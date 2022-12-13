Read full article on original website
Related
morningbrew.com
How scared should we be of TikTok?
In an early Christmas gift to Youtube Shorts and Instagram Reels, this week the US Senate unanimously passed a bill that would ban TikTok on the government-owned devices of federal employees. Though the legislation faces an uncertain future in the House, several states have already enacted similar bans. And a bipartisan group of legislators wants to go further, proposing a full-on nationwide TikTok prohibition.
Comments / 0