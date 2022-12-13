ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

drgnews.com

Chad Greenway to keynote SD Corn annual conference next month

South Dakota Corn is delighted to announce that they have secured former Minnesota Vikings linebacker and South Dakota native Chad Greenway to headline their Annual Conference Banquet on January 21, 2023. The Conference kicks off on Saturday, January 21st at the Sioux Falls Convention Center with free educational sessions led...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow forecast shuts down much of central SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heavy snow expected in central South Dakota Tuesday has shut down Interstate 90 and many schools in the area. By the end of the day Tuesday, snow amounts in Pierre and areas in central South Dakota are expected to be over 6 inches with more snow expected overnight into Wednesday.
PIERRE, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

UPDATE: South Dakota Interstate Highways, I-90 West

Previous: The winter storm that has taken up residence in South Dakota has brought travel to a standstill across much of the state. Here is the latest from the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border is closed. With the Interstate 29 closure in effect from Watertown to the North Dakota state line, trucks traveling north on I-29 should consider long-term parking options in Brookings and Sioux Falls. Officials are noting that truck parking in Watertown is currently FULL at this time. Interstate 90 UPDATE I-90 has been closed (westbound and eastbound) from Chamberlain to Rapid City.
WATERTOWN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Gov. Noem announces state office openings and closures

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem ordered state government offices remain closed across most of the state on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Offices will close in Hanson, Hutchinson, and McCook Counties. Offices will remain open in Bon Homme, Clay, Custer, Fall River, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Turner, Union, and...
gowatertown.net

Winter Storm Warning through noon Friday (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Another miserable day of travel conditions are expected across central and eastern South Dakota. In fact, state officials are urging people to stay off the roads altogether. On Wednesday night, the DOT closed Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border because of very poor conditions. This...
WATERTOWN, SD
drgnews.com

Nursing home in Arlington to close; 7th one this year in South Dakota

Yet another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. According to the South Dakota Health Care Association, Avantara Arlington has announced its upcoming closure. As with other recent nursing home closures, the primary factors are a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ARLINGTON, SD
kccrradio.com

Blizzard Warning Extended Into Central South Dakota

PIERRE — The National Weather Service has extended a Blizzard Warning into Hughes, Stanley, Jones, Lyman Sully, Dewey, Buffalo and Brule Counties to Friday at noon. A Blizzard Warning has already been in effect for much of western and west central South Dakota. Meteorologist Kari Fleegle at the Weather Service’s Aberdeen Bureau says blizzard conditions will push east through Friday…
BRULE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

No travel advised over much of SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strong winds and more snow are expected over most of KELOLAND today. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 road condition map shows many areas with No Travel Advised. A public safety alert was sent at 1:31 p.m. via cell phone that announced no travel was advised across much of South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
drgnews.com

State executive branch offices closed in 55 of South Dakota’s 66 counties

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered state government executive branch offices statewide, except in 11 southeast counties, to be closed Wednesday (Dec. 14, 2022). State offices will be open for normal business hours in Bon Homme, Clay, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Turner, Union and Yankton Counties. Officials say weather and travel conditions are not as severe in those counties as they are elsewhere.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
mitchellnow.com

Snowed in – Representative Dusty Johnson

A big snowstorm came across the state this week, canceling school and closing offices for many people. While remote working and learning has made snow days a thing of the past, being inside day and night makes it easy to get bored in the evenings. When this much snow comes down, it’s time to think up some fun activities to do at home.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

It’s a snow day in Western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With much of western KELOLAND under a blizzard warning until Thursday, law enforcement and Rapid City officials are urging everyone to take extra precautions on the road. Many businesses, schools, and city offices are closed today in preparation for a long winter storm. Today...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Snow and winds creating dangerous road conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tough weather conditions have forced road closures and no-travel advisories for most of the state. Even in Sioux Falls, drivers were having a tough time Thursday with the snow and wind. Although Sioux Falls has been spared from much of the blizzard conditions...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
drgnews.com

More road closures expected this afternoon and evening in South Dakota; Some closures and travel advisories being lifted between Rapid City and Wyoming border

Due to the continued impact of the strong winter storm system moving through the state (Dec. 14, 2022), the South Dakota Department of Transportation anticipates additional closures on Interstate 90 and Interstate 29. Substantial snow totals and sustained high winds are causing low visibility and snow/ice covered roads across the state making travel difficult to impossible.
RAPID CITY, SD

