Read full article on original website
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Friday’s Energy Efficient Headlines
Electric vehicles are at best a transition away from internal combustion engines, but they’ll never be as energy efficient as transit. (CBC) Most people don’t see buses as “green,” according to a British study, but that number jumps when the buses are described as electric. (Transportation Technology Today)
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Today’s Headlines
Major Delays Expected on BART (NBCBayArea, CBSBayArea) Muni Union President Booted (MissionLocal) What Does Muni Mean to San Francisco? (SFNews) VTA Had No Prior Knowledge of Shooting (CBSNews) Update on Muni Shooter Case (SFStandard) Where Oakland Will Build Homes (SFChron) Duplex Housing Law Slow in Oakland (Oaklandside) San Rafael’s Draft...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Wednesday’s Headlines: It Gets Cold in December Edition
Another winter is upon us and we just wanted to point out that the New York Post metro desk is obsessed with weather!. Maybe we’re being a tad overdramatic, but we promise you: watch over the next few weeks how the Post treats normal seasonal weather patterns like they’re Hillary Clinton’s emails.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Thursday’s Headlines: The Personal is the Political Edition
Personal opinions are like butts. We all have them, but most people are eager to hide them. We were reminded of this the other day when we saw an interview that Mayor Adams’s right hand woman, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, gave to City & State. “Me personally, I hate congestion pricing....
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
State Pols Reveal ‘Urgent And Necessary’ Plan To Fund Free MTA Buses
Two Queens state lawmakers revealed a financing plan for free buses in New York City on Wednesday, staking out their spot before Albany’s budget dance starts in January next year. Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) and State Sen. Michael Gianaris say their four-year plan to gradually eliminate fares on...
Douglas Emhoff tours 988 call center for mental health
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, on Friday will visit a new 988 call center that's part of the recently launched national hotline intended to help anyone experiencing a mental health emergency. Emhoff, who has spoken out on the importance mental...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
NEW NEW YORK: Gov, Mayor Endorse $5 Fare For Every Intra-City Commuter Rail Trip
All aboard for cheaper fares. Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adams announced on Wednesday that they support an expansion of the City Ticket from its current off-peak and weekend $5 ride on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North to any time of any day. The announcement came in the new...
These California Quarters Are Worth More Than 25 Cents
Here's how much they are worth, and how to identify them.
Malliotakis, Tannousis protest MTA's plans to raise fares and tolls
Malliotakis says New York State should cut wasteful spending from its budget to balance the MTA's books instead of hiking prices on commuters.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Talking Headways Podcast: Autonomous Vehicles in NYC? Oy Vey!
This week, we’re joined by Sarah Kaufman of the NYU Rudin Center for Transportation for a chat at the RailVolution conference in Miami. Kaufman and I talked about autonomous vehicle policy, acceptable safety levels, what will happen to the iconic New York City taxi and the lessons from Superstorm Sandy for transportation infrastructure.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Taylor Nichols’ Pilgrimage to Some Great European Bike Cities
All religions have their pilgrimages to the promised land. Muslims go to Mecca. Jews, the Western Wall. Catholics walk the Camino de Santiago. Baseball fans head to Cooperstown. And Cyclists… well, we go to Amsterdam. And going there is just part of the process to fulfill that faith. So,...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Our First Look at Boston’s Plans to Extend Columbus Ave. Bus Lanes
On Monday evening, planners from the MBTA and City of Boston presented early conceptual plans to build a mile’s worth of new center-running bus lanes on Columbus Avenue and Tremont Streets, between the Jackson Square and Ruggles Orange Line stations. The project’s chief goals are to improve safety and...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
New York’s Mayor Adams Will Create a ‘Public Realm Czar’
Mayor Adams says he will establish a new City Hall position — Director of the Public Realm — dedicated to better managing the city’s scarce public space, a long-overdue move advocates said could boost initiatives that give space back to the people such as open streets and open restaurants.
Feds doling out $2.3B to ‘expand and modernize’ intercity passenger rail
(The Center Square) — The federal government is looking to dole out nearly $2.3 billion to “expand and modernize” intercity passenger rail across the country. But a leading transportation analyst says that Amtrak, the nation’s passenger railroad, doesn’t have any plans to break even. The Federal Railroad Administration announced the money in a Notice of Funding Opportunity published in the Federal Register. The money, part of the Federal-State Partnership for...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
City Launches Long-Awaited Containerized Residential Trash Pilot
It’s history in the taking. The Department of Sanitation at last began collecting household trash from containers along a single Hells Kitchen block on Tuesday, bringing the Big Apple one small but important step closer to freeing pedestrians from the oppression of mountains of garbage bags covering the sidewalk.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Lawrence streetscape includes contraflow bike lane to access North Shore Channel Trail
On Saturday city officials and community leaders broke ground on a new streetscape on Lawrence Avenue (4800 N.) between Western Avenue (2400 W.) and the North Branch of the Chicago River (2900 W.) While it’s a little disappointing that the project doesn’t upgrade the existing paint-only bike lanes to protected ones, a long-awaited Neighborhood Greenway side street bike route is slated for construction next year a block south on Leland Avenue (4700 W.) And the Lawrence streetscape does include some pedestrian upgrades, plus a short stretch of contraflow bike lane on Francisco Avenue (2830 W.) that will make it a little easier to get to and from the North Shore Channel Trail.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
With Healthy Streets Initiative Looming, City Departments Say Plans Aren’t Plans, Just Guidance
When is a plan not a plan? When it’s “a policy foundation… [with] no… specific projects.”. But to tell this story, step into a time machine. A long time ago, a bunch of folks (nearly all white men) in closed-off back rooms drew lines on maps. They made plans for freeways, homes to be torn down (nearly all in Black and Latino neighborhoods), parking, suburbs, street widths, etc. When many families protested that they didn’t want their homes torn down, the highwaymen largely responded, “You’re too late, it’s in the plan, and the plan is already approved.” This sort of planning had its U.S. heyday in the mid to late 20th century, from the 1940s through the ’90s or so. The reliance on approved plans to demean community opposition extends to the present day. Back in 2020, for example, the CEO of Metro claimed that Metro had to tear down hundreds of homes to widen freeways through Downey and Santa Fe Springs, because freeway widening “improvements” had already been approved “about three decades ago.”
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
As Chicagoland transit faces a fiscal cliff, RTA five-year plan sketches a funding path
On December 5 the Regional Transportation Authority – the agency that oversees CTA, Metra and Pace – released a draft strategic plan outlining its five-year priorities. The document, entitled “Transit is the Answer,” is available on the RTA’s website and is open for public comment through January 9, before the RTA board considers adopting the plan in February.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Passage of bike lane towing ordinance honors children lost to traffic violence this year
Last summer was a terrible season for child traffic fatalities in Chicagoland. From June through August 2022, at least seven children were struck and killed by drivers while walking, waiting for a bus, riding a scooter, or bicycling in the region: Rafi Cardenas, 2; Lily Shambrook, 3; Ja’Lon James, 11; Joshua Avina-Luna, 15; Zain Jaber, 14; Angela Short, 14; and Julian Medina, 14.
Get ready for a big downturn — America's 'office apocalypse' is even worse than expected
The office apocalypse: Buildings gutted by work from home will cost cities $453 billion — leading to fewer jobs, dirtier streets, and higher crime.
Comments / 0