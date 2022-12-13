Read full article on original website
Giving Thought: Roaring Fork Valley media collaborate to advance language equity
News is not a nice-to-have, but rather an essential service critical for a thriving community, especially in times of crisis. The news aims to inform and educate community members about events to empower them to make decisions about their lives and communities. As the Spanish-speaking population in our region continues to grow, it is becoming increasingly clear that news organizations must reconsider how they serve the whole community.
Fisher: Local makes good
Bosq Aspen is a truly unique experience that is so far different from most any restaurant you have ever visited. John (Fisher) is still teaching at Aspen High School, and it is always wonderful to see the success of former students. Barclay Dodge is one of those whom we are...
Grauer: What commissioners should do
Eagle County commissioners should apply the values that gained them election to their review of a proposal for a sprawling residential project called the Fields, near Crown Mountain Park. Prominent among those values are stewardship of the environment and providing access for middle and lower income Americans to affordable housing....
Murray: Enough with the tar and feathers
A recent letter regarding Lance Armstrong suggested that he was unfit to raise money for schools and that money he helped raise should be returned. Armstrong blood doped in bike races. He didn’t bring an AR15 to a classroom. He didn’t fly a plane into the Twin Towers.
Richards: No finer friend than Ed Pfab
In the early ’70s, I owned Rick’s Racks, $5 a night, four people to a room, bunk beds, bathroom down the hall. In the summertime I ran ski racing camps for kids at Montezuma Basin, 13,000 feet, best office I ever had. Ed Pfab’s first job in Aspen...
Thompson: That isn’t going to work
I have been coming to Aspen since I was a little kid. I learned to ski on Ajax. For me, the beauty of Aspen is that it was a mining town that became a ski town, unlike most master-planned resorts. Our family — my wife, Kat, and our three children...
Winnerman: What the grapevine says
Dear honorable mayor and council people: There have been several angry letters and even a few articles in the local papers regarding unfinished buildings in town — and all blame the developer(s). So, because I dislike this unsightly mess like everyone else, I decided to “investigate” like our reporters...
Roush: (More than ever) Unified for Thompson Divide
The work to protect public lands is not always glamorous, but, on occasion, it pulls at your heartstrings in unexpected ways. Wednesday night found me — along with over a hundred members of our community — at a joint Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service meeting to kick off a process to protect the Thompson Divide with an administrative mineral withdrawal that would prevent any new oil and gas leasing for 20 years.
Weiss: New threat to the backcountry
In the 1990s, the Rural and Remote Zoning plus the Transferable Development Rights program were established to preserve the backcountry from development and relocate it within the urban growth boundary. Local government had the vision to protect open space and the backcountry as an important amenity for locals and our guests.
Markalunas: Stuck with buses forever?
Council person Ward Hausenstein strikes me as having no concept of the efficiencies of light rail. His take is to keep the public transit person forever on a bus. Buses have a very practical and useful function, but they will never have the same efficiencies as light rail. So given...
Lagarrigue: Flows and clogs
I have lived in Aspen for 20 years, eight of those in Burlingame Ranch, and I keep seeing these “Entrance to Aspen” solutions every five years or so. It seems to me the county, the city and CDOT would be much better served if they hire a plumber or a heart surgeon instead of traffic and road engineers. They know about flows and clogs a lot more than number of cars and speeds.
