Lacey Evans Gets Festive In Naughty Santa Claus Outfit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year, following a long hiatus due to pregnancy. Prior to that, she was involved in a strange angle with Ric Flair and feuding with Charlotte Flair. Regardless, Evans is now back in action and fans can’t wait for her new character. In the meantime, Evans is the gift that keeps on giving – as she gave yet another thirst trap recently.
Alexa Bliss Comments On Her Bizarre Actions During WWE RAW
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for a very long time now and has won over the hearts of many fans thanks to her dedication to her craft. Bliss has undergone tons of changes in character, including her current iteration. In fact, Bliss did a lot of bizarre things last night on RAW, and now she finally decided to comment on what happened.
Mandy Rose Was Making More Money Off Premium Content Than From Her WWE Contract
Mandy Rose dropped the NXT Women’s Title in surprising fashion this week, because that match against Roxanne Perez wasn’t supposed to go down until New Year’s Evil. Then Mandy Rose was released the next day due to the content she was putting up on her premium content service behind a paywall. It turns out that she had a big reason to keep up that hustle.
Mandy Rose Knew ‘Premium Content’ Could Get Her In Trouble With WWE
Mandy Rose was released from WWE today, and her fans are very surprised by this news. She operates a BrandArmy premium paywall account, one that fans can subscribe to and then pay additional fees for ala carte content, and that landed her in hot water. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s...
Asuka Announces Hiatus From WWE RAW
Asuka has accomplished a lot of things in WWE since her debut back in 2016. This includes becoming a multi-time women’s champion and carrying the women’s division during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asuka has been hinting at a huge change in her character since last week. After what transpired on this week’s RAW, it seems Asuka might be going on a hiatus for a while.
Paige VanZant Is Up To No Good In Sultry Swimsuit Photo Drop
Paige VanZant is not a stranger to success by any means, as she has done a lot of things for herself in the MMA world. While VanZant may not be an active MMA competitor anymore, fans will always remember what she did. VanZant now largely keeps herself busy with her thirst traps, as she knows fans can’t do without them. VanZant decided to give fans exactly what they wanted with yet another thirst trap.
Triple H Allegedly Didn’t Want To Put Over The Big Show At Major WWE Event
Paul Wight used to be known as Big Show in the WWE and for the most part, he was always treated like a legend. Wight spent more than twenty years there before he decided to make his way to AEW last year. During his time in WWE, Big Show feuded with many top talent and that includes Triple H. However, it seems Triple H didn’t want to put over The Big Show during a WWE event.
Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content
Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
Bobby Lashley Moved To Alumni Section After Getting Fired On WWE RAW
Bobby Lashley is a former 2-time WWE Champion and continues to be one of the most respected stars in the company. Unfortunately, his time in the company hasn’t been the best for a while now. After repeated failed attempts at capturing the United States Title, Lashley simply snapped this week on RAW, and he was fired in the process. Now the company has even moved him to the Alumni section on the WWE website.
Adam Pearce Addresses Firing Bobby Lashley On WWE RAW
Adam Pearce is the voice of reason for everything that goes on in WWE nowadays, as his on-screen role as an authority figure is usually maintained. However, he is also at the receiving end of a lot of abuse at the hands of WWE Superstars, the latest being Bobby Lashley. Pearce ended up firing Lashley on RAW this week, and now he finally explained his actions.
Vince McMahon’s Girlfriend Was Very Upset Over Spa Manager Assault Story
Vince McMahon made headlines back in June for all the wrong reasons after it was revealed that he secretly paid $3 million as a hush-money scandal. It was all downhill for McMahon, as he was eventually forced to retire from the company he helped build. Of course, McMahon made his way back into the news recently after a couple of other allegations resurfaced this week. This included a spa manager who accused him of assault. It seems this story upset Vince McMahon’s girlfriend.
Kevin Nash Says WCW’s Biggest Problem Was Everyone Wanted To Book For Themselves
Kevin Nash has established himself as one of the most well-known WWE legends in history. When Kevin Nash was chosen to be the WCW’s booker, the big man arrived with a strategy. But Nash had to face many problems and he recently opened up about them. Nash joined, alongside...
Xavier Woods Was ‘Terrified Every Single Week Of Being On The Chopping Block’ In FCW
Xavier Woods has emerged to become one of the most charismatic and entertaining WWE superstars of the modern era. Woods has been an accomplished in-ring worker and captivated the audience with his overall persona and hard work. However, he recently recalled a time when he feared of being let go by WWE.
Mia Yim Threatens To Block Fans Who Say She’s Cheating On Keith Lee
Mia Yim re-signed with WWE to take out the ‘Rhea Problem’ for The O.C., and she has excelled in delivering an excellent performance in the role. Since her return to the company, Yim saw a much larger spotlight, and that includes the bad parts as well. Mia Yim...
Chris Jericho Blasts Fan For Saying He Will Drag Action Andretti Into ‘Black Hole Feud’
Chris Jericho has been part of the pro wrestling world for well over three decades now. In that time, Jericho has accomplished a lot in the business and is considered a living legend by fans and peers alike. Jericho is never afraid of putting over young talent, and he did just that on Dynamite this week. However, not everyone was a fan of this decision. One particular fan even suggested Andretti stay away from working with Jericho again for a random reason.
WWE SmackDown Superstar Planning In-Ring Return Very Soon
WWE has a few Superstars who are out of commission for one reason or another. As it turns out, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns are out with the same eardrum injury. We’re not sure how the Tribal Chief is doing, but the Scottish Warrior is getting ready for his return to the ring.
Sasha Banks’ WWE Exit Was Negotiated ‘Months Ago’
Sasha Banks shocked the world when she walked out of the WWE during an episode of Monday Night RAW. She along with Naomi handed over their tag team titles and walked away from the company. Ringside News exclusively reported in June that Banks and Naomi’s contracts were in the hands...
Impact Wrestling Will Sign Mandy Rose If AEW Doesn’t
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE yesterday, right after she dropped the NXT Title to Roxanne Perez. Obviously, she is under a non-compete clause, but pro wrestling fans are wondering where she will go next. Now it seems Tommy Dreamer wants Mandy Rose in Impact Wrestling if AEW does not sign her.
Vince McMahon Making Plans For WWE Return
Vince McMahon will always be regarded as one of the greatest pioneers in the wrestling business. He revolutionized the business like no other and his contributions made his company, WWE, a global giant. Despite retiring earlier this year, speculations have emerged that Mr. McMahon is eyeing a comeback. Vincent Kennedy...
Steve Austin Refused To Work With Marc Mero After Sable Bodyslammed Him
WWE Hall of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Austin was such a big name that he had the privilege of deciding which talent he didn’t want to work with. It seems he didn’t want to work with Marc Mero for a bizarre reason.
