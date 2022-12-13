Read full article on original website
By the numbers: Company CFOs, treasurers look to bank partners for automation
Chief financial officers and treasurers are feeling squeezed in today’s market as they juggle multiple priorities, and they can look to technology and automation to relieve some of that burden. Investing in technology can help companies reduce costs, manage growth and improve operational efficiencies — but 58% of companies don’t have a formal digital transformation […]
Fieldpoint Private launches advisor banking platform
Wealth management provider Fieldpoint Private has launched Fieldpoint Private Advisor Banking Services, a platform that will enable transaction transparency for registered investment advisor (RIA) firms outside of the bank. The new software suite at the $1.4 billion private bank runs on multiple technologies including AI, identity management and data management in a Microsoft Azure cloud […]
Europe Fintech Funding: ‘Unicorn’ Younited secures $63M
Paris-based fintech Younited has reached unicorn status after breaking through the $1 billion valuation mark following a $63 million raise from its main shareholders including Goldman Sachs, Eurazeo and Bpifrance. The 13-year-old fintech, which operates in five European countries, provides a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that utilizes data from APIs and open banking to […]
HSBC, Extend to offer virtual card solutions to commercial customers
HSBC announced today that it is partnering with digital card fintech Extend to offer virtual card solutions and embedded payments to its business clients. Commercial card customers of HSBC USA, owned by $2.9 trillion, London-based HSBC Holdings, are now able to create, send and manage virtual cards throughout their organizations via the latest Extend partnership, […]
Wise to hire 250 employees in the US in 2023
Bucking a trend among technology companies, money transfer fintech Wise will add 250 employees — an increase of more than 41% — to its U.S. team in 2023. London-based Wise saw a 58% increase in revenue over the first six months of its fiscal 2023 in its North American business compared with the same period […]
