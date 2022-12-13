Jeffery Elisha Lewis, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on November 27, in Aspen, Colorado. He was born on December 27, 1963 to Joe and Sheila Lewis in Helena, Arkansas. He was a loving and devoted to his wife, Mariela and his daughters Jessica Lewis, Melissa Casper (Michael), Mya Lewis and stepdaughter Nicole Zell. Jeff led a well-traveled and colorful life living in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Scottsdale, Arizona, Pelican Lake Minnesota and Fargo, North Dakota before settling in the Aspen, Colorado area over 20 years ago. He was a strong willed individual yet loyal and caring to his dear friends. His personality created laughter for all to enjoy and complimented his softer side especially to his four daughters he truly adored. Jeff was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying boating, four wheeling, dirt bikes and camping. In his youth he was a rodeo rider. He was a certified instrument rated pilot and enjoyed building model airplanes and was very well skilled at building or fixing machines of all kinds. His father was a member of the Conway Twitty Band, which inspired his love for music. Jeff worked many years for the State of Colorado and most recently worked for the City of Aspen. His late father, Joe Elisha Lewis and sister Kelli Lewis preceded Jeff in death. He leaves behind his immediate family, mother Sheila Lewis Wurzer of Scottsdale/Pelican Lake, Minnesota, brother Michael Shannon Lewis (Ann Marie) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, five grandsons and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Jeff was taken from us far too early and will be missed by many. He will live in our hearts forever. For donations please use Gofundme and search Jeffery Elisha Lewis.

