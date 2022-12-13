EXCLUSIVE: Dutch docs indie Scenery is lining up a feature about a Ukrainian refugee ballet company. The doc, Front Row, is currently shooting across Europe as the company performs its special dance performance ‘Giselle’ in cities such as London and Paris. Dutch filmmaker Miriam Guttman, whose three-parter Seeds of Deceit was part of the Official Selection at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, is directing. No partners are involved at this stage, and the plan is to shoot more footage and release the doc at festivals in 2024. Should Ukraine capital Kiev become safer, the company will perform there but Ukraine remains locked in battle with...

18 MINUTES AGO