Driver kills pedestrian in Suffolk County hit-and-run; police release surveillance video of suspect
Robert Twiford parked his car at exit 60 on the eastbound ramp of the Long Island Expressway. He got out of his vehicle and was hit by an another car, officials said.
Suspect who attacked man with metal pipe on LI sought
Suffolk County police Second Squad detectives are looking to identify a suspect they said assaulted a man with a metal pipe on Long Island in October.
Long Island thief on the run with $25K in Walmart jewels
The jewelry was stolen from a locked case at the Walmart on Middle County Road in Middle Island on the night of Nov. 5, according to Suffolk County police.
Long Island Raids Net Thousands Of Stolen Catalytic Converters, $4 Million In Cash, Police Say
Police on Long Island seized thousands of stolen catalytic converters and more than $4 million in cash during a raid that followed a months-long investigation.The raids took place before dawn in Nassau County at the homes and scrapyards of two brothers in Long Beach on Wednesday, Dec. 14, said Nass…
greaterlongisland.com
Suffolk police arrest 18 members of Mastic-Shirley area gang accused of murder, theft
The suspect in a drive-by shooting outside the home of U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin is among 18 alleged gang members indicted for a series of crimes on Long Island that also include a murder, armed robberies and the theft of seven French bulldogs, Suffolk County officials announced Monday. The 148-count...
Copiague Man Indicted For Pointing Gun At Officer, Selling Cocaine Out Of Home, DA Says
A 40-year-old man is facing felony charges after police said he pointed a loaded handgun at an officer and sold cocaine out of his Long Island home. Cory Tyson, of Copiague, was indicted on a series of drug and firearms charges, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Watch: Late-Night Prowler Caught On Video Stealing From Valley Stream Woman's Car
Police are seeking tips from the public after a late-night car prowler was caught on surveillance video entering a Long Island woman’s vehicle and stealing her belongings. The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Valley Stream, at a home on Lyon Street, according to Nassau County Police.
longisland.com
Nassau County Police Arrest Two Men Engaged Street-Level Drug Deal in New Cassel
The Third Squad reports the details of the arrest of two men for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance that occurred on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 11:30 pm in New Cassel. According to detectives, Bureau of Special Operation (BSO) officers were on patrol when they observed a narcotics transaction...
18 alleged gang members arrested in Long Island police takedown
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- They're terrorizing Long Island neighborhoods with shootings and carjackings, and now 18 alleged gang members are behind bars. Investigators said they're part of a new neighborhood gang and one of their crimes made headlines in October: the shooting outside U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin's house in Shirley.Video shows an armed carjacking of an innocent rideshare driver in Wading River. The gunmen gleefully grin as they steal the car. They're part of a ruthless gang, say officials, responsible for 31 violent acts from Suffolk to Nassau since last year. The crimes also include a murder outside a Farmingville nightclub in full...
Report: Nassau Police Seize Thousands of Stolen Catalytic Converters; Huntington Home Searched
Police seized $7 million and thousands of stolen catalytic converters in Nassau County they announced Wednesday. They served search warrants on the homes of two Long Beach brothers, Andrew Pawelsky, 24, and his brother, Alan Pawelsky, 20. They and federal officers also served a search Read More ...
Long Island authorities discover haul of stolen catalytic converters, plus millions in cash
Authorities on Long Island discovered a haul of cash and catalytic converters worth a fortune on Wednesday.
Woman killed in house fire on Long Island, police say
DIX HILLS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island woman died in a house fire early Wednesday morning, police said. The fire happened at a home in Dix Hills on Carlls Straight Path shortly before 3 a.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Tanya Bathija, 32, who lived in the home, was killed in the […]
News 12
Nassau officials announce multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft bust
Nassau County officials announced a major bust involving catalytic converter thefts. They say they seized $3.9 million in cash in the one-year investigation, which also involved Homeland Security and the Postal Service. Nassau officials said search warrants were executed Tuesday at two Long Beach residences where two brothers in their...
Caught! Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Caught In Westchester County, Police Say
A man wanted for attempted murder in another state was found in Westchester County thanks to a chance observation by a police officer. On Thursday, Dec. 8, around 7:40 p.m., an officer in Harrison noticed an expired New Jersey temporary license plate on a vehicle on Westchester Avenue and pull…
Selden Man Found Guilty Of Trafficking Fentanyl That Caused Christmas Day Overdose Death
A 41-year-old man was convicted of trafficking fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a 36-year-old man on Long Island on Christmas Day in 2018.On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Marlon Thompson, of Selden, was found guilty of all four counts of an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute f…
Truck Driver Flees After Southern State Crash In Hempstead Sends 2 To Hospital, Police Say
A 37-year-old tractor-trailer driver is facing charges after he allegedly fled the scene following an early-morning crash on the Southern State Parkway that sent two people to the hospital.Troopers were called just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, with reports that a tractor-trailer had struck the…
News 12
Suffolk DA announces arrest of 18 suspects following 10-month gang investigation
Prosecutors and law enforcement officials were in Riverhead Monday to announce more than a dozen arrests after a long-term gang investigation. Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney announced a 148-count indictment against 18 defendants who have been arrested. All of the people who were arrested were allegedly part of the "No...
Police seek public’s help to locate driver in fatal Ronkonkoma hit-and-run
According to police, Robert Twiford parked his vehicle on the off ramp of the eastbound Long Island Expressway at exit 60, exited the vehicle and was struck.
Flanders man arrested, accused of having fentanyl in car
Drug enforcement agents say they found these packages in Dennis Carrol's car when they stopped him in Queens last month.
talkofthesound.com
Pelham Woman Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter & DWI in Fiery Mamaroneck Crash that Killed 2 New Rochelle Passengers
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 14, 2022) — Bethzy Higueros, 23, of Pelham, NY, appeared today before Judge James McCarty at the Westchester County Criminal Court where she pleaded guilty to reduced charges related to a fatal car crash in Mamaroneck that killed two New Rochelle woman. She is scheduled...
