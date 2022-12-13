Read full article on original website
Former UCLA player and coach Larry Farmer now coaching girls' basketball in Lake Forest
CHICAGO (CBS) -- He played for and coached at probably the premiere program in college basketball. Now, he's coaching high school girls' basketball.Woodlands Academy is a small Catholic high school in Lake Forest that now has a big-time coach leading the girls' basketball team. CBS 2's Matt Zahn talked to the multi-championship winning player and coach to find out how he ended up on their sidelines.Larry Farmer brings a lot of experience to the sideline, even if this is his first time coaching high school basketball."I didn't really know who he was at first, but all my family knew, and...
abc17news.com
Mount Union, North Central stars lead D-III All-America team
Mount Union quarterback Braxton Plunk is one of the three Purple Raiders on The Associated Press Division III All-America team. Plunk is joined by receiver Wayne Ruby and linebacker Rossy Moore on the first team. Mount Union will play North Central of Illinois in the Division III championship game on Friday night. Plunk is also one of four finalists for the Gagliardi Trophy, which goes to the best player in Division III. North Central running back Ethan Greenfield, another Gagliardi finalist, also was selected to the first team. He was one of five Cardinals named to the All-America first team, leading all schools.
mitchellnow.com
DWU vs Northwestern basketball games for Dec. 15 postponed
Here are the updated GPAC weather related annoucements (updated December 15 at 9:45 am):. * (added 12/15/22 at 9:45am) Dakota Wesleyan at Northwestern basketball scheduled for December 15 has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced. * (added 12/15/22 at 9am) Dordt at Mount Marty basketball scheduled for December...
wlip.com
Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices and Unemployment Rates Remains Vastly Different
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices on both sides of the state line continue to fall, as winter driving season officially begins and demand remains low. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois dropped 16-cents from this point last week, and currently stands at $3.38. That number is 19-cents above the national average, and the highest in the Midwest. Lake County also dropped 16-cents over the last week to $3.28. In Wisconsin, an average gallon of gas dropped 14-cents from this point last week to $2.80. That number is 39-cents below the national average. Kenosha County currently stands at an even lower $2.71.
WISH-TV
Purdue University chancellor apologizes for racist remarks during commencement
HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The chancellor of Purdue University Northwest apologized Wednesday for racist remarks he made during a winter commencement ceremony on Saturday. Thomas Keon did an Asian language impression on stage Saturday. In his apology he says it was an “unplanned off-the-cuff response” to the speaker before him, and that his words have caused “confusion, pain, and anger.”
Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union
(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?
No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
Illinois teacher says critics of woke ed creating 'Christian nationalist theocracy' that will 'unlive people'
A Chicago teacher at Crete-Monee High School, Heather Marie Godbout, blasts right wingers for opposing 'woke' 'indoctrination' in public schools.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Northwestern unveils modern heart clinic at Palos Hospital
For a little while, Suite 1520 on the first floor of Palos Hospital was “unutilized,” according to Jeff Good, the hospital’s president. “It had been a women’s health clinic and they moved most of those services to the Orland Park campus,” Good said. “It was actually a very beautiful space, but it sat empty for about a year and a half.”
POLITICO
Giannoulias’ first big hires
Happy Thursday, Illinois. Enjoy the warmth. Friday starts a streak of below-freezing temps. Programming note: Playbook wraps up Friday before taking some down time until Jan. 3. TOP TALKER. Secretary of State-elect Alexi Giannoulias is naming campaign manager Hanah Jubeh and political strategist Scott Burnham, as deputy secretaries of state...
Ald. Matt O’Shea slams new CFD exam procedures
19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the Chicago Fire Department’s new firefighter-EMT exam procedures and how some applicants were rejected due to a glitch in the system. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
warricknews.com
Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino
GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
thereporteronline.net
A final interview with The Bagel owner Danny Wolf of Chicago
Sometimes, customers stopped by Lakeview’s The Bagel Restaurant and Deli just to see Danny Wolf, the thin, bright-blue-eyed patriarch of a 72-year-old family business. On July 3, Wolf died at 77 years old. (His widow declined to comment on the cause of death, but an employee of The Bagel said it was “unexpected.”) Liberated from a Czech concentration camp in 1945 as in infant, Wolf became a Chicago legend who turned The Bagel into a haven for Holocaust survivors and those experiencing houselessness.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Lightfoot trailing Garcia, Vallas
CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey suggests Mayor Lori Lightfoot would come in third if the Feb. 28 election were held today. That would eliminate the first-term incumbent from competing in any April runoff election. Chicago-based M3 Strategies asked 440 likely voters, "If the election for mayor of Chicago...
WSPY NEWS
Boulder Hill and older section of Montgomery affect Lake Michigan water source permit approval
Opening the pipeline for Lake Michigan water, as a first step in a permit application, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has thrown a wrench at the village of Montgomery. The IDNR is requiring the village to submit a water improvement plan for approval, requiring the village to lower its...
Medical Care and Politics Go Hand in Hand at a Chicago Safety Net Hospital
Under the leadership of CEO Tim Egan, Chicago’s Roseland Community Hospital has awarded business to his friends and acquaintances, employees have donated to his political funds and he has appeared in a campaign ad for the state’s comptroller.
Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020
In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
