2023 NFL draft: Updated 1st-round order after Week 14

By Luke Easterling
 3 days ago
Only four weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season, and while plenty of teams still have hopes of making a late push for the postseason, teams at the bottom of the standings have their sights set on draft position.

The one-win Houston Texans still have a two-game lead on the rest of the league for next year’s No. 1 overall pick, and three of the next four picks on the current list belong to teams that acquired them previously via trade.

There’s still plenty that could change over the next month, but here’s what the first-round order would look like if the 2023 NFL draft took place after Week 14 (via Tankathon):

*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

11. Jacksonville Jaguars

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: PackersNews
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: The Tennessean
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brock Purdy pulled off a beautiful double fake for a 49ers TD and NFL fans were mesmerized

Mr. Irrelevant is doing pretty well for himself for someone with just two NFL starts to his name. Brock Purdy, the final pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, is once again making headlines across the football world. Mostly because Purdy’s story — from the final pick in the draft to NFL starting quarterback in just a few months — is awesome, but also because he’s been dropping absolute dimes recently.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

College Football Quarterback Reportedly Arrested Sunday

Coastal Carolina quarterback Bryce Carpenter was reportedly arrested over the weekend. The senior QB allegedly threw a young woman onto a sidewalk at a house party in Conway, South Carolina, causing injuries. Per the incident report (obtained by TMZ Sports), the woman claimed Carpenter "began making sexual advances towards her"...
CONWAY, SC
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after unfortunate passing

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after the longtime head coach passed away from complications with a heart attack. While their time at Texas Tech University didn’t exactly line up, one can see the influence Mike Leach’s offseason had on Patrick Mahomes, the former Red Raider and now-Chiefs All-Pro signal caller.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be Flipping Commitment

Five-star quarterback Dante Moore could be on the verge of flipping his commitment. At least that's what it sounds like. Moore, the No. 11 recruit and No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 class, committed to Oregon in July. However, the Ducks recently lost one of their top coaches. Offensive coordinator...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If Tom Brady breaks tablets, NFL legend believes Mac Jones should be able to dispute play-calling

New England Patriots legend and Hall of Famer Ty Law loves the fire in quarterback Mac Jones, following the team’s 27-13 win against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones was seen barking at offensive coordinator Matt Patricia during the course of the game. Multiple camera angles showed the quarterback shouting profanities, as he was upset with the play-calling at certain points.
The Spun

SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death

SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
WASHINGTON STATE
