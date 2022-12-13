ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

CBS New York

18 alleged gang members arrested in Long Island police takedown

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- They're terrorizing Long Island neighborhoods with shootings and carjackings, and now 18 alleged gang members are behind bars. Investigators said they're part of a new neighborhood gang and one of their crimes made headlines in October: the shooting outside U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin's house in Shirley.Video shows an armed carjacking of an innocent rideshare driver in Wading River. The gunmen gleefully grin as they steal the car. They're part of a ruthless gang, say officials, responsible for 31 violent acts from Suffolk to Nassau since last year. The crimes also include a murder outside a Farmingville nightclub in full...
PIX11

Woman killed in house fire on Long Island, police say

DIX HILLS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island woman died in a house fire early Wednesday morning, police said. The fire happened at a home in Dix Hills on Carlls Straight Path shortly before 3 a.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Tanya Bathija, 32, who lived in the home, was killed in the […]
DIX HILLS, NY

