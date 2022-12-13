Read full article on original website
SmackDown Spoiler: Ronda Rousey’s Next Challenger Will Be…
Tonight, WWE is pre-taping next week’s December 23 edition of SmackDown and the spoilers are already leaking from Chicago!. In the first matchup of the night, the big six woman gauntlet match announced on tonight’s edition of SmackDown. In the match that involved Xia Li, Emma, Tegan Nox,...
Bayley Reacts To Scary WWE Raw Botch
Bayley has now commented on the hurricanrana spot that saw her and Alexa Bliss crash to the mat on WWE Raw. During a recent Instagram Live session, Bayley took time to comment on the botch, saying:. “I was taking a move from the girl [Bliss] I was wrestling, and it...
Backstage Details On When Sasha Banks’ NJPW Deal Was Agreed To
Backstage details on when Sasha Banks and NJPW agreed to a deal with one another. Many fans are buzzing over the report that NJPW plans on bringing Sasha Banks into the company for Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. As previously reported, Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado, negotiated her...
Major Changes Made To SmackDown Due To ‘Nightmare Travel Situation’ For Top Star
There were major changes made to last night’s (December 16) episode of WWE SmackDown. The show went off the air with an in-ring segment featuring the Bloodline being interrupted by a John Cena video on the titantron. Cena made the announcement that he would be the mystery tag team...
Major Match Announced For December 19 WWE Raw
A major match has been announced for next week’s (December 19) episode of WWE Raw in Des Moines, Iowa. Former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch made her return to the company at Survivor Series WarGames, being revealed as the final member of Bianca Belair’s team in the titular match the day before.
Drew McIntyre Praises Top WWE Star For ‘Killing It’ With Current WWE Run
Drew McIntyre has shared his honest thoughts on working with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. McIntyre has had a number of high-profile matches with the Tribal Chief in WWE, most recently sharing the ring with Reigns at Survivor Series in their WarGames bout. The duo notably met in singles...
Top WWE Name Now Working As A Producer?
A top WWE backstage name may now be working as a producer in the company. WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg was re-signed to the company back in August as the Senior Vice President of Live Events, making him a very prominent backstage figure in the company. Now though, it...
WWE Star Announces They Are Medically Cleared
NXT star Quincy Elliott has been present backstage for the recent episodes of NXT, appearing in various backstage segments for WWE’s social media channels. Quincy has not appeared on the NXT show since he accompanied Shotzi for her match with Lash Legend on October 25. The Super Diva took...
Former WWE Star Has A Per-Show Deal With AEW
An update has emerged on former WWE star Trent Seven’s AEW status, following his recent appearances for Tony Khan. Seven made his AEW debut on the December 9 edition of Rampage. On the show, the former NXT Tag Team Champion unsuccessfully challenged for Orange Cassidy’s All-Atlantic Title. In...
People In WWE Believe Sasha Banks Will Eventually Return To The Company
Sasha Banks is set to remain in the news the new year rolls closer. Sasha’s WWE departure will be official on January 1, with her set to make an appearance at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. With recent reports that Sasha Banks exit from WWE...
John Cena Next WWE Match Revealed
Find out when John Cena will get back into a WWE ring and spoiler: it is happening sooner than you might think!. To make up for a pre-taped edition next week (December 23), WWE has a HUGE match planned for December 30 SmackDown. After arriving to SmackDown in Chicago, Roman...
7 Ways Triple H Could Book Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return
When Cody Rhodes was announced to be jumping ship from AEW – the company he helped found – to WWE earlier this year, it set the wrestling world on fire. As soon as his music hit at WrestleMania 38, fans welcomed him back with open arms and couldn’t wait to see what he was going to do in the company going forward.
Former WWE Star Teases Return Upon WWE Anniversary?
When Triple H took over WWE creative back in July, we have seen many former WWE stars return to the company. Despite many returns taking place, there are still many former WWE stars that have been rumoured for a return. One name is Chelsea Green, who seemingly departed IMPACT Wrestling...
WWE SmackDown Spoilers For December 23 Episode
Here’s what happened at the taping for the December 23 edition of SmackDown, which took place on December 16 in Chicago. Matches and segments for the upcoming episode were taped following the most recent edition of SmackDown, ahead of the holidays. Spoilers are on the next page, so only...
TNT Title Match Set For AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash
A TNT Championship match has now been announced for the December 28 AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash event. On the December 16 edition of Rampage, it was announced that Samoa Joe will defend the gold against Wardlow. During the show, Samoa Joe stated that he will not defend the...
WWE SmackDown Mystery Attacker Identity Revealed
On tonight’s WWE SmackDown, a mystery assailant got involved in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match. While Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox were showing incredible offense in a match against Damage CTRL (IYO SKY and Dakota Kai) there was a mystery attack!. In the final third of...
Update On Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne Following Mandy Rose WWE Departure
The shocking WWE release of former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose is still the talk of the wrestling world 24 hours later. Rose dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday’s NXT show, before being released from the company the following day. The reason behind...
WWE Hall Of Famer Comments On Potential Last Match
A WWE Hall of Famer has commented on a potential official last match. Diamond Dallas Page returned to the squared circle on the January 15, 2020 “Bash At The Beach” special of AEW Dynamite. Page teamed with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall in a loss to MJF, The Butcher and The Blade.
Top AEW Star Calls Recent Match His Masterpiece
Dax Harwood has reflected on the FTR vs Briscoes ROH Tag Team Championship bout from the Final Battle pay-per-view. At the December 10 event, Harwood & Cash Wheeler battled Mark & Jay Briscoe in a double dog collar bout, with the ROH Tag Team Title on the line. The Briscoes...
Clarification On WWE SmackDown Star’s Injury Status
An update has emerged on SmackDown star Shotzi’s legitimate status following a recent WWE injury angle. On the December 9 edition of SmackDown, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in a backstage segment in the parking lot. It was later announced that Shotzi had suffered a broken hand.
