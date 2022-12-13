World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi’s Argentina set for Qatar semi-final with Luka Modric’s Croatia

Lionel Messi and Luka Modric go head to head tonight as Argentina battle Croatia for a place in Sunday’s World Cup final.

The two Ballon d’Or winners have inspired their teams to the last four of the tournament as their country’s respective captains, and both are looking to go one step further after reaching the final before by lifting the World Cup and capping their legacies with the ultimate prize.

Meanwhile, England have landed back in the UK from Qatar with their World Cup dream over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France.

After three major tournaments in charge, manager Gareth Southgate is now considering his own future - stopping short of clarifying his plans in the immediate aftermath of defeat and then admitting he is ‘conflicted’ about whether to stay on or call it quits, and wary of making ‘the wrong call’.

The referee - Wilton Sampaio - had his performance criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response but he has since been kept on by Fifa for the rest of the tournament.

