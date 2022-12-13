ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Denver

22-year-old immigrant describes long, dangerous journey to Denver

The influx of migrants into Denver over the last week is continuing. On Sunday a migrant who only wants to be identified as "Jose" arrived in Denver after a dangerous journey to America from Venezuela. He says when he started this journey a month or two ago, entry for Venezuelans was completely legal but by the time he and his cousin got to the U.S. border, that federal policy had changed. On October 12, the Department of Homeland Security announced a new migration enforcement process for Venezuelans. It stated that Venezuelans who seek to enter the U.S. illegally will be...
DENVER, CO
The Independent

‘Please help us. There are children’: The desperate distress call from migrants on sinking boat

Migrants sent a voice note calling for help as their boat started to take on water crossing the English Channel, telling a French charity: “Please help us. There are children.” Four people have died and dozens rescued after a small boat got into trouble while making the journey in bitterly cold temperatures in the early hours of Wednesday morning.A French charity said it received a distressed voice note on the same night from people on a boat in the Channel. ”We are in a boat, we have a problem,” it said, according to Utopia56.Have you been affected by this...
The Associated Press

US Navy hospital suspends care in Haiti after 19 overboard

JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — A U.S. Navy hospital ship docked in southwest Haiti has temporarily suspended medical services after 19 people with the mission fell overboard amid a heavy swell hitting the Caribbean region, officials said Tuesday. It happened Monday night and involved 12 military personnel and seven civilians...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Thursday’s Headlines: The Personal is the Political Edition

Personal opinions are like butts. We all have them, but most people are eager to hide them. We were reminded of this the other day when we saw an interview that Mayor Adams’s right hand woman, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, gave to City & State. “Me personally, I hate congestion pricing....
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

How Traffic Engineers Blame You for Their Profession’s Mistakes

A version of this article originally appeared on Strong Towns and is republished with permission. Mississippi streets are among the most dangerous in the U.S., seeing a total of 341 deaths in the first half of this year. Despite that, recent statements from both traffic engineers and the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) show a failure to take responsibility for how unsafe street design contributes to fatality rates, according to national street safety experts. Instead, they place the weight of death rates on drivers, telling them it’s their responsibility to create safer streets by being better stewards of the law.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Taylor Nichols’ Pilgrimage to Some Great European Bike Cities

All religions have their pilgrimages to the promised land. Muslims go to Mecca. Jews, the Western Wall. Catholics walk the Camino de Santiago. Baseball fans head to Cooperstown. And Cyclists… well, we go to Amsterdam. And going there is just part of the process to fulfill that faith. So,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Friday’s Energy Efficient Headlines

Electric vehicles are at best a transition away from internal combustion engines, but they’ll never be as energy efficient as transit. (CBC) Most people don’t see buses as “green,” according to a British study, but that number jumps when the buses are described as electric. (Transportation Technology Today)
VIRGINIA STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Four Ways To Build A Better Automated Enforcement Program

Simple messaging changes can help transportation leaders win over residents who are skeptical of automated enforcement, a new study finds — and there’s even more they can do to make those programs equitable, effective, and deserving of public support. In a recent survey, a team of academic researchers...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Opinion: We Must Put Wellness at the Center of Public Space Design

Comprising more than a quarter of New York City’s land area, streets are arguably one of the city’s most readily accessed and underutilized public resources. The Covid-19 pandemic underscored that the planning, design, programming, and maintenance of our streets are all inextricably tied to quality of life and to the wellbeing of our city’s communities, economy, and environment. As we reflect on our past and look to the future, how can we design and care for our streets differently to benefit the millions of people who occupy our public realm each day?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Upworthy

Teacher criticized for offering free period products to students: 'What's wrong with a period?'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 20, 2021. It has since been updated. As a gesture of compassion, a high school teacher based in California leaves out free period products in an easily accessible spot in his classroom for his students. Anyone at all is able to reach into the bin and take what they need. While this sounds like a compassionate act, one of his colleagues expressed criticism regarding the initiative as the teacher is a man. In a Reddit post, the teacher explained that his colleague, a woman in her 60s, claimed it was inappropriate particularly because the majority of those who will benefit from the period product box will be young girls. However, Reddit users affirmed in the comments section that his act was indeed a valuable act of kindness. The teacher's individual gesture is part of a larger conversation about period poverty.
CALIFORNIA STATE

