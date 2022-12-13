Read full article on original website
Crypto Market Rallies as U.S Inflation Drops to 7.1% For November
The US consumer price index drops from October’s 7.7% to November’s 7.1%. The inflation statistics sent the price of bitcoin (BTC) soaring by more than 6 percent. The publication of the November statistics for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics caused a sharp increase in the value of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC). The US consumer price index drops from October’s 7.7% to November’s 7.1%. CPI for November was predicted to come in at 7.3%.
Solana (SOL) May Break Out Over $14.5, if Bull Trend Retains
The price of Solana (SOL) has risen in the past 24 hours. Trading volume and market capitalization have been rising in the SOL market. $13.9 has emerged as a support, while $14.24 has emerged as a resistance. Solana (SOL) has been rising in price over the past 24 hours, suggesting...
Crypto Derivatives Platform Paradigm Reduces Pay Avoiding Layoffs
Entire derivatives platforms felt the effects, with the major firms laying off employees. Recent times have witnessed a rise in the number of layoffs throughout the sector. Because of the current bear market, the crypto derivatives platform Paradigm has decided to reduce employee pay by 15%. After FTX’s bankruptcy last month, derivatives trading took a significant hit. Exchange co-founded by arrested entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried is accused of using billions of dollars in client cash to finance the uncollateralized margin trading of Alameda Research, a subsidiary of the exchange.
Microsoft Forbids Cloud-Crypto Mining!
Microsoft bans cloud crypto mining services. Special approvals required for special cases in regards with crypto mining upon Microsoft cloud. Cloud based crypto mining expected to surpass higher profits. Ever since the concept of cloud based crypto mining came to the limelight, the emotions of crypto mining catapulted, and absolutely...
Cash Crunch Mining Firm Core Scientific Manages $72M Funding
Core Scientific sold 9,618 BTC in April at a loss of $362 million. It was revealed that the company will run out of money before 2023. B. Riley, a provider of financial services, has extended an offer to Bitcoin investors. Core Scientific’s leading lender, B. Riley, revealed the details of the financing deal in a letter dated December 14 and said that the company was ready to finance the first $40 million “immediately, with zero contingencies.”
Thailand SEC Warns of Stricter Crypto Regulations Post FTX Fall
The protection of investors and the tracking of emerging dangers will be top priorities. Companies were also advised by the agency not to use deceptive or misleading claims. Due to the FTX’s demise, another financial regulator stepped in. To safeguard its citizens’ savings, the Thailand Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing to implement stricter rules on crypto assets in line with those of the international market.
MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) Listed on Koinbazar Exchange
Global crypto exchange Koinbazar has listed MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) on INR, USDT Markets and open trading for MMIT/INR, MMIT/USDT market pairs at 11:30 AM (UTC) on 14th December, 2022. The MangoMan Intelligent community is vibrant and fun and is decentralized. Moreover, the MangoMan is completely about the freshmen in the...
BinaryX Introduces Cyber Incubation Fund to Support Blockchain Games
Singapore, Singapore, 12th December, 2022, Chainwire. BinaryX launches a new 220,000 BNX Cyber Incubation Fund, aimed at driving the growth and adoption of Web3 games. The fund, supported by the project team, seed investors and members of the BNX community, will be used to invest in on-chain gaming projects that utilize or are experimenting with blockchain technology. BinaryX is also offering advisory services alongside the fund to bolster support for projects under the fund.
MetaMask Collaborates With PayPal To Offer In-app ETH Purchase
It is similar to PayPal’s checkout process for consumers to pay using their account details. This improvement would help bring more consumers into the Web3 ecosystem. To streamline the cryptocurrency purchasing process, PayPal is collaborating with the cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask. According to the joint statement, both organizations are looking at providing consumers with a variety of methods for moving their digital assets across platforms. A joint press statement was issued today by the two firms, announcing their partnership.
USDT Stablecoin Issuer Tether Pledges to Eliminate Loans by 2023
As of September 30th, the company claims that it has loaned out $6.1 billion. The company’s total assets surpassed $68 billion in the third quarter alone. In light of the rising speculation that Tether’s increasing amount of secured loans may lead to the downfall of the stablecoin issuer, Tether issued an official statement later today. The cryptocurrency corporation has decided to reduce its credit exposure to zero by 2023.
