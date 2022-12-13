Read full article on original website
tigerrag.com
Purdue’s starting quarterback O’Connell skipping Citrus Bowl to being preps for 2023 NFL Draft
LSU’s opponent in the Jan. 2 Citrus Bowl, Purdue, will have more than just an interim head coach leading the team for the noon kickoff in Orlando. The Boilermakers will also have a new quarterback after sixth-year senior Aidan O’Connell announced on his Instagram account Thursday he’s skipping the bowl game to begin preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft.
tigerrag.com
Huge haul: LSU lands one of nation’s top safeties in five-star Javien Toviano
Less than a week before the start of the NCAA’s early signing period LSU’s Class of 2023 gained a full head of steam. The Tigers picked up one of the top defensive backs in the country Thursday, securing a commitment from five-star safety Javien Toviano of Martin High in Arlington, Texas. He also has the versatility to play cornerback in college.
tigerrag.com
One of the nation’s best: Konnor Griffin’s commitment gives LSU baseball four of nation’s top players in Class of 2024
After putting together the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class in 2023, LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson is continuing to swing for the fences in ’24. Depending on the scouting service, Johnson plans to keep the Tigers in such elite company after securing a commitment Thursday from the nation’s top-ranked player in his future class.
