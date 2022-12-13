ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio sets training program to arm teachers, staff members in schools

By Nia Noelle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tUI52_0jgfLjnJ00
Source: Tatyana Bondar / Getty

According to NBC4i, the requirements for teachers and staff members to carry weapons on school grounds have been set.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that the Ohio School Safety Center has finished setting the training requirements. Known as the Armed School Staff Essential Training (ASSET) Curriculum, it was developed to meet requirements set forth by House Bill 99, which gives Ohio school boards and governing bodies the option to arm staff members.

“For districts that choose to arm a school staff member, this training will ensure that those individuals are thoroughly prepared to respond to emergencies specific to a school environment,” DeWine said in a news release.

Ohio sets training program to arm teachers, staff members in schools was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

