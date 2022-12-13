Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Research illuminates approaches for long-term hearing loss treatment
About 430 million people around the world experience disabling hearing loss. In the United States, approximately 37.5 million adults report some trouble hearing. Hearing loss can happen when any part of the ear or the nerves that carry information on sounds to the brain do not work in the usual way.
technologynetworks.com
Reprogrammed Cells Could Lead to Long-Term Hearing Loss Treatment
About 430 million people around the world experience disabling hearing loss. In the United States, approximately 37.5 million adults report some trouble hearing. Hearing loss can happen when any part of the ear or the nerves that carry information on sounds to the brain do not work in the usual way.
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
WebMD
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
labroots.com
Could a Drug for Parkinson's Disease Reduce the Side Effects of Chemotherapy?
Chemotherapies, drugs used to fight cancer by killing tumor cells or preventing them from growing and dividing, remain some of the most common cancer treatments. Chemotherapy regimens differ based on several factors, including the type and stage of cancer and the patient’s general health and comorbidities. Sometimes chemotherapy may be administered alone, but in some cases, doctors combine it with other treatments like surgery or radiation.
MedicalXpress
New treatment for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis shows promising long-term results
Patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who participated in a clinical trial of rocatinlimab—a novel, patient-tailored monoclonal antibody therapy—showed promising results both while taking the drug and up to 20 weeks after the therapy was stopped, Mount Sinai researchers reported in The Lancet. The researchers said the...
2minutemedicine.com
Extended rivaroxaban treatment reduces recurrence rate for patients with deep vein thrombosis
1. In a cohort of patients who had symptomatic isolated distal deep vein thrombosis, an additional 6 weeks of rivaroxaban therapy in addition to standard therapy reduced the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism. 2. Additional treatment with rivaroxaban was not associated with increased incidence of hemorrhage. Evidence Rating Level: 1...
neurologylive.com
Addressing Unmet Needs of Dementia With Lewy Bodies: James Galvin, MD, MPH
The director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine discussed the treatment differences and unmet needs between dementia with Lewy bodies and Alzheimer disease. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “This compounds—CT1812—binds to something called the sigma 2 receptor....
Hearing loss treatment moves forward despite early disappointment
An innovative approach to treating hearing loss might be closer to reaching the market after a setback in the approval process, researchers behind the technology at Frequency Therapeutics told UPI.
Harvard Health
Should you get an over-the-counter hearing aid?
What the new hearing aid options mean for your ears and wallet. A change in FDA regulations has cleared the way for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids. What does this mean for you if you’re among the approximately 48 million Americans with some degree of hearing loss? We asked Dr. James Naples, assistant professor of otolaryngology/head and neck surgery at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, to help explain potential pros and cons.
ajmc.com
New and Emerging Treatments for Atopic Dermatitis
Matthew Zirwas, MD, FAAD, associate professor of dermatology at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio provides updates on treatment options for AD at the 2022 SDPA Fall Conference. A version of this article was originally published on Dermatology Times. This version has been lightly edited. At the 2022 Society of Dermatology...
ajmc.com
Key Considerations in COPD When Utilizing Combination Therapy
Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Let’s discuss guideline-based disease management. I’m going to address this first question to Rey. I’m going to read something, and then I’ll ask you a couple of questions. Multiple studies show that combination treatment with LABAs [long-acting beta-agonists] and LAMAs [long-acting muscarinic antagonists] increase FEV1 [forced expiratory volume in 1 second] and reduces symptoms compared with monotherapy. That isn’t surprising. Generally speaking, combination therapy is more effective than monotherapy. But combination therapy may also reduce exacerbations compared with monotherapy. Additionally, the most recent GOLD [Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease] guidelines support this idea of combination therapy. How do you approach the initiation of combination therapy in your practice? [Do you use it in the] first line, despite what guidelines say? Or are you still stepping up?
Managed Healthcare Executive
Study Examines Immune System of MS Patients Who Undergo Stem Cell Transplant
Results of research by Swiss investigators show effector memory T cells bounce back quickly after autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Stem cell therapy is known to help improve an MS patient’s symptoms and slow down the progression of the disease. In fact, stem cell transplants have shown higher remission rates compared to the available medications and those with MS who get stem cell transplants might get “potent disease control benefits” that last up to 10 years with no need for additional medication.
hcplive.com
Lawrence Eichenfield, MD: Phase 3 Trial Data on Ruxolitinib for Atopic Dermatitis
During his HCPLive interview, Dr. Eichenfield described the results from the phase 3 TRuE-AD trials testing ruxolitinib for atopic dermatitis, including how the findings might affect treatment for vitiligo or psoriasis. In an interview with HCPLive, Lawrence Eichenfield, MD, spoke about the recent phase 3 TRuE-AD trial data on the...
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Gives First-Ever Approval for Fecal Transplant Therapy
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a fecal transplant therapy to prevent recurrence of a bacterial infection that kills up to 30,000 people a year. The therapy, Rebyota, is the first fecal transplant product approved in the United States, the FDA said in a statement. It’s cleared to combat Clostridioides difficile, or C. difficile, a bacteria that can flourish in the gut and cause diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fever, and in rare cases leads to organ failure and death.
MedicalXpress
Research team discovers glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of gamma delta T cells in diabetes
A research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has discovered that high glucose impairs the anti-tumor activity of immune effector gamma delta T cells (γδ-T cells), which contributes to the increased cancer risk in diabetes, and that metabolic reprogramming by glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of γδ-T cells.
MedicalXpress
Use of hearing aids and cochlear implants associated with a decreased risk of developing dementia
Researchers have published findings which suggest that the use of hearing aids and cochlear implants can reduce the risk of developing dementia by slowing down cognitive decline, such as memory loss. The use of hearing aids and cochlear implants by people with hearing loss was found to reduce long-term cognitive...
targetedonc.com
Adagrasib Plus Pembrolizumab Shows Promising Efficacy in Certain Patients with Advanced NSCLC
Preliminary findings from the KRYSTAL-1 and KRYSTAL-7 trials show the potential for adagrasib in combination with pembrolizumab for patients with non-small cell lung cancer who’s cancer harbors a KRASG12C mutation. The combination of adagrasib (MRTX849) with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) has shown a favorable safety and efficacy the first-line setting for...
Treating Non-Hodgkin lymphoma with CAR T cell therapy
LOS ANGELES, California — Fever, weight loss, chest pain, back pain — all of these symptoms are signs of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a type of cancer that begins in your lymphatic system and travels quickly throughout the body. Now, a new immunotherapy is giving patients a second chance they never thought they would have.
cgtlive.com
Stem Cell Therapy May Have Effect in Patients With ALS, Schizophrenia, and Autism
JadiCells, an investigational mesenchymal stem cell product licensed by Therapeutic Solutions International which is intended to treat various indications, may have impacted the conditions of 3 patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), schizophrenia, and autism, respectively, treated in a collaboration between the company and Veltmeyer Institute for Advanced Therapeutics.1,2. “In...
Comments / 0