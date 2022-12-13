Read full article on original website
The Fed cutting rates by 200 basis points and oil falling to $40 a barrel are among Standard Chartered's list of potential surprises for 2023
In another 2023 surprise scenario, bitcoin could crash a further 70% to $5,000, according to Standard Chartered.
Here are the kinds of stocks set to rally as the stock market changes its character amid inflation 'falling like a rock', according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee
The character of the stock market is changing as inflation starts to fall "like a rock," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. A drop in inflation would offer the market numerous rallies to keep momentum into year-ed, Lee said. These are the types of stocks that see short-term upside if inflation...
Wall Street sees past Fed's lower rate hike to finish in red
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks dropped on Wednesday, while Treasury yields were flat and the dollar volatile, after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced that it would raise interest rates by half a percentage point but projected additional increases by the end of 2023, a rise in unemployment and a near stalling of economic growth.
Action News Jax
World shares higher ahead of U.S. inflation update
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were higher in Europe and Asia ahead of an update Friday on U.S. wholesale prices that will provide insights into how businesses are coping with inflation. Germany's DAX added 0.2% to 14,295.30 while the CAC 40 in Paris was nearly unchanged at 6,649.30....
Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA).
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
AOL Corp
Thank China for plunging gasoline prices
President Biden wants Americans to know gas prices are falling fast—and he deserves the credit. The average pump price has plunged from $5 per gallon in June to around $3.25 now. Biden says it’s because he released oil from the national reserve, persuaded petrostates to produce more, and convinced oil and gas companies to lower prices.
Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach says the odds of a Fed rate cut next year are over 75%, as the coming recession bites
Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach thinks there's a 75% chance the Fed will cut rates next year. Elevated risks of a US recession in 2023 will force the Fed to pivot in its policy, he said. Jumbo rate hikes by the Fed could also mean inflation falls lower than expected, Gundlach...
The Fed's inflation forecast was wrong and Powell shouldn't be trying to water down recession risks, according to RBC
The Fed was wrong again on its inflation forecast on Wednesday, according to RBC. The bank's chief economist said the Fed's projection of inflation next year was hard to justify. Powell also shouldn't try to water down recession risks, since some Fed officials already see a recession in the cards.
Billionaire investor Howard Marks says financial markets are going through their 3rd 'sea change' of the last 50 years. Here are the 6 best quotes from his letter to investors.
Billionaire Howard Marks says markets are in the middle of the third "sea change" of his 53-year career. Previous changes were in risk appetite and in the interest rate environment. Today, the post-crisis era of low returns is over, and "full returns" are possible but old investing strategies will be...
US News and World Report
China Calls US 'Destroyer' of Global Trading System at WTO
GENEVA (Reuters) - China accused Washington on Wednesday of using subsidies to prop up national industries and refusing to abide by the rules of the World Trade Organization. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang said in a speech that he was disappointed in the U.S. trading record, saying it had not lived up to President Joe Biden's inaugural pledge to lead "by the power of our example".
New inflation data supports a stock market rally into year-end as the Fed could end its rate hikes this month, Fundstrat says
November's cooler-than-expected CPI report puts less pressure on the Fed to continue with its interest rate hikes, according to Fundstrat. The firm says that's supportive of a stock-market rally into year end. It highlighted that 1-month annualized inflation fell to 2.4% in November, right around the Fed's long-term 2% target.
CNBC
China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs, sources say
China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources told Reuters. It signals, as analysts have expected, a more direct approach by China in shaping the future of an industry which has become a geopolitical hot button due to soaring demand for chips and which Beijing regards as a cornerstone of its technological might.
International Business Times
Dollar To Rebound, Accumulate Safe-haven Strength In 2023: Reuters Poll
The dollar will rebound against most currencies over the coming months, with the growing threat of recession in the U.S. and elsewhere keeping it firm in 2023 through safe-haven flows, according to market strategists polled by Reuters. While most said there was not much scope for further dollar upside based...
Elizabeth Warren: The Federal Reserve Is Trying ‘To Get More People Fired’
Democrats are increasingly worried about the Federal Reserve tanking the economy.
NBC Miami
Jim Cramer Says Crypto and High Wages Need to Crash for the Fed to Beat Inflation
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday outlined what needs to happen for the Federal Reserve to finally beat inflation. "Without a well-deserved crash in crypto and a sign of higher unemployment acknowledged by [Federal Reserve Chair] Jay Powell, this CPI reading has to be treated as a one-off number," he said.
CNBC
Dow sheds nearly 500 points, stocks finish lower on worries of further Fed rate hikes
Stocks fell Monday on fears that the Federal Reserve may continue tightening until it tips the economy into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.78 points, or 1.4%, to finish at 33,947.10. The S&P 500 slumped 1.79% to settle at 3,998.84. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.93% to end the session at 11,239.94.
The Fed will likely 'get the market going' soon by signaling it'll ease off on its tightening campaign, Cathie Wood says
The Federal Reserve will likely trigger a stock market rally next year by signaling a shift away from its current policy stance that favors higher interest rates, according to Cathie Wood. The Ark Invest chief said Monday that she "would be surprised" if the central bank raises its benchmark rate...
Federal Reserve set to extend inflation fight with 7th rate hike of 2022
After four straight three-quarter-point interest rate hikes, the Federal Reserve is set to announce a smaller half-point increase in its key rate.
