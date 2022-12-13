“White Lotus” Next Stop: The Maldives? Mike White Hints at Asia, Four Seasons Hotels Has Many Venues There

A massive aquarium exploded in Berlin on Friday morning, causing its 1,500 tropical fish and 264,172 gallons of water to spill out of the display. Roughly 100 emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene of the DomAquaree complex in the city’s Mitte district after the 46-foot container—described by the complex as the world’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium—burst, causing water to flood the site’s hotel and busy street outside. “In addition to the incredible maritime damage, two people were injured by glass splinters,” Berlin police announced on Twitter. A spokesperson for the Berlin fire brigade said it was unclear what caused the aquarium to crack. About 350 guests staying at the Radisson hotel in the complex, which also features stores and restaurants, were told to gather their belongings and leave the building.Bro what the fuck the fish tank of my hotel just exploded in the middle of the night WHATS GOING ON. #radissonblu #Berlin #aquarium #Explosion pic.twitter.com/Od8iS9YxBN— Niklas Scheele (@niklas_scheele) December 16, 2022 Read it at Reuters

