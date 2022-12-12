ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Chargers stand in playoff picture after Week 14

By Gavino Borquez
 3 days ago
The Chargers improved to 7-6 after defeating the Dolphins on Sunday night.

After the win, how does Los Angeles stack up with the other teams in the AFC West?

Here’s a look at the division standings entering Week 15:

1. Chiefs (10-3)

2. Chargers (7-6)

3. Raiders (5-8)

4. Broncos (3-10)

And, a look at the playoff picture:

1. Bills (10-3)

2. Chiefs (10-3)

3. Ravens (9-4)

4. Titans (7-6)

5. Bengals (9-4)

6. Dolphins (8-5)

7. Patriots (7-6)

Chances of making the playoffs: 40%

Next opponent: at Raiders

8. Chargers (7-6)

Chances of making the playoffs: 55%

Next opponent: vs Titans

9. Jets (7-6)

Chances of making the playoffs: 34%

Next opponent: vs Lions

10. Jaguars (5-8)

Chances of making the playoffs: 14%

Next opponent: vs Cowboys

The Patriots have the seventh seed due to the conference record tiebreaker over the Chargers. The Jets are also 7-6, but New England has the head-to-head and division record tiebreaker over New York

AFC playoff matchups if the season ended today:

  • No. 2 Chiefs vs. No. 7 Patriots
  • No. 3 Ravens vs. No. 6 Dolphins
  • No. 4 Titans vs. No. 5 Bengals

