Previous: The winter storm that has taken up residence in South Dakota has brought travel to a standstill across much of the state. Here is the latest from the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border is closed. With the Interstate 29 closure in effect from Watertown to the North Dakota state line, trucks traveling north on I-29 should consider long-term parking options in Brookings and Sioux Falls. Officials are noting that truck parking in Watertown is currently FULL at this time. Interstate 90 UPDATE I-90 has been closed (westbound and eastbound) from Chamberlain to Rapid City.

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 19 HOURS AGO