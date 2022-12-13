Read full article on original website
Natrona’s Breckin McClintock Signs with Montana Tech for Football
Natrona County High School athlete Breckin McClintock has signed on with Montana Tech to continue his football career. McClintock was named all-state in 4A in 2022 as a wide receiver and as a defensive back. On offense, he caught 26 balls for 330 yards with 3 touchdowns and was also an all-state pick as a receiver as a junior. In 2021, McClintock caught 34 balls for 565 yards and 4 touchdowns. On defense as a senior, he was in on 22 tackles and led the team in interceptions with 4.
I-25 Closed From Cheyenne to Casper; I-80 Closed Throughout Wyoming As Well
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 25, from Cheyenne to Casper is closed due to winter weather conditions. "As of December 13 at 05:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in 16 to 18 hours," WYDOT wrote on their website. "Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road."
Casper Horseheads Minor League Baseball Team to Cease Operations Immediately
After four seasons as Casper's minor league baseball team, the Casper Horseheads have announced that they are ceasing operations, effective immediately. That's according to a press release from owner Chuck Heeman, who stated that financial burdens and family health are the primary reasons the franchise is coming to an end.
Have You Ever Seen The Movie Titled ‘Wyoming’?
The Hoofprints of the Past Museum in Kaycee, WY has a tour they do every summer about the Johnson County War. On this tour, you see locations of battles, ranches where the war was fought and hear the stories of what took place. The history of Wyoming is incredible and...
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/14/22 – 12/15/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
New Natrona Trustees Each Speak About Being on the Board
At the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, the four new board members, Kevin Christopherson, Jenifer Hopkins, Mary Schmidt, and Michael Stedillie each talked during trustee comments about what people can expect from them on the board. While Christopherson served on the board up until 2020...
Casper Council Looking to Add Two More Police Officers in Natrona Schools
On Tuesday, the Casper city council agreed to move forward with signing a contract with the Natrona County School District (NCSD) to add two more school resource officers (SRO) until 2027. The memorandum of understanding would charge the NCSD an $84,375 cost per officer, and while the six SROs currently...
NCSD Board Honors Randy Bower and Nathan Vondra
At the Natrona County School District board of trustees meeting on Monday, the board honored two school members, Randy Bower and Nathan Vondra. Bower, assistant principal at CY Middle School was honored as the Assistant Principal of the Year while Vondra, a physical education teacher at Manor Heights Elementary School, was honored as Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Casper Mountain Fire Station Burglarized; $6,000 Worth of Items Taken
A suspect or suspects recently burglarized the Casper Mountain Fire Department Station 14 on Lemmers Road and stole more than $6,000 worth of items, according to a news release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. They forced their way into the Fire Station and burglarized it between Dec....
Brew Ha Ha: Seasonal Ales and Holiday Shenanigans at Casper Breweries
Beer has been linked to Christmastime since Scandinavians and Vikings made Jul-AKA Yule--to celebrate Winter Solstice. Casper breweries are keeping the tradition alive, spicing up their rotators with seasonal ingredients like vanilla, peanut butter, coffee, coconut, clove and more. K2Radio News stopped at Gruner Brothers and other breweries to chat...
Casper Council to Provide Cost of Living Increase for City Employees
On Tuesday, the Casper city council unanimously agreed to move forward with a cost-of-living increase of 3.5% for all city employees after the city had over $900,000 in surplus in sales tax revenue. The city anticipated earlier this year that sales tax revenue would bring at least $425,000, however, actual...
UPDATE: Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Casper Re-Entry Center Escapee
Lawrence Felter was located and arrested last night around 6pm in Casper, according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:48 a.m. The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in locating an escaped convict from the Casper Re-Entry Center. That's according to Kiera Grogan,...
Youth Empowerment Council Awarding $240,000 in Grants To Improve Mental Health of Casper Youth
The Youth Empowerment Council is partnering with the Natrona Collective Health Trust to facilitate the awarding of $240,000 to improve the mental health and well-being of young people in Natrona County. That's according to a press release from the Natrona Collective Health Trust, who wrote that the two organizations will...
Kelly Walsh Students go Viral with 6 Million Views on TikTok for ‘Feliz Bottom Jeans’
Four Kelly Walsh High School choir members have gone viral on TikTok for their rendition of 'Feliz Bottom Jeans,' a mashup of 'Feliz Navidad,' by Jose Feliciano and 'Low,' by T-Pain and Flo-Rida. The quartet performed the song while the KWHS choirs were changing spots between performances, as an off-shoot...
Casper Man Charged With Shooting Father to Face Trial
A Casper man charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting his father last year will go to trial in Natrona County District Court. Vincent Daniel Hayes, born in 1983, was charged with killing William Johnson at his home on Nov. 11-12, 2021, according to court documents filed that month. However,...
2022 Casper Christmas Kids Photo Contest – Vote Here
We asked you to send us your 'Christmas Kid' photos and you answered. Now it is time to vote for your favorite to help us award $500!. Vote now for your favorite photo until December 18th. We will announce the winner on December 19th and award the $500- just in time for Christmas!
PHOTOS: Once Upon a December in Downtown Casper
Casper got a whopping 9.2 inches of snow yesterday, Dec. 13. This per the National Weather Service. That's 5.1 inches more than the previous record for the 13th, set in 1975. The mountain got over 19". Downtown Casper is looking oh-so-sweet right now with sugar-coated everything. Sugar Coated Downtown Casper.
Have Milder Winters Turned Casperites ‘Soft’? [OPINION]
So far, this winter season has not been that bad here in Casper... in my opinion, but there has been a lot of complaining, and to me, it seems like a little more than unusual. I was born here in Casper, and although I was not raised here, I have been back for twenty years. In my combined time living in this great state (and awesome city), I have quite literally witnessed blizzards in June, two feet and more of snow, severe power outages, knocked down trees, closed local roads and highways, and so much more.
He’s Baaaack: CPD Warns That ‘The Grinch’ Has Returned to Casper Just in Time For Christmas
You didn't think he was really gone for good, now did you?. Last year, the Casper Police Department kept the community abreast of their ongoing investigation into a certain 'Mean One's' various Casper capers. The CPD eventually detained this coward, this grump, this...grinch!...and arrested him. But now, it looks as...
Casper Man, Facing Federal Gun Charge, Now Accused of Domestic Violence
A Casper man charged in federal court in October with being a felon in possession of a firearm has now been charged with domestic violence-related crimes in state court. Patrick Charles Schutz, 39, was arrested at 3:31 a.m. Wednesday and booked into the Natrona County jail on charges of domestic battery and "apply pressure on throat or neck," or strangulation, according to the Natrona County jail roster.
