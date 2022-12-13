Read full article on original website
Arrest made following fatal Brunswick County hit and run
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Authorities have arrested and charged a man in relation to a fatal collision that happened last month in Brunswick County. According to the announcement, on Nov. 23 at approximately 7 p.m., a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run along U.S. 17 Business. Authorities had previously issued a release stating they were searching for a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM truck or SUV.
Oak Island Town Council chooses vendor to develop paid parking program
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – As the cost for everything ranging from groceries to Christmas gifts costs more lately, some people will soon be paying more for a daytrip to the beach. The Oak Island Town Council voted to select Otto Connect to work with them to create a...
Planning board approves 79-home suburb near Cedar Grove Middle School
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Planning Board voted unanimously to approve a proposal for 79 single family lots on 27.18 acres in Brunswick County at their meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. Known as Cedar Crossing, the planned development comes from H & W design on behalf...
