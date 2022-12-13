Read full article on original website
Related
The most brutal kidnapping of a young white girl by Native Americans
Mary Jemison was born in 1743, on a ship travelling from Ireland to America. The Jemison family worked on the outskirts of civilization, converting wildness to cultivated soil. Each each day brought the danger of being attacked by a wild beast or a hostile Indian.
22-year-old immigrant describes long, dangerous journey to Denver
The influx of migrants into Denver over the last week is continuing. On Sunday a migrant who only wants to be identified as "Jose" arrived in Denver after a dangerous journey to America from Venezuela. He says when he started this journey a month or two ago, entry for Venezuelans was completely legal but by the time he and his cousin got to the U.S. border, that federal policy had changed. On October 12, the Department of Homeland Security announced a new migration enforcement process for Venezuelans. It stated that Venezuelans who seek to enter the U.S. illegally will be...
‘Please help us. There are children’: The desperate distress call from migrants on sinking boat
Migrants sent a voice note calling for help as their boat started to take on water crossing the English Channel, telling a French charity: “Please help us. There are children.” Four people have died and dozens rescued after a small boat got into trouble while making the journey in bitterly cold temperatures in the early hours of Wednesday morning.A French charity said it received a distressed voice note on the same night from people on a boat in the Channel. ”We are in a boat, we have a problem,” it said, according to Utopia56.Have you been affected by this...
Opinion: 10,000 forced abortions — the unacknowledged story of the ‘rescued’ women
Women rescued by the Nigerian military from the Boko Haram have been forced to have abortions. Read more here.
Americans are sharing the enormous hospital fees for delivering a baby and the world is shocked
People from countries such as Canada, the U.K. and New Zealand are shocked that Americans have to pay for childbirth, let alone that it costs thousands of dollars.
US Navy hospital suspends care in Haiti after 19 overboard
JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — A U.S. Navy hospital ship docked in southwest Haiti has temporarily suspended medical services after 19 people with the mission fell overboard amid a heavy swell hitting the Caribbean region, officials said Tuesday. It happened Monday night and involved 12 military personnel and seven civilians...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Opinion: Gov. Hochul’s Failure to Act on ‘Complete Streets’ Will Mean More Senseless Road Death
New York State passed its first — and only — Complete Streets law in 2011 after my 14-year-old daughter Brittany was hit and killed on Sunrise Highway, one of the deadliest roads on Long Island. Brittany was a gifted child who excelled in anything she did. She played...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Thursday’s Headlines: The Personal is the Political Edition
Personal opinions are like butts. We all have them, but most people are eager to hide them. We were reminded of this the other day when we saw an interview that Mayor Adams’s right hand woman, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, gave to City & State. “Me personally, I hate congestion pricing....
U.S. Postal Service honors civil rights hero John Lewis with new stamp
The United States Postal Service this week announced seven new stamp designs for 2023, one of which will honor the life and legacy of U.S. Rep. John Lewis. Until he died of pancreatic cancer in 2020, Lewis led a lifelong fight for justice and equality. Growing up as the son of sharecroppers in...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
How Traffic Engineers Blame You for Their Profession’s Mistakes
A version of this article originally appeared on Strong Towns and is republished with permission. Mississippi streets are among the most dangerous in the U.S., seeing a total of 341 deaths in the first half of this year. Despite that, recent statements from both traffic engineers and the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) show a failure to take responsibility for how unsafe street design contributes to fatality rates, according to national street safety experts. Instead, they place the weight of death rates on drivers, telling them it’s their responsibility to create safer streets by being better stewards of the law.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Taylor Nichols’ Pilgrimage to Some Great European Bike Cities
All religions have their pilgrimages to the promised land. Muslims go to Mecca. Jews, the Western Wall. Catholics walk the Camino de Santiago. Baseball fans head to Cooperstown. And Cyclists… well, we go to Amsterdam. And going there is just part of the process to fulfill that faith. So,...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Friday’s Energy Efficient Headlines
Electric vehicles are at best a transition away from internal combustion engines, but they’ll never be as energy efficient as transit. (CBC) Most people don’t see buses as “green,” according to a British study, but that number jumps when the buses are described as electric. (Transportation Technology Today)
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Four Ways To Build A Better Automated Enforcement Program
Simple messaging changes can help transportation leaders win over residents who are skeptical of automated enforcement, a new study finds — and there’s even more they can do to make those programs equitable, effective, and deserving of public support. In a recent survey, a team of academic researchers...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Opinion: We Must Put Wellness at the Center of Public Space Design
Comprising more than a quarter of New York City’s land area, streets are arguably one of the city’s most readily accessed and underutilized public resources. The Covid-19 pandemic underscored that the planning, design, programming, and maintenance of our streets are all inextricably tied to quality of life and to the wellbeing of our city’s communities, economy, and environment. As we reflect on our past and look to the future, how can we design and care for our streets differently to benefit the millions of people who occupy our public realm each day?
Upworthy
Teacher criticized for offering free period products to students: 'What's wrong with a period?'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 20, 2021. It has since been updated. As a gesture of compassion, a high school teacher based in California leaves out free period products in an easily accessible spot in his classroom for his students. Anyone at all is able to reach into the bin and take what they need. While this sounds like a compassionate act, one of his colleagues expressed criticism regarding the initiative as the teacher is a man. In a Reddit post, the teacher explained that his colleague, a woman in her 60s, claimed it was inappropriate particularly because the majority of those who will benefit from the period product box will be young girls. However, Reddit users affirmed in the comments section that his act was indeed a valuable act of kindness. The teacher's individual gesture is part of a larger conversation about period poverty.
intheknow.com
TikToker fact-checks news anchor at American Girl store, makes ‘sickening’ discovery
A news anchor was allegedly caught lying about American Girl dolls, and the footage is going viral. The clip, recorded by producer and reporter @MannyFidel and uploaded by @MSNBC, quickly gained over 730,000 views and 5,000 comments. Newsmax anchor Rob Finnerty, host of the show “Wake Up America,” claims in...
4 states pressure Biden to allow imported prescription drugs from Canada
The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from states to let them import medicine from Canada to help lower prescription drug costs. Colorado on Dec. 5 became at least the fourth state to seek federal permission to use the strategy, following Florida, New Hampshire, and New Mexico. President Joe Biden...
Comments / 0