LSU’s opponent in the Jan. 2 Citrus Bowl, Purdue, will have more than just an interim head coach leading the team for the noon kickoff in Orlando. The Boilermakers will also have a new quarterback after sixth-year senior Aidan O’Connell announced on his Instagram account Thursday he’s skipping the bowl game to begin preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO