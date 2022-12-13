Read full article on original website
Armed robber wanted by police in Calexico, video included
CALEXICO - Police in Calexico has been asking for the communities help in finding a wanted armed robber. A local gas station in Calexico was targeted by an armed robbery. The suspect was armed with a handgun, chased a store employee out of the business, and stole various merchandise. The...
Calexico East Port of Entry Shifts Hours of Operation
CALEXICO – The Calexico East Port of Entry will have its weekday hours of operation returned to normal starting Monday, Dec. 19. Between Monday to Friday, the port of entry’s hours of operation will return to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced in a press release.
Yuma County declares emergency in unincorporated areas over 'triple threat' health concerns near border
Yuma County Board of Supervisors Chairman Marco Reyes has declared an emergency in the unincorporated areas of the county near the U.S./Mexico border due to "triple threat" health concerns. Growing numbers of COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu, as well as asylum seekers and migrants entering the county,...
Attempted murder suspect on the loose
The Calexico Police Department needs your help finding a man accused of trying to kill his brother-in-law. The post Attempted murder suspect on the loose appeared first on KYMA.
Man involved in Yuma bank holdups may not be competent for trial
The man accused of robbing two banks in two weeks March of last year will be undergoing a mental competency evaluation after appearing in court today. The post Man involved in Yuma bank holdups may not be competent for trial appeared first on KYMA.
Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 333
The Yuma Fire Department responded to 333 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a large backyard fire, 1 for a stove top fire, 1 for a gas fireplace left on but not ignited, and various alarms. 1 Mutual Aid. Including: 1 for assisting Rural Metro with a medical emergency...
10 days left for Winterhaven Festival of Lights, reminder to slow down while driving
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With thousands of people expected to head to Winterhaven this weekend, police and people who live there want to make sure this holiday favorite doesn’t turn into a tragedy. Neighbors say that while the first week of the Winterhaven Festival of Lights has...
Yuma Board of Supervisors warns of fast-approaching water crisis on the horizon
The Yuma County Board of Supervisors met today in a special session, where the water crisis has members ringing the alarm. The post Yuma Board of Supervisors warns of fast-approaching water crisis on the horizon appeared first on KYMA.
Man accused of string of Yuma burglaries has trial delay
The man tied to a string of business burglaries in Yuma also appeared in court today. The post Man accused of string of Yuma burglaries has trial delay appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Gas station killer accepts plea
The man accused of murdering a man at a Yuma gas station back in 2019 accepted a plea agreement today. The post Yuma Gas station killer accepts plea appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma County Declares Emergency at Southern Border as Title 42 Nears End
The Yuma County Board of Supervisors (BOS) officially declared a state of emergency regarding the southern border Wednesday, citing concerns with health and the potential increase of migrant activity in the coming month. “More than 300,000 apprehensions have been made by Yuma Sector agents in fiscal year 2022. The number...
Somerton is Arizona’s small town, with a big heart
SOMERTON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nestled just a few miles southwest of the City of Yuma lies a border town known for being a tight-knit community with a festive spirit. Somerton was built on the heart of Hispanic immigrants, with many working in the agricultural industry. Yuma County, of course, is home to a $4 billion industry, producing leafy greens with a bit of citrus. As Yuma’s tourism agency writes, “if you’re eating a salad during the winter, chances are that it was grown in Yuma.”
Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway
YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
San Luis Mayor declares local emergency due to border crisis
San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel signed a proclamation and a declaration of emergency because of the humanitarian and health crisis happening along the U.S. and Mexico Border this afternoon. The post San Luis Mayor declares local emergency due to border crisis appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma County Chairman address the health and humanitarian border crisis
YUMA - Yuma County Chairman Tony Reyes has declared an emergency in the unincorporated areas of Yuma County to address the continuing health and humanitarian crisis at the US/Mexico border. With the County facing a “triple threat” of COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus and the flu, and the increasing number of asylum seekers and migrants entering Yuma County from Mexico, local healthcare resources are being stressed.
Protesters Block Construction of Border Wall with Shipping Containers as Biden Administration Sues Arizona
Outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey ordered gaps in the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border patched using shipping containers earlier this year, but protesters are now blocking workers from finishing the project. At the same time, the Biden administration hit Arizona with a lawsuit also attempting to stop the construction. Arizona Attorney...
Migrants, human rights activists and law enforcement all gather at Yuma border
Busy morning at the border, with migrants, law enforcement and human rights activists all gathering in the Yuma sector. The post Migrants, human rights activists and law enforcement all gather at Yuma border appeared first on KYMA.
CUSD responds to arrest of substitute teacher
The Calexico Unified School District (CUSD) said in a press release they can't share any more details about the arrest of the substitute teacher accused of molesting a 16-year-old child on campus. The post CUSD responds to arrest of substitute teacher appeared first on KYMA.
