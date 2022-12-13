ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Springs, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamisprings.com

Councilwoman Bravo Signals No Confidence in City Attorney

Councilwoman Jacky Bravo added an agenda item at Monday’s Miami Springs City Council Meeting to discuss the possibility of an RFP for new Legal Counsel. While the action was short of a vote of no confidence, it clearly indicated Councilwoman Bravo’s lack of confidence in the status quo of continuing to use our current City Attorney.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
miamisprings.com

Beautiful Blessed Trinity Festival Weekend

The annual Blessed Trinity Parish Festival was held this past weekend. The weather was great. The crowd was great. And everyone was wearing a smile when they weren’t chewing down on the Pan con Lechon or enjoying some soft serve ice cream. The kids had a blast jumping from...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
miamisprings.com

Staying Active During The Holiday Season

CIMA Medical Center in Miami Springs shares some of their best tips to stay active during the holiday season. The holidays can be joyful but can also be full of stress and chaos. We get to spend time with loved ones doing fun things, but that can also be accompanied...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy