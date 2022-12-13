ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi’s Argentina set for Qatar semi-final with Luka Modric’s Croatia

By Jamie Braidwood and Michael Jones
 3 days ago

Lionel Messi and Luka Modric go head to head tonight as Argentina battle Croatia for a place in Sunday’s World Cup final.

The two Ballon d’Or winners have inspired their teams to the last four of the tournament as their country’s respective captains, and both are looking to go one step further after reaching the final before by lifting the World Cup and capping their legacies with the ultimate prize.

Meanwhile, England have landed back in the UK from Qatar with their World Cup dream over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France.

After three major tournaments in charge, manager Gareth Southgate is now considering his own future - stopping short of clarifying his plans in the immediate aftermath of defeat and then admitting he is ‘conflicted’ about whether to stay on or call it quits, and wary of making ‘the wrong call’.

The referee - Wilton Sampaio - had his performance criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response but he has since been kept on by Fifa for the rest of the tournament.

Follow updates on the build-up to the World Cup semi-finals and all the latest news from Qatar 2022 below:

Best World Cup ever? Qatar 2022 might not even be in the top 10

Gianni Infantino said what Gianni Infantino was bound to say. “The best World Cup ever,” claimed a self-glorifying propagandist. For some, the Fifa president’s verdict is automatically invalid: the choice of Qatar as hosts, the corruption in the voting, the shift of the World Cup into winter, the death of thousands of migrant workers, the attempts to threaten anyone protesting about the lack of rights for the LGBTQ+ community, the fake attendance figures and the rampant dishonesty feel reasons to disqualify 2022.But if, as Infantino prefers, we concentrate on the football, does it justify that lofty boast? After all,...
Croatia vs Morocco predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup third-place play-off

After heartbreaking semi-final defeats earlier this week, one of Croatia and Morocco will at least end their Qatar World Cup campaign on a positive note.The underdogs clash in the third-place play-off here, three weeks after kickstarting Group F with a 0-0 draw against one another.Croatia went on an impressive run to the final in Russia four years ago but were seen off 3-0 by Argentina in Tuesday’s semi-final, before Morocco’s stunning surge to the final four ended with a 2-0 loss to defending champions France on Wednesday.Never before had an African side reached the World Cup semi-finals, and the...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi’s Argentina prepare for showdown against Kylian Mbappe’s France

Lionel Messi has the weight of a nation on his shoulders as he prepares to lead his Argentina side out in the final of the 2022 World Cup against defending champions France on Sunday. Messi is looking to go one better than eight years ago when he missed out on football’s greatest prize at the hands of Germany; Argentina will be full of confidence after a convincing 3-0 victory against Croatia in the semi-finals. France, meanwhile, saw off Morocco’s valiant challenge in the semi-finals to reach a second consecutive World Cup final, with Kylian Mbappe looking to guide his...
Voices: Whatever happens on Sunday, it will be the start of football’s grim new era

Sport, like gold, is an unreactive element. It cannot be alloyed, compounded or diluted. At its most luminescent moments, its dazzling brilliance outshines its many imperfections.Sunday’s grandstand moment is 12 years in the making and the World Cup’s organisers already know they have got precisely what they wanted. They could scarcely have hoped for more. If Lionel Messi wins, arguably the greatest football fairytale of them all will be complete. If he does not, well, there’s always Kylian Mbappe. Both men, of course, are directly on the payroll of the Qatari state – Monsieur Mbappe to the tune of...
What channel is Argentina vs France on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup 2022 final

A blockbuster World Cup final sees Argentina and France battle it out for glory in Qatar.Fresh from victory over Morocco, the defending champions take on the greatest player of all time to many in Lionel Messi, who inspired a statement victory over Croatia in the semi-finals.Antoine Griezmann insists Les Bleus will be busy drilling their gamplan to cope with Messi , who he admits provides a unique challenge.“Any team with Messi in is a totally different proposition.” Griezmann said. “We have seen practically all of their matches at this World Cup. We have seen Argentina play, we know how...
Is Croatia vs Morocco on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup third-place play-off

Can Morocco muster some magic one last time at the Qatar World Cup? After suffering a semi-final loss earlier this week, like their opponents here, the African side take on Croatia.Morocco, the first ever semi-finalists from Africa at a World Cup, were beaten 2-0 by defending champions France on Wednesday, one night after Croatia were swept aside 3-0 by Argentina.Croatia fell one game short of their impressive run to the 2018 final but still outperformed expectations as they saw off Brazil in the quarter-finals, while Morocco stunned Belgium in the group stage, Spain in the last 16, and Portugal...
France, Morocco restore normal relations after visa dispute

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said Friday that France has restored normal consular relations with Morocco following a year-long dispute linked to Paris' decision to slash the number of visas for Moroccans.The move earlier this week is meant to smooth the relationship between both nations and comes ahead of a planned visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to the North African country early next year.Colonna, on a visit Friday to Morocco, also praised the country's achievements in the soccer World Cup, two days after France’s victory in a historic match between the defending champion and Africa’s first ever semifinalist.“Our...
Argentina vs France live stream: How to watch World Cup final online and on TV

Argentina play France in the World Cup final with two of the game’s biggest names in Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe facing off.After defeating Morocco in the semi-finals, Didier Deschamps’ side can now create history and secure immortal status by defending the title they won four years ago in Russia in 2018.But there is a sense of destiny surrounding Messi and the Albiceleste’s run to the final in Qatar following a impressive win over Croatia, with Antoine Griezmann aware of the challenge that faces Les Bleus.“Any team with Messi in is a totally different proposition.” Griezmann said. “We have...
