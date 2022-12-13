Read full article on original website
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
EU parliament suspends work on files involving Qatar
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s parliament has voted to suspend work on all files involving Qatar. The European Parliament wants to establish whether pressure was exerted on lawmakers as a cash and gifts for political influence scandal unfolds. The corruption probe has seen four charged in Belgium, including a parliament vice president. The assembly suspended work this week on an agreement allowing short visa-free stays in Europe by Qataris with biometric passports. Parliament President Roberta Metsola says questions also have surfaced about a separate EU-Qatar air agreement signed last year. Metsola said Thursday that “we will look into everything. We will look into any undue pressure and any undue influence that we see that takes place.”
India, Pakistan envoys trade heated accusations of terrorism
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council adopted a statement warning of increasing dangers of terrorism, and then envoys from India and Pakistan heatedly traded accusations blaming each other for terror attacks. Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told reporters Thursday that the world sees Pakistan “as the epicenter of terrorism.” Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari responded later saying that he and his country are both victims of terrorism — his mother, former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated by a suicide bomber in 2007. He also called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi “the butcher of Gujarat,” a reference to the killing of nearly 1,000 Muslims during riots in 2002 in Gujarat where Modi was the top elected official.
Japan approves long-range weapons to counter growing threats from rivals
Japan on Friday unveiled a new national security plan that signals the country's biggest military buildup since World War II, doubling defense spending and veering from its pacifist constitution in the face of growing threats from regional rivals.
EU approves new sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says it has approved a new package of sanctions aimed at ramping up pressure against Russia for its war in Ukraine. The package, whose details have not been revealed, was approved Thursday during a meeting of the 27-nation bloc’s ambassadors. The Czech Republic, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council, said the package will be confirmed by written procedure on Friday. The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, last week proposed travel bans and asset freezes on almost 200 more Russian officials and military officers as part of the new round of measures. The targets of the latest recommended sanctions included government ministers, lawmakers, regional governors and political parties.
German official dedicates legal win against Twitter to Fauci
BERLIN (AP) — A German official who won a defamation case against Twitter this week has dedicated his legal victory to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert recently targeted by Elon Musk. A Frankfurt regional court ruled Wednesday that Twitter has to remove false or defamatory tweets about Michael Blume, who is the southwest German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg’s commissioner against antisemitism. The court made clear that the order applies not only to identical posts but also to any that are substantially similar. Blume told The Associated Press on Thursday that his tribute to Fauci was intended to send a signal that Twitter “can’t simply let people be trolled and stalked for years.” The verdict can be appealed within a month.
Drivers are stuck in limbo as world’s oil supply reshuffles
NEW YORK (AP) — At a gas station outside New York City, retired probation officer Karen Stowe was faced with a pump price she didn’t want to pay. She bought groceries from the convenience store instead, planning to buy cheaper gas elsewhere. “The price is so high, people...
Democrats question worker safety in Amazon warehouse rebuild
CHICAGO (AP) — Several members of Congress want Amazon to explain why an Illinois warehouse that collapsed during a 2021 tornado, killing six employees, is being rebuilt without adding upgraded storm shelters. In a letter released publicly Thursday, U.S. Representatives Cori Bush of Missouri, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said the e-commerce giant “has a responsibility to make the modest investments.” Amazon’s severe weather policies have been under scrutiny since the December 2021 disaster. An Amazon spokesperson didn’t directly address the Democrats’ demand but says the company has strengthened its emergency response plans and made other changes.
Federal judge says Biden can’t yet end Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ immigration policy
A federal judge in Texas has put on hold for now the Biden administration’s most recent attempt to end the so-called “Remain in Mexico” program. US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk is pausing the termination of the program that was outlined in an October 2021 policy memo while litigation around that memo continues.
UK nurses join wave of strike action to demand better pay
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of nurses have walked off their jobs in England, joining ambulance and postal workers, bus drivers and airport baggage handlers who have staged strikes or planned them this month. The Royal College of Nursing said emergency hospital care would continue as normal on Wednesday and nurses will still staff chemotherapy and neonatal and pediatric intensive care units. But many less urgent hospital treatments will be affected across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Although nurses did not plan to strike in Scotland, Thursday’s action was described as the biggest by nurses since the U.K.’s National Health Service was established in 1948. Public sector workers are demanding better pay an inflation and cost-of-living crisis.
