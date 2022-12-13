Read full article on original website
EXPERIENCE THE FESTIVE SEASON IN THE DESERT AT TILAL LIWA
Tilal Liwa will not be missing the festive fun! The luxury of time is still on you as we present our Holiday festivities in the desert. Indulge in the beauty and tranquillity of the desert on Christmas and New Year with our exciting staycation packages. Unwind in the Tilal Room with a desert view as you and your family get ready for the exciting outdoor Christmas Eve dinner at Al Liwan and the enticing Christmas Day brunch at Al Badiya with the Family Christmas Celebration for AED 1,499.
A MAGICAL FESTIVE SEASON AWAITS AT MÖVENPICK RESORT AL MARJAN ISLAND
Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, the five-star resort located on the stunning coast of Ras Al Khaimah has plenty happening throughout the holiday, ensuring festive spirits remain high throughout with a magical myriad of events. Take the stress out of cooking with a turkey takeaway complete with all the...
CELEBRATE THIS FESTIVE SEASON AT RADISSON RESORT RAS AL KHAIMAH MARJAN ISLAND
Get into the festive spirit at Seafood Shack with Christmas family classics!. Enjoy a delicious family styled sharing menu with a wonderful blend of Seafood Shack’s Signature dishes including a selection of beers, wines and selected spirits and a live DJ playing your favorite tunes!. Price – Dhs295 (soft...
THE FIRST SNOWFALL COMES TO THE GREEN PLANET THIS FESTIVE SEASON
The Green Planet Dubai is going to experience snowfall for the very first time this holiday season! Guests will be able to enjoy the eco-friendly simulated snowfall that will run multiple times a day, while leaving the biome’s environment unchanged. Adding to the holiday cheer, guests can spend their...
RING IN 2023 WITH BOHO CHIC VIBES AT JUMEIRAH ZABEEL SARAY
Located on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, Jumeriah Zabeel Saray, a member of Jumeirah Group, invites guests for a memorable celebration as the resort lights up the sky with dazzling shows and activities. Whether you’re looking for a luxurious staycation or a glamourous gala dinner at one of the best venues...
United Ukrainian Ballet Company The Focus Of Feature Doc ‘Front Row’ From Banijay-Backed ‘Human Playground’ Indie Scenery
BRING IN THE NEW YEAR AT AMELIA LOUNGE
Inviting music lovers, socialites, and food connoisseurs to welcome in 2023 in style, join us this New Year’s Eve from 7:00 pm until late, as Amelia is pulling out all the stops to make this a night to remember forever. With authentic Nikkei cuisine available from our award-winning A...
THE OBEROI BEACH RESORT AL ZORAH WELCOMES TOP CHEF YONI SAADA AT AQUARIO
Chef Saada has always had a foothold in the kitchen. He began building a name for himself in the culinary world when he was 19 years old. He studied at Ecole Ferrandi, then opened his first restaurant Osmose at the age of 25. He also gained a significant media presence following his performance in the Top Chef France program in 2013.
LAGUNA BEACH TAVERNA & LOUNGE LAUNCHES TAVERNA BRUNCH
The Palms hottest new venue, Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, is launching an eagerly anticipated Saturday brunch. The Taverna Brunch launches this Saturday (17th December) and is perfect for those living a hedonistic lifestyle and seeking an epicurean brunch experience. The Taverna Brunch is inspired by Bacchus, the god of...
BARFLY BY BUDDHA-BAR ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF ITS BRAND NEW LADIES’ NIGHT
It is time for the fabulous ladies of Dubai to indulge in the hottest new night on offer at Barfly by Buddha-Bar at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeriah. Starting from December 15th, and will take place every Thursday from 7 PM, the celebrity-loved restaurant and lounge, invites you to round up the girls (and guys) for an evening of views, cocktails and incredible dining.
AS THE FOOTBALL ACTION HEATS UP, HEAD TO LE BAIE LOUNGE AT THE RITZ-CARLTON, DUBAI
The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai is inviting fans to step into the football season in style and make this a tournament to remember. Set on the shores of the Arabian Gulf, with breath-taking views of the ocean and dazzling JBR skyline, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai will present poolside viewings of all the riveting matches, as well as in its all-new Beer Garden, on its 6-meter screen.
