When is a plan not a plan? When it’s “a policy foundation… [with] no… specific projects.”. But to tell this story, step into a time machine. A long time ago, a bunch of folks (nearly all white men) in closed-off back rooms drew lines on maps. They made plans for freeways, homes to be torn down (nearly all in Black and Latino neighborhoods), parking, suburbs, street widths, etc. When many families protested that they didn’t want their homes torn down, the highwaymen largely responded, “You’re too late, it’s in the plan, and the plan is already approved.” This sort of planning had its U.S. heyday in the mid to late 20th century, from the 1940s through the ’90s or so. The reliance on approved plans to demean community opposition extends to the present day. Back in 2020, for example, the CEO of Metro claimed that Metro had to tear down hundreds of homes to widen freeways through Downey and Santa Fe Springs, because freeway widening “improvements” had already been approved “about three decades ago.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO