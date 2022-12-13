Read full article on original website
Report made to Central Montana 9-1-1 Center of Aircraft Incident at Lewistown Municipal Airport
On 12/13/2022 at about 10:13 AM, a report was made to the Central Montana 9-1-1 Center of an Aircraft Incident at the Lewistown Municipal Airport. Emergency crews were dispatched to the West End of the Runway 8/26. The Aircraft was a Canadian registered twin propelledPiper Cheyenne 400 plane that was...
Wendy Goffena of Lewistown’s Mental Health Center discusses symptoms and tips for holiday stress
Wendy Goffena with Fergus County Mental Health Center was recently in the studio. She talks about some symptoms of holiday stress. Wendy also discussedsome tips to help with holiday stress. For more information, Wendy at the Fergus County Mental Health Center at 406-538-7483.
Mental Health Center’s Wendy Goffena talks about boundaries and the holiday season
Wendy Goffena with Fergus County Mental Health Center was recently in the studio. She talks about how boundaries may help with holiday stress. For more information, Wendy at the Fergus County Mental Health Center at 406-538-7483.
