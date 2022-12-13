Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Chad Greenway to keynote SD Corn annual conference next month
South Dakota Corn is delighted to announce that they have secured former Minnesota Vikings linebacker and South Dakota native Chad Greenway to headline their Annual Conference Banquet on January 21, 2023. The Conference kicks off on Saturday, January 21st at the Sioux Falls Convention Center with free educational sessions led...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
KELOLAND TV
Snow forecast shuts down much of central SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heavy snow expected in central South Dakota Tuesday has shut down Interstate 90 and many schools in the area. By the end of the day Tuesday, snow amounts in Pierre and areas in central South Dakota are expected to be over 6 inches with more snow expected overnight into Wednesday.
Hungry? We Found The Best South Dakota Appetizers In Sioux Falls
Going out to restaurants is always an exciting occasion for a couple of reasons: You're not cooking and you have the opportunity to try something new. Meals at restaurants go beyond the drinks and the main course. It can also be all about the appetizers!. Appetizers are the gateway to...
UPDATE: South Dakota Interstate Highways, I-90 West
Previous: The winter storm that has taken up residence in South Dakota has brought travel to a standstill across much of the state. Here is the latest from the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border is closed. With the Interstate 29 closure in effect from Watertown to the North Dakota state line, trucks traveling north on I-29 should consider long-term parking options in Brookings and Sioux Falls. Officials are noting that truck parking in Watertown is currently FULL at this time. Interstate 90 UPDATE I-90 has been closed (westbound and eastbound) from Chamberlain to Rapid City.
dakotanewsnow.com
Gov. Noem announces state office openings and closures
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem ordered state government offices remain closed across most of the state on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Offices will close in Hanson, Hutchinson, and McCook Counties. Offices will remain open in Bon Homme, Clay, Custer, Fall River, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Turner, Union, and...
gowatertown.net
Winter Storm Warning through noon Friday (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Another miserable day of travel conditions are expected across central and eastern South Dakota. In fact, state officials are urging people to stay off the roads altogether. On Wednesday night, the DOT closed Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border because of very poor conditions. This...
drgnews.com
Nursing home in Arlington to close; 7th one this year in South Dakota
Yet another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. According to the South Dakota Health Care Association, Avantara Arlington has announced its upcoming closure. As with other recent nursing home closures, the primary factors are a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
kccrradio.com
Blizzard Warning Extended Into Central South Dakota
PIERRE — The National Weather Service has extended a Blizzard Warning into Hughes, Stanley, Jones, Lyman Sully, Dewey, Buffalo and Brule Counties to Friday at noon. A Blizzard Warning has already been in effect for much of western and west central South Dakota. Meteorologist Kari Fleegle at the Weather Service’s Aberdeen Bureau says blizzard conditions will push east through Friday…
Worst Since 1966? Central South Dakota Winter Storm Rolls On [UPDATE]
I can remember chains on tires. Huge mountains of snow to play on and I have vivid memories of a maintainer with a V Plow on the front end raming back and forth like a Mountain Goat a huge pile of snow at the north end of Main Street in Kennebec, South Dakota.
gowatertown.net
Snow expected to pile up in northeast South Dakota through Friday (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–A winter storm shut down interstate highways in the Dakotas Tuesday. I-90 was closed from Chamberlain to the Wyoming line. In North Dakota, the DOT closed I-94 from Fargo to Dickinson. The Watertown area got very little in the way of snow Tuesday, but forecaster Amy Parkin says...
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised over much of SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strong winds and more snow are expected over most of KELOLAND today. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 road condition map shows many areas with No Travel Advised. A public safety alert was sent at 1:31 p.m. via cell phone that announced no travel was advised across much of South Dakota.
This South Dakota Town is Home to the Dumbest Law in the State
[Author's Note: Huron is a wonderful town but this law may be a bit obsolete]. Throughout the U.S., you'll find a number of old-fashioned and out-of-date laws that leave area residents scratching their heads as to why these silly guidelines are still even enforced. The Mount Rushmore State has no...
drgnews.com
State executive branch offices closed in 55 of South Dakota’s 66 counties
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered state government executive branch offices statewide, except in 11 southeast counties, to be closed Wednesday (Dec. 14, 2022). State offices will be open for normal business hours in Bon Homme, Clay, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Turner, Union and Yankton Counties. Officials say weather and travel conditions are not as severe in those counties as they are elsewhere.
mitchellnow.com
Governor Noem orders state government offices in Davison County closed Thursday
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered state government offices to be closed in Davison County and opened in several regions of the state on Thursday, December 15, 2022:. In the southeastern part of the state, offices will open in Brookings, Lake, Miner, and Moody Counties;. In the...
brookingsradio.com
Nearly 2000 South Dakota electric customers without power Wednesday morning
Power outages from the ice storm are not as widespread as had been feared but there were still nearly 2000 consumers without power this morning in South Dakota. That according to numbers compiled by the South Dakota Rural Electric Association. About 600 were west river with the rest in eastern...
mitchellnow.com
Snowed in – Representative Dusty Johnson
A big snowstorm came across the state this week, canceling school and closing offices for many people. While remote working and learning has made snow days a thing of the past, being inside day and night makes it easy to get bored in the evenings. When this much snow comes down, it’s time to think up some fun activities to do at home.
KELOLAND TV
It’s a snow day in Western South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With much of western KELOLAND under a blizzard warning until Thursday, law enforcement and Rapid City officials are urging everyone to take extra precautions on the road. Many businesses, schools, and city offices are closed today in preparation for a long winter storm. Today...
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow and winds creating dangerous road conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tough weather conditions have forced road closures and no-travel advisories for most of the state. Even in Sioux Falls, drivers were having a tough time Thursday with the snow and wind. Although Sioux Falls has been spared from much of the blizzard conditions...
drgnews.com
More road closures expected this afternoon and evening in South Dakota; Some closures and travel advisories being lifted between Rapid City and Wyoming border
Due to the continued impact of the strong winter storm system moving through the state (Dec. 14, 2022), the South Dakota Department of Transportation anticipates additional closures on Interstate 90 and Interstate 29. Substantial snow totals and sustained high winds are causing low visibility and snow/ice covered roads across the state making travel difficult to impossible.
