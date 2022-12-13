Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Vigil to be held for 2 toddlers killed in suspected North Las Vegas DUI crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A memorial continues to grow at the crash site on Lone Mountain Road and North Scott Robinson Boulevard. One neighbor has arranged a candlelight service to raise awareness about car seat safety and remember the lives of two little girls. The crash happened on Sunday.
‘It’s just scary’: Locals call for safer streets after high speed, suspected DUI crash
Many in the northeast valley have called for safer streets after police said a man was arrested for driving 98 miles per hour while allegedly under the influence early Friday morning.
Fox5 KVVU
2 women identified, charged in North Las Vegas suspected DUI crash claiming the lives of 2 toddlers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police announced charges for the women involved in a crash that killed two-year-old Rose Wilmer and three-year-old Taylor Wilmer earlier this week. The two women have been identified as Kaleah Manning, 25, and Raenysa Washington, 23. Police confirmed Manning, the girls’ aunt,...
Las Vegas police: Man, 21, drove nearly 100 mph before hitting pole, block wall in deadly suspected DUI crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 21-year-old man who was allegedly under the influence before driving onto the wrong side of the road and causing a crash that killed his passenger was also driving nearly 100 mph, according to Las Vegas police. Jesus Martinez-Ruiz, who sustained minor injuries in the crash, is facing charges of DUI, […]
Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed by mother’s boyfriend in northwest valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the northwest Las Vegas valley.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash
Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash
Las Vegas man accused of 3rd DUI found asleep in car after driving in circles: police
Las Vegas Metro police officers said a man accused of his third DUI was driving around in circles in a hotel parking lot before officers found him asleep. Though charged with his second DUI in months, he was out of custody as of Friday, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said.
Family of 2 toddlers killed in suspected DUI crash hope others will learn from tragedy
North Las Vegas Police have identified the two women they said were involved in a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers. 8 News Now spoke with the family of the two girls who were killed as they hope others will learn from the tragedy.
Non-profit discusses proper car seat safety after fatal crash involving toddlers
Experts from Safe Kids explain proper restraint protocols and offer low-cost car seats to those in need.
8newsnow.com
North Las Vegas Police search for 12-year-old boy last seen Dec. 13
North Las Vegas Police search for 12-year-old boy last seen Dec. 13

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 12-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from his home.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Elkhorn, Decatur
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in the far north part of town. Police say the homicide occurred in the 4800 block of Fuchsia Vine Court near Elkhorn Road and Decatur Boulevard. Police have not released additional...
Las Vegas babysitter sentenced to life in prison for killing 5-year-old boy
LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas woman was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after she was convicted last year of killing a 5-year-old boy she was babysitting. Lauren Courtney, 23, was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday, according to KSNV. She will be eligible for parole after she serves 20 years of her sentence.
Fox5 KVVU
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car near Decatur, Charleston
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has died from injuries sustained from being hit by a car Thursday evening, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a statement Friday morning that a man, aged 79, was hit by a car near the intersection of South Decature Boulevard and West Charleston Boulevard around 6 p.m.
Families, Clark County DA upset over proposal to commute all sentences on death row
Families of loved ones who were murdered in Las Vegas are calling a proposal by the Nevada Board of Pardons to commute all the sentences of inmates on death row infuriating, disappointing, and traumatizing.
Nationwide Report
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Civic Center and Owens Drive at around 6 a.m. According to the reports, five unknown vehicles and an unknown person were involved in the collision. The officials...
8newsnow.com
Update: Police find missing 15-year-old Las Vegas girl
Update: Police find missing 15-year-old Las Vegas girl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are trying to locate a missing 15-year-old girl and are asking the public for help. Lidia Chavez-Flores was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 13 around 3:30 p.m. near the 8200 block of Creek Water Lane near Windmill Lane and Paradise Road.
Police looking for suspect in northeast Las Vegas valley robbery
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the robbery occurred around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 In the 4100 block of N. Las Vegas Boulevard near Nellis Boulevard.
8newsnow.com
Vanished in Vegas: Father searches for missing teen two years after disappearance
Vanished in Vegas: Father searches for missing teen two years after disappearance

The fear of a missing child is something far too many have felt in Las Vegas and all around the world.
Fox5 KVVU
Home invasion suspect held victim captive for 8 hours before robbing him, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A homeless man is facing felony charges for allegedly invading an elderly man’s home and kidnapping him for hours - even showering in the apartment - before running off with the man’s belongings, according to authorities. Nathan Maynard, 33, is charged with domestic...
Public asked to avoid area after shooting in Nye County
The Nye County Sheriff's Office reported a shooting on Thursday evening in Pahrump with few details.
