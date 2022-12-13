Ferrari appoint Alfa Romeo chief Fred Vasseur as new team principal

Ferrari have appointed former Alfa Romeo chief Fred Vasseur as their new team principal.

Vasseur, 54, replaces Mattia Binotto at the team following confirmation last month that he would step down at the end of the season .

Alfa Romeo said on Tuesday that Vasseur was leaving his role at Alfa Romeo and Sauber Motorsport and the Frenchman’s appointment by Ferrari followed just hours later.

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl has replaced Vasseur at Sauber to lead their transition into the Audi works team by 2026, with Andrea Stella confirmed as McLaren’s new team principal in a busy morning of team principal merry-go-round in F1.

Ferrari finished second to Red Bull in the constructors’ championship last season but Binotto resigned with “regret” after the team tailed off following a promising start to the campaign.

The Italian team were accused of making a number of questionable strategy decisions during races and they struggled to convert pole positions secured by drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz into race victories.

A Ferrari statement said Vasseur would begin his role at Ferrari on January 9 - just less than two months until the 2023 F1 season starts in Bahrain.

Vasseur has previously worked with Leclerc during the Monegasque’s formative years in F1 in 2017 and 2018 at Sauber.

In six seasons with Alfa Romeo, Vasseur led the team from bottom of the constructors’ championship to sixth this last year - their highest finish since 2012.

Vasseur said: “I am truly delighted and honoured to take over the leadership of Scuderia Ferrari as team principal.

“As someone who has always held a lifelong passion for motorsport, Ferrari has always represented the very pinnacle of the racing world to me.

“I look forward to working with the talented and truly passionate team in Maranello to honour the history and heritage of the Scuderia and deliver for our Tifosi around the world.”