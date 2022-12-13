Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried's relatives called the Bahamas prison he's being held at to ask if he can get vegan meals, per Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried was denied bail and is being held at the Fox Hill correctional center in Nassau that is known for overcrowding and harsh conditions.
CNBC
FTX tells court it has evidence Sam Bankman-Fried transferred assets to Bahamas government custody after bankruptcy
FTX in an emergency court filing said it has evidence Bahamian regulators told former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to gain "unauthorized access" to FTX systems to obtain digital assets belonging to the company after it filed for bankruptcy protection. It said Bankman-Fried transferred those assets to the custody of the Bahamian...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Bahamas jail where FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly heading is 'harsh,' rat-infested: State Department
Fox Hill Prison, where FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly is heading following his arrest in the Bahamas, has "harsh" conditions and poor sanitation, the State Department says.
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Binance's CEO tried to warn Sam Bankman-Fried: 'The more damage you do now, the more jail time.'
"Stop now, don't cause more damage," Zhao said in a group chat as he feared the FTX founder's moves would crack crypto, the New York Times reported.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
DA: School administrator stole $579K, spent money on vacations and fertility treatments
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A former administrator at a Christian school is accused of misusing funds to pay for vacations, restaurant meals, Amazon purchases and in-vitro fertilization treatments, the Montgomery County District Attorney's office said Wednesday.Katherine Paprocka faces 29 felony counts related to the theft of $579,000 from the Penn Christian Academy in East Norriton and businesses that worked with the school.Police and county detectives found that Paprocka, 36, forged signatures of other school employees and volunteers on paperwork, obtained credit cards in their names and claimed to lenders and other companies that she was the owner of the school.But...
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried issued himself millions in loans using company money: CEO
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried gave himself personal loans from his hedge fund Alameda Research for unknown purposes, according to FTX CEO John Ray III.
Herschel Walker under fire as financial records show he was only renting out Georgia home
Financial disclosure forms have revealed that contrary to his claims of deep ties to the state of Georgia, Republican nominee Herschel Walker in fact appears to have used his property there as a source of rental income rather than as a residence.The news comes as Georgians turn out in record numbers to vote in the state’s Senate runoff, in which Mr Walker is trying to unseat Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock to give his party a 50th Senate seat.According to The Daily Beast, Mr Walker’s financial records show that while he claims to have had a property in Georgia for...
bitcoinist.com
From A Penthouse To No Bed: FTX Founder Sent to Prison Unfit for Humanity
The co-founder and former CEO at failed crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), was taken into custody by Bahamian authorities. According to recent reports, SBF was taken to one of the worst prisons in the world, called Fox Hill. The correctional facility has a reputation for its lack of hygiene,...
Trump’s Criminal Nightmare Officially Begins
Former President Donald Trump long ago honed his ability to narrowly escape legal consequences into his own personal brand of rare and exceptional performance art. But like Elvis in his Vegas years, Trump’s act is growing old. Prosecutors are after him like never before—and legal experts, including some who once doubted Trump would ever be charged with a crime, increasingly say the first indictment of a former U.S. president is now a real possibility.
New FTX CEO Blasts Bahamas Officials Over Huge Mysterious Transfers
The finger-pointing in the wake of FTX’s implosion is expanding, with the crypto firm’s new CEO John Ray accusing Bahamian authorities on Tuesday of seizing hundreds of millions of dollars in crypto without explanation. Ray said that former FTX execs, including Sam Bankman-Fried, likely aided in this process after the company filed for bankruptcy and its assets were supposed to be frozen. “We’ve repeatedly asked them for clarity about what they’ve been doing. And we’ve been shut down on that,” he alleged of Bahamian officials. Ray also said that Bankman-Fried, in an effort to appease the Bahamian government, allowed local residents to withdraw roughly $100 million of their holdings from FTX while the rest of the world’s assets remained frozen. Bahamian authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in a press release on Monday, the country’s Securities Commission called out “misstatements” by Ray, insisting that any actions it had taken were lawful, and that seized assets “will be ultimately distributed, to creditors and clients of FTX, wherever they may be located.”
CoinTelegraph
$75M worth of FTX’s political donations at risk of being recalled due to bankruptcy: Report
Following the collapse of FTX and its Nov. 11 bankruptcy filing, $73 million worth of its political donations is currently at risk of being recalled to repay the failed exchange’s creditors, according to a report by Bloomberg. Speculators online allege that the former FTX CEO and his executives sought...
“Very unfair!”: Trump melts down on Truth Social as Allen Weisselberg spills the beans in court
US President-elect Donald Trump along with his son Donald, Jr., arrive for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg (C), chief financial officer of The Trump, looks on January 11, 2017. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) On Friday morning Donald Trump went on a...
Jury finds Hugo Chavez's ex-nurse guilty of money laundering
MIAMI (AP) — The former nurse of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez has been found guilty of money laundering in connection to bribes paid by a billionaire media mogul to green light lucrative currency transactions when she served as the country’s national treasurer. A jury in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, deliberated for just a few hours Tuesday before finding Claudia Diaz and her husband, Adrían Velasquez, guilty of five of the six counts detailed in a 2020 indictment accusing them of taking at least $4.2 million in bribes. The couple, who will be sentenced in February, face a maximum of 20 years in prison for each of the criminal counts. The jury trial was seen as a critical test of federal prosecutors’ ability to hold accountable so-called Venezuelan kleptocrats for fleecing the oil rich nation.
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Congressman Defends Keeping Sam Bankman-Fried Donation Following Arrest
Representative Jake Auchincloss, the vice chair of the House committee overseeing the finance industry, received $5,800 dollars from the embattled FTX founder.
Trump brags that he 'openly and transparently' took government documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago
"When will you invade the other Presidents' homes in search of documents, which are voluminous, which they took with them, but not nearly so openly and transparently as I did?" Trump wrote.
