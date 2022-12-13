Read full article on original website
Aspen Times
Fisher: Local makes good
Bosq Aspen is a truly unique experience that is so far different from most any restaurant you have ever visited. John (Fisher) is still teaching at Aspen High School, and it is always wonderful to see the success of former students. Barclay Dodge is one of those whom we are...
Aspen Times
Hauenstein: An invitation to serve
This is a message to those who live in Aspen and want to help shape the future. If you care about our community beyond your self-interest think about serving on the City Council. My image is a person that can get outside themselves and put the greater good of Aspen in their heart.
Aspen Times
Richards: No finer friend than Ed Pfab
In the early ’70s, I owned Rick’s Racks, $5 a night, four people to a room, bunk beds, bathroom down the hall. In the summertime I ran ski racing camps for kids at Montezuma Basin, 13,000 feet, best office I ever had. Ed Pfab’s first job in Aspen...
Aspen Times
Obituary: Jeffery Elisha Lewis
Jeffery Elisha Lewis, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on November 27, in Aspen, Colorado. He was born on December 27, 1963 to Joe and Sheila Lewis in Helena, Arkansas. He was a loving and devoted to his wife, Mariela and his daughters Jessica Lewis, Melissa Casper (Michael), Mya Lewis and stepdaughter Nicole Zell. Jeff led a well-traveled and colorful life living in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Scottsdale, Arizona, Pelican Lake Minnesota and Fargo, North Dakota before settling in the Aspen, Colorado area over 20 years ago. He was a strong willed individual yet loyal and caring to his dear friends. His personality created laughter for all to enjoy and complimented his softer side especially to his four daughters he truly adored. Jeff was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying boating, four wheeling, dirt bikes and camping. In his youth he was a rodeo rider. He was a certified instrument rated pilot and enjoyed building model airplanes and was very well skilled at building or fixing machines of all kinds. His father was a member of the Conway Twitty Band, which inspired his love for music. Jeff worked many years for the State of Colorado and most recently worked for the City of Aspen. His late father, Joe Elisha Lewis and sister Kelli Lewis preceded Jeff in death. He leaves behind his immediate family, mother Sheila Lewis Wurzer of Scottsdale/Pelican Lake, Minnesota, brother Michael Shannon Lewis (Ann Marie) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, five grandsons and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Jeff was taken from us far too early and will be missed by many. He will live in our hearts forever. For donations please use Gofundme and search Jeffery Elisha Lewis.
Aspen Times
Giving Thought: Roaring Fork Valley media collaborate to advance language equity
News is not a nice-to-have, but rather an essential service critical for a thriving community, especially in times of crisis. The news aims to inform and educate community members about events to empower them to make decisions about their lives and communities. As the Spanish-speaking population in our region continues to grow, it is becoming increasingly clear that news organizations must reconsider how they serve the whole community.
Aspen Times
Murray: Enough with the tar and feathers
A recent letter regarding Lance Armstrong suggested that he was unfit to raise money for schools and that money he helped raise should be returned. Armstrong blood doped in bike races. He didn’t bring an AR15 to a classroom. He didn’t fly a plane into the Twin Towers.
Aspen Times
Winnerman: What the grapevine says
Dear honorable mayor and council people: There have been several angry letters and even a few articles in the local papers regarding unfinished buildings in town — and all blame the developer(s). So, because I dislike this unsightly mess like everyone else, I decided to “investigate” like our reporters...
Aspen Daily News
ASFB responds to national report alleging $108K in bonuses in 2020
Neither Jean-Philippe Malaty nor Tom Mossbrucker were aware of the report published by the Dance Data Project, a nonprofit headquartered near Chicago that promotes “gender equity in the dance industry, including but not limited to ballet companies, by providing a metrics based analysis,” according to its website. The report in question didn’t focus on gender-based pay gaps, as has been the case for some of its work — rather, this one zeroed in on artistic and executive director compensation, especially for the 2020 fiscal year.
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland
It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
Aspen Times
Weiss: New threat to the backcountry
In the 1990s, the Rural and Remote Zoning plus the Transferable Development Rights program were established to preserve the backcountry from development and relocate it within the urban growth boundary. Local government had the vision to protect open space and the backcountry as an important amenity for locals and our guests.
Aspen Times
Roush: (More than ever) Unified for Thompson Divide
The work to protect public lands is not always glamorous, but, on occasion, it pulls at your heartstrings in unexpected ways. Wednesday night found me — along with over a hundred members of our community — at a joint Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service meeting to kick off a process to protect the Thompson Divide with an administrative mineral withdrawal that would prevent any new oil and gas leasing for 20 years.
Aspen Daily News
Ponyboy finds its place on Aspen map this winter
With ski season kicking into full gear, a new nightlife spot makes its way onto the Aspen map this winter. New Yorkers will likely recognize the name Ponyboy — now, the Brooklyn bar has partnered with the W Aspen for a four-month residency at the hotel. Officially opening to...
Aspen Daily News
Developer asks APCHA to investigate hearing officer’s residential compliance
The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority Board discussed future transparency improvements at its Wednesday meeting following public comments by a local developer who alleged that APCHA hearing officer Mick Ireland was out of compliance with the organization’s regulations. Developer Peter Fornell addressed board members to ask them to respond to...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Overnight Vandalism of Chaffee Shuttle Vans
An as-yet-unidentified person vandalized the Chaffee County Shuttle Vans on Monday evening or early Tuesday morning, at their overnight Bustang parking lot behind Wallbangers Sports Bar and Grill near the Salida High School. The windshields of the large, nine-person vans were smashed by large rocks. Shuttle Manager Hank Martin says they have a good idea who did it, and this latest incident now means that the Chaffee Shuttle program is again beefing up security.
Aspen Times
Markalunas: Stuck with buses forever?
Council person Ward Hausenstein strikes me as having no concept of the efficiencies of light rail. His take is to keep the public transit person forever on a bus. Buses have a very practical and useful function, but they will never have the same efficiencies as light rail. So given...
Aspen Times
Lagarrigue: Flows and clogs
I have lived in Aspen for 20 years, eight of those in Burlingame Ranch, and I keep seeing these “Entrance to Aspen” solutions every five years or so. It seems to me the county, the city and CDOT would be much better served if they hire a plumber or a heart surgeon instead of traffic and road engineers. They know about flows and clogs a lot more than number of cars and speeds.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Drugs confiscated, students cited at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale
Carbondale police confiscated what turned out to be cocaine and a group of students were issued summonses to court following an incident at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale Wednesday morning. Police said that, at approximately 10 a.m., RFHS Principal Megan Baiardo called to report suspicious activity in the parking...
Man pleads guilty for fentanyl-laced pills shipped to employee housing in Colorado resort town
Colorado's fentanyl problem isn't restricted to its major cities and urban areas. Mountain towns see the impact, too. That reality was put on public display this week, when a Copper Mountain man plead guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, a...
