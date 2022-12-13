ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Comeback

Drew Brees announces shocking career move

Since retiring from the NFL back in 2020, Drew Brees has served as a broadcaster and analyst for NBC Sports, but now it looks like he’s returning to the game of football as an assistant coach for the Purdue Boilermakers, at least for a short time. On Thursday afternoon, legendary Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Drew Brees Read more... The post Drew Brees announces shocking career move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
VikingsTerritory

Former Packers QB Says ‘No Thanks’ to Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have two quarterbacks on the current roster and practice squad, Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens. Earlier this week, the Arizona Cardinals plucked QB3 David Blough from Minnesota’s practice squad after Kyler Murray was lost for the remainder of the season. So, the Vikings are apparently in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Cardinals Steal Veteran Vikings QB

The Arizona Cardinals are as close to mathematical elimination from the postseason as a team can possibly be, but with Kyler Murray out for the remainder of the season, a contingency plan was evidently necessary. And that plan came from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, as Cardinals general manager Steve...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Yet Another Major Transfer Portal QB Is Visiting The Wisconsin Badgers Today

Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff have been hard at work since he was announced as the next head coach. This has certainly been on full display over the last few days as Wisconsin landed big commitments from two former Cincinnati commits. Today, it was reported that the Wisconsin Badgers are now hosting another major transfer portal quarterback. This time it is Brennan Armstrong, a transfer from the University of Virginia.
MADISON, WI