EXPLORE A FABULOUS NEW LADIES’ NIGHT AT PRAIA, FIVE PALM JUMEIRAH
Who runs the world? GIRLS! Our Mondays are dedicated to our ladies at the best urban night in Dubai. Indulge in a chef’s selection Cali menu whilst the DJ spins your favourite mix of urban beats featuring the best of female RnB artists. Make the most of the Dubai winter and take in the stunning Dubai Marina skyline view in our iconic amphitheatre beach side lounge.
DUBAI FESTIVAL CITY MALL ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW HELIPAD EXPERIENTIAL HOTSPOT ‘HELIPAD BY FROZEN CHERRY’
Al-Futtaim Malls’ Dubai Festival City Mall is teaming up with the Unipod Hospitality and Limestone Lab to launch its newest experience, Helipad by Frozen Cherry. Inspired by the original Frozen Cherry in Beirut, where visitors enjoy breathtaking views from above the clouds, Helipad by Frozen Cherry will feature an equally spectacular outdoor view, atop Dubai Festival City Mall’s south helipad.
SPECTACULAR NEW YEAR’S CELEBRATION AWAITS AT ASIL, DUBAI’S PREMIER DESTINATION
New Year’s Eve may be the most spectacular time of the season, but it only reaches the height of jubilance when celebrated at Asil Dubai, with its lavish Oriental setting and breath-taking views of the beautiful Ain Dubai as magnificent fireworks illuminate the night sky. What better way to...
WYNDHAM CONTINUES GROWTH MOMENTUM ACROSS EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, EURASIA AND AFRICA
the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,100 hotels across more than 95 countries, continues its growth trajectory across Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa (EMEA), reaching over 550 hotels across the region through a number of important openings in the year, and a strong line-up of property launches expected in the coming months.
A WINTERTIME OF WONDER BY FOUR SEASONS HOTEL BAKU
Four Seasons Hotel Baku is set to light up at the turn of the year with a fine collection of festive celebrations, from the cosy Christmas Market to sparkling Christmas tree decorations designed by Cartier to the legendary New Year’s Eve disco soirees. Bringing the magic and wonder of the festive season to life, every occasion at Four Seasons will be one to cherish.
DUBAI’S FUTURISTIC NIGHTCLUB VISION DUBAI OPENS ITS DOORS
VISION Club Dubai, the first-ever metaverse-themed bar and nightlife hub, is now open at The H Hotel, transporting clubbers, NFT lovers, and crypto-owners into a futuristic club experience. Sam Feldt, one of the most sought-after electronic artists in recent times performed on opening night. Known for his breakout remake of...
GET READY FOR VIBES, VIEWS, AND VACATIONS AS VIDA DUBAI MARINA & YACHT CLUB OPEN DOORS
One of Dubai’s most anticipated new hotels, Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, is now open to welcome you with the best of city’s experiences from yacht adventures to culinary offerings and amazing nightlife. With a stunning view overlooking Dubai Marina, the high-rise Vida consists of 158 hotel...
WIMPY IS BACK, AND THIS TIME THERE IS A ROBOT IN THE KITCHEN
Americana Restaurants, the largest out-of-home dining and quick service restaurant operator in the Middle East, North Africa and Kazakhstan, has re-launched beloved burger brand, Wimpy, in the UAE. Wimpy’s inaugural location at the Dubai Mall food court will showcase a first-of-its-kind robot, Flippy 2, cooking in the kitchen. Designed...
ROXY CINEMAS BRINGS MOVIE MAGIC OUTDOORS THIS WINTER
This winter season, entertainment lovers have a new spot to experience the magic of cinema, as Roxy Cinemas has announced the opening of its new rooftop screen. Guests will be able to take in the year’s biggest movies and sporting events in comfort amongst the breath-taking views on the rooftop of the Galleria Mall in Al Barsha. The Roxy Outdoor offers guests a VIP experience, featuring plush, comfy couches, individual tables, delicious food, and drink promising the perfect setting to get together with friends or for a romantic evening with your loved one.