Crypto Market Plummets Post 0.50 Basis Points Interest Hike by Fed
The Federal Reserve of the United States increased interest rates by 0.50 basis points. Just like U.S. equities, the majority of the crypto market fell shortly after the news. The Federal Reserve authorized a lesser interest-rate boost than previous ones this year but indicated intentions to keep increasing rates next year to battle excessive inflation, sending the price of cryptocurrencies down along with U.S. markets.
Citi Downgrades Robinhood’s Stock From Buy to Neutral
The analyst said the timeline is “uncertain” at this point. Shares of HOOD had their price objective cut by Christopher Allen and Ygal Arounian. Robinhood Markets (HOOD) stock was downgraded from “Buy” to “Neutral” by Citi because of uncertainty surrounding the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) upcoming market structure proposals. Along with Citi’s cautious equity market outlook, and the effect of the collapse of FTX, a cryptocurrency trading platform, on Robinhood Markets’ revenue and customer base.
AliPay Integrates Digital Yuan For Instant Payments Boosting Adoption
The Ant Group operates AliPay, the dominant digital payment system in China. The Group is a subsidiary of the Alibaba Group and is in the midst of a massive overhaul. AliPay has integrated the Digital Yuan to enable instant payments across all of Alibaba Group Holding’s e-commerce platforms, including Taobao and Tmall, in an effort to promote China’s digital currency, e-CNY. The Ant Group operates AliPay, the dominant digital payment system in China.
MakerDAO Relaunches DAI Savings Rate With Hiked Interest Rate
Decentralized and tied to the US dollar, DAI is MakerDAO’s stablecoin. To raise the interest rate by 100 basis points was approved by a majority of voters. MakerDAO is reintroducing the DAI Savings Rate. The DSR was first introduced in 2018, allowing participants to earn interest on their holdings of the project’s native stablecoin DAI by depositing it into a smart contract. However, for some time now, interest has been very low, paying consumers only 0.1%.
Canada Issues New Stringent Guidelines For Crypto Exchanges
The regulator requires firms to keep their customers’ assets separate from their own. Exchanges will have to comply with prohibition on margin and leverage trading. If they want to operate in Canada, cryptocurrency exchanges will have to comply with stricter regulations. Such as a prohibition on margin and leverage trading. The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) released new guidelines on Monday. That requires firms to keep their customers’ assets separate from their own.
Gaming Platform Azarus to list on Uniswap – onramps multi-million streaming audience to blockchain
San Francisco, USA, 13th December, 2022, Chainwire. Azarus will be hosting a keynote stream in partnership with Animoca Brands at 7am UTC on Wednesday, December 14th (11pm PST on Tuesday, December 13th) to reveal the imminent listing on Uniswap of the AzaCoin, an ERC-20 Token on Ethereum Mainnet, which will list on Uniswap on January 11, 2023.
Binance CEO CZ Calls Huge Withdrawals Business as Usual
A total of 40,353 Bitcoins and 278,017 Ether tokens were withdrawn. Binance’s native cryptocurrency BNB Coin dropped by 5 percent on Tuesday. On Monday, reports surfaced that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is weighing whether or not to file criminal charges against Binance and its officials for money laundering. This has led to significant withdrawals. And high levels of user activity on the cryptocurrency market during the last two days.
Will the BUSD Upon Paxos Survive?
BUSD gets regulated by the NYDFS for Ethereum (ETH) through Paxos. BUSD complies fully with the regulations of NYDFS. Speculations arise on the trustworthiness of BUSD. Apart from just having a native coin, the world’s largest global exchange, the Bianance, has now come up with their very own stablecoin, known as the BUSD. Thai stablecoin is completely backed up directly with US dollars as cash.
Justin Sun Withdraws $100M BUSD From Binance Exchange
CZ said that the transaction was part of the company’s plan to use cross-chain swaps. Later Justin Sun deposited $100 million USDC into Binance. On Wednesday, Justin Sun, founder of the Tron, withdrew 100 million BUSD stablecoins. The one hundred million BUSD withheld was deposited into the Paxos Treasury. On Tuesday, Binance CEO CZ said that Justin Sun’s transfer of 100 million USDC to Binance is an integral aspect of deploying BUSD on Tron via cross-chain swaps.
