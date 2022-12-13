Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Landslide at Malaysia campground leaves 16 dead, 17 missing
BATANG KALI, Malaysia (AP) — A landslide Friday at a tourist campground in Malaysia left 16 people dead and authorities said 17 others were feared buried at the site on an organic farm outside the capital of Kuala Lumpur. An estimated 94 Malaysians were believed to have been at...
KEYT
Drinkers falling asleep in the road are dying in traffic accidents, Tokyo police warn
Police in Japan’s capital are urging people to moderate their alcohol consumption this holiday season following an increase in deaths of drinkers hit by vehicles after falling asleep on the street. As of November 25, 10 people had been killed in such accidents this year, Tokyo police said in...
Record-Breaking Aquarium Explodes, Floods Berlin Hotel
A massive aquarium exploded in Berlin on Friday morning, causing its 1,500 tropical fish and 264,172 gallons of water to spill out of the display. Roughly 100 emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene of the DomAquaree complex in the city’s Mitte district after the 46-foot container—described by the complex as the world’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium—burst, causing water to flood the site’s hotel and busy street outside. “In addition to the incredible maritime damage, two people were injured by glass splinters,” Berlin police announced on Twitter. A spokesperson for the Berlin fire brigade said it was unclear what caused the aquarium to crack. About 350 guests staying at the Radisson hotel in the complex, which also features stores and restaurants, were told to gather their belongings and leave the building.Bro what the fuck the fish tank of my hotel just exploded in the middle of the night WHATS GOING ON. #radissonblu #Berlin #aquarium #Explosion pic.twitter.com/Od8iS9YxBN— Niklas Scheele (@niklas_scheele) December 16, 2022 Read it at Reuters
KEYT
Pakistan: Bombing kills 2, injures 14 in restive border area
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a roadside bomb killed a soldier and a civilian and wounded at least 14 others in Pakistan’s northwest border area. A local police official said the bombing on Wednesday appeared to target a convoy of security forces passing by the town of Miran Shah in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghan frontier. The official said the blast damaged nearby shops but the injured were mostly troops. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the mountainous and isolated area is a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, which is allied with neighboring Afghanistan’s rulers.
KEYT
Suspected tainted liquor kills at least 31 in eastern India
PATNA, India (AP) — A top elected official says at least 31 people have died and 20 others are hospitalized in serious condition after allegedly drinking tainted liquor sold without authorization in eastern India. The deaths occurred Tuesday and Wednesday in three villages in Saran district of Bihar state. Police officer Santosh Kumar said several of the 20 hospitalized have lost their eyesight. Deaths from illegally brewed alcohol are common in India, where illicit liquor is cheap and often spiked with chemicals such as pesticides to increase potency. In 2020, at least 120 people died after drinking tainted liquor in India’s northern Punjab state.
KEYT
Bomb attack in Turkey targets police van, injuring 9
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Government officials say a remote-controlled bomb has exploded on a highway in Turkey as a van carrying police officers drove past, injuring all nine occupants. The interior minister said five people were detained in connection with the attack, which occurred Friday near the city of Diyarbakir in southeast Turkey. The bomb was placed inside a parked vehicle near a market selling livestock. Eight police officers and a civilian were taken to hospitals as a precaution but were not in serious condition. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Kurdish militants have been behind similar attacks in the region in the past. Islamic and leftist extremists have also carried out bombings in the country.
Comments / 0