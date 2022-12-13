ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Ivy Madness All-Session Packages On Sale Monday, December 19

PRINCETON, N.J. – All-session packages to the 2023 Ivy League Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments in Princeton will be on sale beginning Monday, December 19 at 10 a.m. ET. Full information is available at IvyMadness.com. Ivy Madness is set for March 10-12 in Princeton. All-session packages are available and...
GoColumbialions.com

Han, Sullenberger Named to USA Archery Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Columbia first-years Lillian Han and Sydney Sullenberger have been selected to the USA Archery U21 Team. The full team was announced by USA Archery last Friday. Han was one of five selected for the U21 Recurve Women. She was a Junior United States Archery Team...
