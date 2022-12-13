ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Just Had the Biggest Comeback Win in NFL History

In 1993, the Bills and Oiler faced off in an NFL playoff game that’s come to be known as The Comeback. At one point in the game, Buffalo was down by 32 points. They eventually came back to win 41-38. The record stood for nearly 30 years — but as of Saturday evening, there’s a new Comeback in town.
