discoveringmontana.com

What is the Largest Ranch In Montana and How Big is It?

Montana’s wide-open spaces and sweeping prairies are home to many large-scale ranches and landholders. But what is the largest ranch in Montana? The answer is, The N Bar Ranch in Fergus County is the largest single ranch owned in the state of Montana. Cattle ranching has been big business...
