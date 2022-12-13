Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
UHP: Suspect found with 104 pounds of ‘personal use’ marijuana arrested in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver who reportedly told a Utah Highway Patrol trooper he had just enough marijuana for personal use was booked into jail after a search of his vehicle found 104 pounds. The UHP trooper first noticed an SUV, with a...
kjzz.com
Identities released on wrong-way double fatal crash in Beaver
BEAVER, Utah (KUTV) — The name of the drivers who died in a vehicle crash Sunday evening have been released. Caiti McNiven, 24, from St. George and Terry Neztsosie, 49, from Page, Ariz. were both killed on impact. Authorities with the DPS reported that they began receiving multiple calls...
ksub590.com
No Injuries In Head On Crash In St. George
No one is hurt after a head-on collision between two cars in St. George. Authorities say it happened Tuesday night shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Dixie Drive and 540 North. Traffic was slowed as lanes were restricted for about 40 minutes after the crash. Officials say neither driver elected to go to the hospital.
foodgressing.com
Boulder City, Laughlin and Mesquite Holiday Events 2022
It’s the most wonderful time of the year as Boulder City, Laughlin and Mesquite celebrate the season with festive parades, spectacular holiday lights and family fun with Santa Claus. Boulder City. Boulder City Santa Express (16 – 17, 20 – 21) Take a ride through a winter...
kjzz.com
Family evacuated after house fire in St. George
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A family was evacuated after a house fire in St. George that officials said they believe was caused by a wood-burning stove or chimney. Officials said they were first called about the fire on Saturday at approximately 2 p.m. They responded to the scene...
890kdxu.com
A Local Favorite Is Closing Down
From their salads, to their sandwiches, the hot rolls... The CHOCOLATE CAKE. It's all going away, and I'm not happy about it. Magleby's, a favorite in St. George, is closing it's doors December 22, 2022. Magelby's is located on Auto Mall Drive (Formerly Hilton Drive) inside the Desert Garden Inn,...
Stormy Winter Weather Causes Utah Birds to Kill Themselves
A winter storm has caused numerous Utah birds to crash into the ground and perish, according to state wildlife officials. These incidents can oftentimes result in death or injury. The events aren’t unprecedented. Back in December 2011, thousands of waterbirds crashed into ground in Utah after a harsh storm. Around...
mvprogress.com
Dog Resort Construction Ready To Begin In Mesquite
After nearly three years of planning, negotiating on real estate, gaining city approvals and lining up financing, The BARK! Canine Club and Resort is ready to begin construction on its new dog park and recreation facility in Mesquite. This doggie paradise is being built on 13.7 acres in the Mesquite...
8newsnow.com
Pair in Nevada accused of mail theft arrested after fleeing police in stolen vehicle
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man and woman accused of mail theft were arrested in Mesquite after fleeing police in a stolen truck, police said. Roger Theodore Jenkins, 55, of Pahrump, and Lindsey Fay Sarac, 34, of Las Vegas, face multiple felony charges, including, but not limited to, felony possession of a stolen vehicle and felony evading.
Mesquite Local News
Mesquite Police Department Call Log, December 6
Mesquite Police Department Call Log for December 6.
890kdxu.com
He Was Going How Fast? In The Snow? Really!?!
The morning commute was pretty bad for a lot of people today. LeVerkin, Toquerville and parts of Hurricane, plus Leeds and the entire Black Ridge got socked with snow. With the temperatures lingering in the high 20s and a bit of moisture in other places, there was also black ice and slick going for many southern Utahns.
Mesquite Local News
Cannabis company cultivating deep local roots
From first look, it wouldn’t seem like a retirement community such as Mesquite would be a good place to build a cannabis facility. But now six years into it, Deep Roots Harvest has grown like, well, a weed in Mesquite. “It was a little bit of happy accident,” Chief...
