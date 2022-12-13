Read full article on original website
Shirley Moore
MILLPORT, Ala. — Shirley Moore, 85, died Dec. 14, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services are at 10 a.m. today, at Dowdle Funeral Home, with Jordan Lollar officiating. Burial will follow at Springhill Baptist Church cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Dowdle Funeral Home of Millport is in charge of arrangements.
Muriel Rigdon
Muriel B Rigdon, 92, of Scooba, MS passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Windsor Place, Columbus, MS. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, December 16, 2022, from 1:00 – 2:00 PM at Lowndes. Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A Memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Lowndes Funeral...
Doris Holman
HAMILTON — Doris Bryan Malone Holman, 93, died Dec. 13, 2022, at Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home, with James Towery and Terry Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at New Prospect Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon-1:45 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Brooks
MACON — Richard Lee “Goat-Goat” Brooks, 90, died Dec. 7, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Glory Reveal Ministry, with Armondo Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Bethel Baptist Church cemetery. Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements.
Eric Davis
WEST POINT — Eric L. Davis, 44, died Nov. 30, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at Bryan Union Hall, with the Rev. Albert Cockrell officiating. Burial will follow at West Point Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Bryan Union Hall. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Helen Troupe
ATLANTA, Ga. — Helen Smith Troupe, 85, died Dec. 11, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, at Greater Mt. Zion Church in Columbus, with Doran Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Carolina Jordan
KENOSHA, Wis. — Carolina “Cal” Jordan, 88, died Dec. 1, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Sixteenth Section M.B. Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from noon-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangement.s.
Angela Smith
GIBSONTON, Fla. — Angela “Tutti” Antoinette Smith, 56, died Dec. 2, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at a Prepared Table Ministries in Columbus, with Jimmy Duggans officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Monica Trimuel
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Monica Denise Trimuel, 46, died Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, at 15th Street Church of God in Christ in Columbus. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet M.B. Church cemetery in Millport, Alabama. Visitation is from 1-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Keyonios Taylor
MAYHEW — Keyonios Taylor, 21, died Dec. 8, 2022, in Artesia. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Matthews M.B. Church in Artesia. Burial will follow at Lawrence Cemetery in Starkville. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia Bevill
STARKVILLE — Virginia M. Bevill, 88, died Dec. 6, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Beth-el M.B. Church. Burial will follow at St. Mark C.O.G.I.C. cemetery. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Goings on with Grant: New Greek restaurant to open at University Drive in Starkville
I hope you brought empty stomachs to this edition of Goings on with Grant folks because local restaurants and chains are opening soon all over the Golden Triangle. First up, Michele Fant, owner of Taste Italian Kitchen in Starkville, is opening Bluto’s Greek Tavern, a new Greek style cuisine business in the former Humble Taco location at 511 University Drive.
Lowndes County building permits: Dec. 14
■ Amanda Speed; 1684 Jemison Mill Road; remodel mobile home; Owner. ■ Charlie Pilkinton; 250 Wolfe Creek Drive; construct s/f residence; G.D.King Construction, LLC. ■ Matt and Sherry Darling; 277 Kelsey Lane; construct s/f residence; Michael Scott Swain. ■ Derek Whitfield; 1656 Hwy. 182 W.; demolition; owner. ■ Richard and...
Murder suspect turns himself in to LCSO
A man accused of murder turned himself in to authorities Wednesday, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Bobby Childs, Jr., 21, is charged with fatally shooting a man Tuesday at a residence on Jess Lyons Road. Deputies responded to the scene about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Hawkins said, and when...
Apex to pay $200K for Maxxim Medical building
The Columbus City Council and the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors on Thursday agreed to accept a $200,000 offer from Apex Ammunition to purchase the jointly-owned former Maxxim Medical building and the associated 7.8 acres off Yorkville Park Square. The decision was made during the city’s work session on Thursday,...
$2K reward offered for fatal hit and run tips
Police are trying to find a different vehicle believed to be involved in a Nov. 28 fatal hit and run on Northside, and Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers has doubled its usual reward offering to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Authorities on Thursday released still...
Mike Leach public memorial service to be held Tuesday in Starkville
A public memorial service honoring the life of Mike Leach will be held at Humphrey Coliseum at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Mississippi State has announced. Leach was rushed to University Medical Center in Jackson on Sunday after suffering a major cardiac event. He died on Monday night at the age of 61.
Chase Nicholson to step down as Starkville Academy athletic director at end of school year
STARKVILLE — The landscape with Starkville Academy’s athletics department is going to look different come next school year as current athletic director Chase Nicholson will be stepping down from the position. News broke Friday about the move, which comes as the school has continued its rapid growth in...
Caledonia soccer’s Madeline Cowart officially signs with Blue Mountain College
The Caledonia girls soccer pipeline to the next level just added a new member on Friday afternoon. Surrounded by family and friends, senior defender Madeline Cowart officially signed her National Letter of Intent to play at Blue Mountain College, an NAIA school located just under 100 miles away in Blue Mountain, MS.
Schools turn to students to combat teacher shortage
Across the United States, public schools are undergoing a teaching staff crisis, and Mississippi is not immune to the shortage despite now having entry level salaries higher than the national average. The Mississippi Department of Education reported special education, mathematics, foreign languages and science as critical shortage subjects for the...
