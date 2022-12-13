SOMERTON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nestled just a few miles southwest of the City of Yuma lies a border town known for being a tight-knit community with a festive spirit. Somerton was built on the heart of Hispanic immigrants, with many working in the agricultural industry. Yuma County, of course, is home to a $4 billion industry, producing leafy greens with a bit of citrus. As Yuma’s tourism agency writes, “if you’re eating a salad during the winter, chances are that it was grown in Yuma.”

SOMERTON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO