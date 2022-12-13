Read full article on original website
Climate concerns give national attention to Louisiana race
The election for a seat on a typically obscure regulatory commission in Louisiana, a state with a front row seat to the effects of climate change, has gained national attention as major utility companies and outside political action committees pour hundreds of thousands of dollars into the race.Saturday's runoff election for a seat on Louisiana's Public Service Commission pits Davante Lewis, a 30-year-old progressive policy advocate who wants to require utilities to reach net-zero emissions, against Lambert Boissiere III, 57, a New Orleans Democrat who has held the position for nearly 18 years and is backed by the state’s...
The Best Swimming Holes in Louisiana
Are you looking for a place to cool off during the scorching southern summers? Look no further than our top choices for the best swimming spots in the state! As you enjoy your swim, be mindful of alligators and snakes, especially If you’re with pets or small children. With that in mind, let’s dive into the best swimming holes in Louisiana!
Louisiana Golden Retriever Celebrated for Protecting Young Girls Lost in the Woods for Hours
Artemis, the family dog of the two children, helped direct searchers to the lost girls after staying by the kids' sides all night Artemis, a golden retriever in Folsom, Louisiana, helped bring his family back together after its two youngest members went missing on Monday. The golden retriever assisted a community-wide search and rescue crew in finding sisters Abigail and Cecilia Burg after they wandered into the woods. According to their mother, Mary, Artemis heard people coming and started barking, making it much easier to find them. "He even...
Bohemian Micro Wedding on the Bayou, Slidell in Louisiana
Featured in MunaLuchi Bridal Magazine, Issue No. 26, this bohemian micro wedding on the Bayou showcases subtle glam with natural florals, neutral hues, and wooden accents. Bianca & Wilbert’s bohemian wedding was an intimate affair set along the Bayou, Slidell in Louisiana. After their original wedding plans in Mexico were delayed because of the pandemic, they decided a smaller traditional wedding was a perfect solution.
Discover the Highest Point in Mississippi
Mississippi is one of the lowest-lying states in the United States. Located in the American South, Mississippi shares borders with the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Arkansas. The state’s western border is defined by the twisting course of the Mississippi River. Mississippi has no true mountains; it has a vast coastal plain replete with rich soil and swampland. But every state has a high point, even Mississippi. The question is: just how high is the highest point in Mississippi?
