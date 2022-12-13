When the puck dropped on the 2022-23 season against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Oct.12, nobody envisioned that the Boston Bruins would be at the top of the NHL with a 23-4-1 record. Two of their top four defensemen and their first-line left wing and leading scorer from last season began the season sidelined as they recovered from off-season surgeries. Add in a first-year coach in Jim Montgomery, the Bruins were just hoping to tread water until they got fully healthy.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO