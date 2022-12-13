Read full article on original website
Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Eversource Energy (ES)
In a report released today, David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Eversource Energy (ES – Research Report), with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares opened today at $84.79. Arcaro covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as NextEra Energy, Eversource Energy,...
JMP Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Rezolute (RZLT)
In a report released today, Jason Butler from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Rezolute (RZLT – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares opened today at $1.53. According to TipRanks, Butler is an analyst with an average return of -11.3% and a...
Goldman Sachs Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Incitec Pivot Limited (ICPVF)
Goldman Sachs analyst Niraj Shah maintained a Buy rating on Incitec Pivot Limited (ICPVF – Research Report) on December 12 and set a price target of A$4.70. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.59. According to TipRanks, Shah is ranked #5828 out of 8101 analysts. The word...
Barrington Remains a Buy on Cra International (CRAI)
Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke reiterated a Buy rating on Cra International (CRAI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares opened today at $115.30. According to TipRanks, Steinke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 53.66% success...
Lucid Group Slips despite Love from BofA Securities
Electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) landed quite a win today with new commentary from Bank of America Securities analysts. However, it wasn’t sufficient to give Lucid Group much of a leg up in the market. The company lost 2.6% in trading on Thursday, though after-hours trading was subdued.
PubMatic (PUBM) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer
In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on PubMatic (PUBM – Research Report), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed today at $13.00. According to TipRanks, Helfstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a...
Medtronic Business Units Spin-Off Attracts Siemens and GE
Bloomberg reported on Thursday that two business units that are being spun off by Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), a medical device company are being eyed by Siemens Healthineers AG (DE: SHL) and General Electric (GE). The report also stated that private equity firms are also looking at acquiring the patient-monitoring and...
Chardan downgrades Moderna after ‘enthusiastic reception’ to data
Chardan analyst Geulah Livshits downgraded Moderna to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $191, up from $186. With market’s "enthusiastic reception" of the personalized cancer vaccine mRNA-4157 data, Moderna’s share price has caught up with Chardan’s valuation, Livshits tells investors in a research note. The analyst remains positive on the broad potential for mRNA in infectious disease vaccines as well as in oncology, autoimmune, and rare disease applications. However, Moderna thinks Moderna is fairly valued at present and steps to the sidelines "for now."
SVB Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)
In a report released yesterday, Andrew Berens from SVB Securities maintained a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed yesterday at $41.97. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BeiGene, AVEO Pharma, and Mirati Therapeutics. According to TipRanks, Berens...
Fidelity National Information Services And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Escalade (ESCA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Silk Road Medical (SILK) Receives a Buy from J.P. Morgan
In a report released yesterday, Robbie Marcus from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Silk Road Medical (SILK – Research Report), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $56.20. Marcus covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Penumbra, Conmed, and...
Early notable gainers among liquid option names on December 14th
Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include ANSYS (ANSS) $261.20 +6.66, PACCAR (PCAR) $104.52 +2.30, Delta Air Lines (DAL) $34.05 +0.66, Fiserv (FISV) $103.50 +1.94, and PulteGroup (PHM) $46.63 +0.84. See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Analysts Offer Insights on Industrial Goods Companies: Ritchie Bros (RBA) and Core & Main (CNM)
There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Industrial Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ritchie Bros (RBA – Research Report) and Core & Main (CNM – Research Report) with bullish sentiments. Ritchie Bros (RBA) Robert W. Baird analyst Craig Kennison maintained a...
SVB Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Caribou Biosciences (CRBU)
SVB Securities analyst Mani Foroohar maintained a Buy rating on Caribou Biosciences (CRBU – Research Report. According to TipRanks, Foroohar is an analyst with an average return of -16.9% and a 36.11% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.
