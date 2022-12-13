Artemis, the family dog of the two children, helped direct searchers to the lost girls after staying by the kids' sides all night Artemis, a golden retriever in Folsom, Louisiana, helped bring his family back together after its two youngest members went missing on Monday. The golden retriever assisted a community-wide search and rescue crew in finding sisters Abigail and Cecilia Burg after they wandered into the woods. According to their mother, Mary, Artemis heard people coming and started barking, making it much easier to find them. "He even...

FOLSOM, LA ・ 15 DAYS AGO