Casper, WY

Natrona’s Breckin McClintock Signs with Montana Tech for Football

Natrona County High School athlete Breckin McClintock has signed on with Montana Tech to continue his football career. McClintock was named all-state in 4A in 2022 as a wide receiver and as a defensive back. On offense, he caught 26 balls for 330 yards with 3 touchdowns and was also an all-state pick as a receiver as a junior. In 2021, McClintock caught 34 balls for 565 yards and 4 touchdowns. On defense as a senior, he was in on 22 tackles and led the team in interceptions with 4.
Have You Ever Seen The Movie Titled ‘Wyoming’?

The Hoofprints of the Past Museum in Kaycee, WY has a tour they do every summer about the Johnson County War. On this tour, you see locations of battles, ranches where the war was fought and hear the stories of what took place. The history of Wyoming is incredible and...
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/14/22 – 12/15/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NCSD Board Honors Randy Bower and Nathan Vondra

At the Natrona County School District board of trustees meeting on Monday, the board honored two school members, Randy Bower and Nathan Vondra. Bower, assistant principal at CY Middle School was honored as the Assistant Principal of the Year while Vondra, a physical education teacher at Manor Heights Elementary School, was honored as Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Brew Ha Ha: Seasonal Ales and Holiday Shenanigans at Casper Breweries

Beer has been linked to Christmastime since Scandinavians and Vikings made Jul-AKA Yule--to celebrate Winter Solstice. Casper breweries are keeping the tradition alive, spicing up their rotators with seasonal ingredients like vanilla, peanut butter, coffee, coconut, clove and more. K2Radio News stopped at Gruner Brothers and other breweries to chat...
Casper Man Charged With Shooting Father to Face Trial

A Casper man charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting his father last year will go to trial in Natrona County District Court. Vincent Daniel Hayes, born in 1983, was charged with killing William Johnson at his home on Nov. 11-12, 2021, according to court documents filed that month. However,...
PHOTOS: Once Upon a December in Downtown Casper

Casper got a whopping 9.2 inches of snow yesterday, Dec. 13. This per the National Weather Service. That's 5.1 inches more than the previous record for the 13th, set in 1975. The mountain got over 19". Downtown Casper is looking oh-so-sweet right now with sugar-coated everything. Sugar Coated Downtown Casper.
Have Milder Winters Turned Casperites ‘Soft’? [OPINION]

So far, this winter season has not been that bad here in Casper... in my opinion, but there has been a lot of complaining, and to me, it seems like a little more than unusual. I was born here in Casper, and although I was not raised here, I have been back for twenty years. In my combined time living in this great state (and awesome city), I have quite literally witnessed blizzards in June, two feet and more of snow, severe power outages, knocked down trees, closed local roads and highways, and so much more.
Casper Man, Facing Federal Gun Charge, Now Accused of Domestic Violence

A Casper man charged in federal court in October with being a felon in possession of a firearm has now been charged with domestic violence-related crimes in state court. Patrick Charles Schutz, 39, was arrested at 3:31 a.m. Wednesday and booked into the Natrona County jail on charges of domestic battery and "apply pressure on throat or neck," or strangulation, according to the Natrona County jail roster.