US Navy hospital suspends care in Haiti after 19 overboard
JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — A U.S. Navy hospital ship docked in southwest Haiti has temporarily suspended medical services after 19 people with the mission fell overboard amid a heavy swell hitting the Caribbean region, officials said Tuesday. It happened Monday night and involved 12 military personnel and seven civilians...
Former US ambassadors push for help for Afghan allies in spending bill
A group of retired ambassadors, all of whom served as chief of mission at the US Embassy in Afghanistan, have written a letter to congressional leaders pushing them to include the Afghan Adjustment Act in the omnibus spending bill. The legislation “keeps our deep and binding commitments we made to...
Biden pumps up Africa relations, will visit next year
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday he will visit sub-Saharan Africa next year, the first U.S. president to travel there in a decade. He announced the trip — still unscheduled — as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit by stressing he’s serious about increasing U.S. attention to the growing continent.
2022 Notebook: Britain’s queen exits, and a new era awaits
Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 after a 70-year reign over the United Kingdom. She left behind generations of subjects — many of whom had never known any other monarch. The death and funeral, and the ascent of King Charles III, played out over more than a week. In that time, everything about the queen and the royal family was discussed. That included her role in society, the role of the monarchy, the crown’s uneasy legacy of colonialism. By the time the funeral ended, Britain had moved into a new era.
Virgin to fly 'net-zero' transatlantic Boeing 787
Virgin Atlantic is set to operate a Boeing 787 from London to New York, powered solely by sustainable aviation fuel made of waste oils and fats.
Senate passes defense bill rescinding COVID vaccine mandate
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military and provide nearly $858 billion for national defense has passed the Senate and now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The bill approved Thursday night authorizes about $45 billion more for defense programs than Biden requested and roughly 10% more than last year’s bill. Lawmakers are trying to account for inflation and boost the nation’s military competitiveness with China and Russia. It includes a 4.6% pay raise for servicemembers and the Defense Department’s civilian workforce.
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched at least 60 missile strikes across Ukraine on Friday, officials said, reporting explosions in at least four cities. At least two people were killed when a residential building was hit in central Ukraine, while electricity and water services were interrupted in the two largest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv. Thousands rushed to subway stations to seek shelter deep underground. Thudding blasts and gunfire from air-defense systems echoed across the country as authorities on social media reported explosions and missile strikes in Kyiv, the capital, southern Kryvyi Rih, southeastern Zaporizhzhia and northeastern Kharkiv. Air raid alarms sounded across the country, warning of a new barrage of the Russian strikes that have occurred intermittently since mid-October. Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Inhat told Ukrainian TV that more than 60 missiles had been fired, but it wasn’t immediately clear how many missiles the Ukrainian army managed to intercept. Some officials reported success in downing some incoming projectiles. Ihnat said Russian forces had fired cruise missiles from positions in the Black Sea, and used bomber aircraft as part of an effort to “massively distract the attention of the anti-aircraft defense, keeping it in tension.”
Elon Musk sells $3.58B worth of Tesla stock, purpose unknown
DETROIT (AP) — Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of Tesla stock this week, but it wasn’t clear where the proceeds were being spent. The Tesla CEO and new owner of Twitter sold the shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Musk has sold nearly $23 billion worth of Tesla stock since April, with much of the money likely going to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.
Panama orders mammoth copper mine to cease operations
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Panama’s government has ordered the local subsidiary of a Canadian mining company to cease operations at its huge open pit copper mine after it failed to sign a new contract outlining substantially higher payments to the government. Minera Panama is a subsidiary of Canada’s First Quantum Minerals Ltd. It is the largest private investment in the history of Panama, employs thousands and accounts directly and indirectly for some 3% of Panama’s gross domestic product. A government statement says President Laurentino Cortizo’s Cabinet voted Thursday to order the mine to stop operations. The Labor Ministry was instructed to take steps that will guarantee employment and labor protections for the mine’s workers.
