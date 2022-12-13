ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BMW Charity Pro-Am Returning to Spartanburg in 2023

After a successful return to Spartanburg County this past summer, the BMW Charity Pro-Am has announced that the tournament will return to the Carolina Country Club next year. Mark your calendars now for a week of events surrounding the tournament, which will bring celebrities and golf pros from around the U.S. to the Upstate, all in support of charitable causes.
SPARTANBURG, SC

