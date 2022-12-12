Where Chargers stand in playoff picture after Week 14
The Chargers improved to 7-6 after defeating the Dolphins on Sunday night.
After the win, how does Los Angeles stack up with the other teams in the AFC West?
Here’s a look at the division standings entering Week 15:
1. Chiefs (10-3)
2. Chargers (7-6)
3. Raiders (5-8)
4. Broncos (3-10)
And, a look at the playoff picture:
1. Bills (10-3)
2. Chiefs (10-3)
3. Ravens (9-4)
4. Titans (7-6)
5. Bengals (9-4)
6. Dolphins (8-5)
7. Patriots (7-6)
Chances of making the playoffs: 40%
Next opponent: at Raiders
8. Chargers (7-6)
Chances of making the playoffs: 55%
Next opponent: vs Titans
9. Jets (7-6)
Chances of making the playoffs: 34%
Next opponent: vs Lions
10. Jaguars (5-8)
Chances of making the playoffs: 14%
Next opponent: vs Cowboys
The Patriots have the seventh seed due to the conference record tiebreaker over the Chargers. The Jets are also 7-6, but New England has the head-to-head and division record tiebreaker over New York
AFC playoff matchups if the season ended today:
- No. 2 Chiefs vs. No. 7 Patriots
- No. 3 Ravens vs. No. 6 Dolphins
- No. 4 Titans vs. No. 5 Bengals
