ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tpr.org

Texas school district responds to student fentanyl deaths with outreach and a new video campaign

For many Texas parents, the warnings about the synthetic opioid fentanyl have been terrifying. But for parents in Central Texas’ Hays CISD, the risks feel especially real. Four students in the district died of fentanyl poisoning over the summer and in the first week of school. And just in the past few weeks, a middle school student had to be treated on campus to prevent another death.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Parents react to 8-year-old who brought gun and knives to school

After a loaded gun and 2 knives were found with an 8 year old at Rose Garden Elementary, a school within the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District. A press release from the district and the Schertz Police Department was sent out at 2:35 p.m. Despite the release, some parents are...
SCHERTZ, TX
KTSA

School student caught with gun, knives at SCUCISD elementary school

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Schertz Police Department is investigating after an 8-year-old student brought a loaded handgun and two knives to Rose Garden Elementary School. The Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District says the third-grade student brought the gun wrapped up in an article of clothing. Another student...
SCHERTZ, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy