lies a border town known for being a tight-knit community with a festive spirit. Somerton was built on the heart of Hispanic immigrants, with many working in the agricultural industry. Yuma County, of course, is home to a $4 billion industry, producing leafy greens with a bit of citrus. As Yuma’s tourism agency writes, “if you’re eating a salad during the winter, chances are that it was grown in Yuma.”
SOMERTON, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway

YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Yuma County Chairman address the health and humanitarian border crisis

YUMA - Yuma County Chairman Tony Reyes has declared an emergency in the unincorporated areas of Yuma County to address the continuing health and humanitarian crisis at the US/Mexico border. With the County facing a “triple threat” of COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus and the flu, and the increasing number of asylum seekers and migrants entering Yuma County from Mexico, local healthcare resources are being stressed.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
KYMA News 11

CUSD responds to arrest of substitute teacher

The Calexico Unified School District (CUSD) said in a press release they can't share any more details about the arrest of the substitute teacher accused of molesting a 16-year-old child on campus. The post CUSD responds to arrest of substitute teacher appeared first on KYMA.
CALEXICO, CA

