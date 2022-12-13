Read full article on original website
The judge called Kenne McFadden a 'nuisance' — and let the man accused of killing her walk free
Insider found only 28 murder convictions over five years of transgender homicides. Judges and juries sometimes easily accepted claims of self-defense.
Armed drag show protesters drowned out in downtown San Antonio
The colors of the rainbow don't run either.
tpr.org
Texas school district responds to student fentanyl deaths with outreach and a new video campaign
For many Texas parents, the warnings about the synthetic opioid fentanyl have been terrifying. But for parents in Central Texas’ Hays CISD, the risks feel especially real. Four students in the district died of fentanyl poisoning over the summer and in the first week of school. And just in the past few weeks, a middle school student had to be treated on campus to prevent another death.
Armed militia protesting San Antonio drag show on Tuesday has history of provocation
The same group was involved in a tense standoff with Black Lives Matter protesters downtown in 2020.
San Antonio's 'shit-sandwich cop' now fired from police department in nearby Floresville
Floresville's city manager said the department confirmed the officer's state licenses, but he said he's unsure how much online scrutiny it conducted.
KSAT 12
What happened to the search for Lina Khil? Community members want to know
San Antonio – San Antonio police continue searching for Lina Khil, a toddler seen nearly a year ago. Residents in her apartment complex worry her case has been on the back burner. Rita McMikens lives next to the playground where Lina Khil was last seen playing. San Antonio police...
Assclown Alert: Creating a dangerous atmosphere with Texas' anti-LGBTQ+ lawmakers
As the increasing threats against drag shows suggest, the Texas GOP's anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric has consequences.
San Antonio serial killer rumors have 'no factual basis,' police say
Rumors started from viral social media posts.
Edgewood ISD teacher allegedly had improper relationship with student
An investigation is ongoing.
tpr.org
Armed protestors gather outside San Antonio's Aztec Theatre during Christmas-themed drag show
Supporters of LGBTQ rights turned out on Tuesday night to defend a Christmas drag show at the Aztec Theatre and to face off with far-right protestors on the opposite side of the street. Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321...
Road-rage incident leads to fatal shooting in south San Antonio, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A road rage incident led to a fatal shooting on the city's south side. San Antonio police were called to the 500 block of Lebanon Street around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday for the shooting. Authorities said the victim approached the suspect's vehicle, and one of the...
Charles A. James, San Antonio's oldest bicycle shop, in danger of closing
It's hoping to reach its 103-year mark in 2023.
Mother Of Uvalde Shooting Victim Celebrates Huge Milestone In Touching Way
Kimberly Rubio is celebrating a huge milestone six months after her daughter was killed.
San Antonio's 'shit sandwich cop' working as a police officer again, this time in Floresville
Officer Matthew Luckhurst's rehiring was the centerpiece of an investigation into Texas' lax and fragmented oversight of police licensing.
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers release pictures of suspects believed to be involved in shooting of Uber driver, passenger
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers on Thursday released pictures of two men believed to have been involved in the shooting of an Uber driver and passenger. According to San Antonio police, a 26-year-old man got into an argument with another man outside a bar. The man then got a ride home with an Uber driver.
foxsanantonio.com
Parents react to 8-year-old who brought gun and knives to school
After a loaded gun and 2 knives were found with an 8 year old at Rose Garden Elementary, a school within the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District. A press release from the district and the Schertz Police Department was sent out at 2:35 p.m. Despite the release, some parents are...
KTSA
School student caught with gun, knives at SCUCISD elementary school
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Schertz Police Department is investigating after an 8-year-old student brought a loaded handgun and two knives to Rose Garden Elementary School. The Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District says the third-grade student brought the gun wrapped up in an article of clothing. Another student...
KENS 5
'It’s survival to me': Soldiers' Angels distributes record-breaking amount of food to veterans with help of Boeing
SAN ANTONIO — An army of volunteers with Soldiers’ Angels and other organizations helped distribute food to hundreds of veterans in the parking lot of Cowboys Dancehall Thursday afternoon. Boeing awarded Soldiers’ Angels a $50,000 grant, which made the record-breaking distribution possible during a time when food security...
KSAT 12
Armored truck driver assaulted at Northeast Side bank, taken to hospital
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for three people who they say assaulted the driver of a Brinks armored truck on Thursday morning on the Northeast Side. The incident happened just after 8 a.m. at a bank in the 6500 block of FM 78. Police said a...
San Antonio police deny online rumor of serial killer loose in the city
SAPD officials said they have found "no factual basis on these claims."
