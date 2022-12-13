For many Texas parents, the warnings about the synthetic opioid fentanyl have been terrifying. But for parents in Central Texas’ Hays CISD, the risks feel especially real. Four students in the district died of fentanyl poisoning over the summer and in the first week of school. And just in the past few weeks, a middle school student had to be treated on campus to prevent another death.

