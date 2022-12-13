Read full article on original website
A cold front arrives by Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday night, we will be looking at much colder temps. We will have a low of 32 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 54 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 30 with mostly clear skies. Thursday, temps will continue to fall.
Fire damages Wichita Falls home
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters battled a blaze on Kemp Boulevard Thursday. According to WFFD fire investigator James Gowen, shortly after 1 p.m., the fire department responded to the 1800 block of Kemp for a house fire. The first units on scene reported fire and smoke coming from the home. Wichita Falls Police […]
What Did Wichita Falls Google the Most in 2022?
Need to look something up? The vast majority of people are going to Google. So what were the trending searches for Wichita Falls?. I'm always curious with these year end post results because it makes me think about what everyone else is up to in town. So let's take a look at Wichita Falls' Google year end review.
WFISD recognizes students for helping at car wreck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three brothers were recognized at the Wichita Falls ISD board meeting Monday night for an act of heroism. On the morning of Nov. 16, three brothers, Braeylon, Rickie and Elijah Williams, were waiting on their bus to go to school when they witnessed a single-car crash. They heard children crying and immediately ran over to help. After smelling gas, they pulled three children and their mother out from the car and brought them home to safety.
More details emerge in death of Athena
Arrest affidavits made public in the death of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl originally from Comanche, whose body was found along a roadside two days after she was reported missing, have been released. Athena had gone missing on Nov. 30 shortly after returning home from school in Paradise, Texas. Television...
New Mexican restaurant coming to Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Food truck owners of Tacos y Tortas El Pelon get a brick and mortar to bring authentic Mexican food located next to Sheppard Air Force Base. “We see this place, we like it and we try to bring something close to them but the same for the community, for Wichita Falls,” […]
Crash shuts down I-44 over 7 hours after driver trapped in car
COTTON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A crash on I-44 in Cotton County shut down the interstate for seven and a half hours on Wednesday. According to a press release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the interstate was shut down just after 10 p.m. and was not fully reopened until almost 6 a.m. on Thursday.
Juvenile dead following motorcycle crash on Cache Road
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One juvenile is dead following a motorcycle crash with a pickup truck on Cache Road in Lawton on Wednesday. According to the Lawton Police Department, around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday officers were called to the 6300 block of NW Cache Rd. on reports of a motorcycle vs vehicle collision.
Lawton business owner facing federal cocaine distribution charge
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A business owner is in federal custody after being charged with distributing cocaine out of a Comanche County business. According to federal court documents, Isaiah McGill is charged with distribution of cocaine after a criminal complaint was filed on December 7. Documents say McGill was contacted...
Man charged with retaliation for threatening witness
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with outstanding warrants is charged with retaliation when deputies said he told them his daughter would “smash” the woman who gave them his real name. Tyrone Staten is charged with retaliation and failure to I.D. and has several other local and out-of-state warrants, including robbery in Comanche County, Oklahoma. […]
Overnight fire burns shed, garage on Elizabeth
An investigation is underway for a fire that fully engulfed the shed and garage of a house in Wichita Falls.
Man pleads guilty in Burk home invasion
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 19-year-old Burkburnett man pleaded guilty in a home invasion case last April and gets probation. Conner Brewer was placed on 5 years probation by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight on December 16, 2022, for burglary with intent to commit another felony.Burkburnett police said he went to a couple’s home with […]
YCSO identifies human remains found in March in Young County
The Young County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of human remains found in March in the county. YCSO stated in a press release Thursday, Dec. 15 that examiners determined the remains belonged to Nathan Ray Daniels, who was reported missing since March 2021.According to the release, the remains, which were found Sunday, March 6, were identified through DNA samples collected at the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification. The DNA samples collected from the submitted remains were later sent to the Missing Person DNA Unit for analysis.“On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, I received notification and a copy of the Missing Persons DNA Report from UNTCHI. This report stated the confirmation of the DNA analysis comparison was the missing person, Nathan Ray Daniels,” YCSO Lt. Chris Moody wrote in the release.Moody said there was no evidence to support foul play in the case.For the full story, see the Saturday, Dec. 17 edition of The Graham Leader.
Faith Village Church to hand out 900 stockings Saturday morning
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Faith Village Church of Christ is getting ready to hand out stockings after a lot of hard work. It’s looking to be a huge success, this has been an event Faith Village Church has been doing for a few years now, and tomorrow, families and children are in for more than […]
Duncan woman’s friends raise questions about her death
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The friends of a Duncan woman who died suddenly in 2021 are raising questions about her death and some strange circumstances surrounding it. One year after Christina Clark’s death, her friends said they’re still struggling to understand why her life ended. The apparently healthy...
Elderly victim’s info used by alleged fraud suspect
Wichita Falls Police arrested a suspect for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information from an elderly person.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week December 16, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
