ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Border Patrol apprehending record number of Cubans attempting to illegally enter Florida

By Bethany Blankley
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) – Nearly every day, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, working with multiple law enforcement partners, apprehend Cubans attempting to enter Florida illegally. They’re also apprehending other foreign nationals, including sex offenders.

They’re doing so as U.S. Coast Guard crews continue to apprehend a record number of Cubans. In fiscal year 2022, they apprehended a record high 6,182 Cubans at sea compared to 49 in fiscal 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy