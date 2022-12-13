Read full article on original website
Related
I stayed in a $1,400 stateroom on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas — see what my room on the world's largest cruise ship looked like
My plainly decorated balcony stateroom aboard the Wonder of the Seas had excess storage, views of the ocean, and two beds.
netflixjunkie.com
“Canceling my Netflix subscription now…” – The Internet Denounces Netflix for Its Treatment of ‘Warrior Nun’, as the Streaming Giant Cancels the Drama Series After 2 Successful Seasons
Netflix has been launching some splendid shows and movies recently. However, what no one can understand is why it keeps on canceling those successful shows. This is not the first time that the streaming giant has canceled a fan-favorite show. Fans were pretty devastated when it canceled First Kill as well. Now, after two successful seasons of the drama, Netflix canceled Warrior Nun, too.
hotelnewsme.com
DUBAI FESTIVAL CITY MALL ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW HELIPAD EXPERIENTIAL HOTSPOT ‘HELIPAD BY FROZEN CHERRY’
Al-Futtaim Malls’ Dubai Festival City Mall is teaming up with the Unipod Hospitality and Limestone Lab to launch its newest experience, Helipad by Frozen Cherry. Inspired by the original Frozen Cherry in Beirut, where visitors enjoy breathtaking views from above the clouds, Helipad by Frozen Cherry will feature an equally spectacular outdoor view, atop Dubai Festival City Mall’s south helipad.
hotelnewsme.com
RING IN 2023 WITH BOHO CHIC VIBES AT JUMEIRAH ZABEEL SARAY
Located on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, Jumeriah Zabeel Saray, a member of Jumeirah Group, invites guests for a memorable celebration as the resort lights up the sky with dazzling shows and activities. Whether you’re looking for a luxurious staycation or a glamourous gala dinner at one of the best venues...
hotelnewsme.com
INTERNATIONAL DJ PAUL KALKBRENNER OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES TERRA SOLIS DUBAI
Legendary German DJ and Tomorrowland regular Paul Kalkbrenner brought his unique style to the decks on Friday, 9 December, at the official opening of Terra Solis Dubai. The techno talent, who was making his Middle East debut, turned the grand opening into an electrifying evening of music. The desert destination...
hotelnewsme.com
RING IN THE NEW YEAR OVERLOOKING THE FIREWORKS AT BEDROCK DUBAI
Party the night away whilst taking in the fireworks display from the comfort of Dubai Marina with delicious food and cocktails. Offer: 4-hour brunch package and killer set menu. Dates: December 31st Times: 8.30 PM – 12.30 PM. Price:. House Beverage Package with cocktails – AED 495. Premium...
hotelnewsme.com
THE FIRST SNOWFALL COMES TO THE GREEN PLANET THIS FESTIVE SEASON
The Green Planet Dubai is going to experience snowfall for the very first time this holiday season! Guests will be able to enjoy the eco-friendly simulated snowfall that will run multiple times a day, while leaving the biome’s environment unchanged. Adding to the holiday cheer, guests can spend their...
hotelnewsme.com
WYNDHAM CONTINUES GROWTH MOMENTUM ACROSS EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, EURASIA AND AFRICA
the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,100 hotels across more than 95 countries, continues its growth trajectory across Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa (EMEA), reaching over 550 hotels across the region through a number of important openings in the year, and a strong line-up of property launches expected in the coming months.
hotelnewsme.com
A MAGICAL FESTIVE SEASON AWAITS AT MÖVENPICK RESORT AL MARJAN ISLAND
Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, the five-star resort located on the stunning coast of Ras Al Khaimah has plenty happening throughout the holiday, ensuring festive spirits remain high throughout with a magical myriad of events. Take the stress out of cooking with a turkey takeaway complete with all the...
hotelnewsme.com
7 MANAGEMENT SET TO LAUNCH CAFÉ BEIRUT BY THE SEA AT FAIRMONT THE PALM, DUBAI
Café Beirut is pleased to announce the opening of its second branch, Café Beirut by the Sea, on November 25, where you can enjoy a relaxed Beirut seaside experience that will transport you on a spectacular culinary adventure. Designed to evoke 1950s Beirut, Café Beirut’s singular style augments...
hotelnewsme.com
GLOBAL INVESTMENT SET TO BOLSTER RAS AL KHAIMAH HOSPITALITY ROOMS SUPPLY BY 70% BY 2026
Stirling Hospitality Advisors (SHA), one of the leading boutique advisory institutions in the region, announces the tenacious growth plans for Ras Al Khaimah’s burgeoning hospitality sector. As the advisory arm of Ras Al Khaimah Hospitality Holding (RAKHH), in the past 5 years, SHA has consulted on close to 30 projects in the northern emirate, including hotels, luxury resorts, experiential camps and more.
hotelnewsme.com
GET READY FOR VIBES, VIEWS, AND VACATIONS AS VIDA DUBAI MARINA & YACHT CLUB OPEN DOORS
One of Dubai’s most anticipated new hotels, Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, is now open to welcome you with the best of city’s experiences from yacht adventures to culinary offerings and amazing nightlife. With a stunning view overlooking Dubai Marina, the high-rise Vida consists of 158 hotel...
hotelnewsme.com
BARFLY BY BUDDHA-BAR ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF ITS BRAND NEW LADIES’ NIGHT
It is time for the fabulous ladies of Dubai to indulge in the hottest new night on offer at Barfly by Buddha-Bar at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeriah. Starting from December 15th, and will take place every Thursday from 7 PM, the celebrity-loved restaurant and lounge, invites you to round up the girls (and guys) for an evening of views, cocktails and incredible dining.
hotelnewsme.com
EXPLORE A FABULOUS NEW LADIES’ NIGHT AT PRAIA, FIVE PALM JUMEIRAH
Who runs the world? GIRLS! Our Mondays are dedicated to our ladies at the best urban night in Dubai. Indulge in a chef’s selection Cali menu whilst the DJ spins your favourite mix of urban beats featuring the best of female RnB artists. Make the most of the Dubai winter and take in the stunning Dubai Marina skyline view in our iconic amphitheatre beach side lounge.
hotelnewsme.com
VAGA ENSURES EXCEPTIONAL NEW YEAR’S EVE EXPERIENCE WITH AMAZING OFFERS
Usher in the New Year in spectacular and unparalleled fashion at VAGA, where a delightful experience awaits anyone longing for a thrilling night out on New Year’s Eve. The holiday celebrations at this extraordinary iconic venue take on a life of their own, transporting you to the unforgettable New Year’s Eve your always craved. And of course, being ideally situated on Bluewaters Island and beneath Ain Dubai, VAGA affords a mesmerizing view of the absolutely enchanting fireworks display at midnight!
hotelnewsme.com
WINTER IS HERE! ENJOY THE COOLER WEATHER WITH AL MARYAH ISLAND’S WINTER WONDERLAND
Al Maryah Island’s Winter Wonderland is inviting guests to immerse themselves in a world of entertainment and exciting festive attractions for family and friends from 9th – 25th December, from 3 pm-10pm daily. Abu Dhabi’s premier business and lifestyle destination will transform into a spectacular Winter Wonderland this holiday season, including attractions such as Santa’s Grotto, an unmissable feature for little ones and their families this festive season inside The Galleria at Central Kitchens from 10 am-10pm every day.
hotelnewsme.com
TONINO LAMBORGHINI MARE NOSTRUM MARKS 2022 WITH SUCCESSFUL OPENING
Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum, the newest lifestyle destination at Palm West Beach, concludes the year 2022 with a successful opening and looks with much optimism to 2023. Citing the important role team members played at the opening of Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum earlier this month, Director of Operations Danny Thomas pointed out that “the team are the life and soul of any establishment and I have had the honour and privileged to work with some incredibly talented individuals and leadership.”
hotelnewsme.com
A WINTERTIME OF WONDER BY FOUR SEASONS HOTEL BAKU
Four Seasons Hotel Baku is set to light up at the turn of the year with a fine collection of festive celebrations, from the cosy Christmas Market to sparkling Christmas tree decorations designed by Cartier to the legendary New Year’s Eve disco soirees. Bringing the magic and wonder of the festive season to life, every occasion at Four Seasons will be one to cherish.
hotelnewsme.com
DUBAI’S FUTURISTIC NIGHTCLUB VISION DUBAI OPENS ITS DOORS
VISION Club Dubai, the first-ever metaverse-themed bar and nightlife hub, is now open at The H Hotel, transporting clubbers, NFT lovers, and crypto-owners into a futuristic club experience. Sam Feldt, one of the most sought-after electronic artists in recent times performed on opening night. Known for his breakout remake of...
hotelnewsme.com
WIMPY IS BACK, AND THIS TIME THERE IS A ROBOT IN THE KITCHEN
Americana Restaurants, the largest out-of-home dining and quick service restaurant operator in the Middle East, North Africa and Kazakhstan, has re-launched beloved burger brand, Wimpy, in the UAE. Wimpy’s inaugural location at the Dubai Mall food court will showcase a first-of-its-kind robot, Flippy 2, cooking in the kitchen. Designed...
Comments / 0