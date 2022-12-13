Read full article on original website
Related
morningbrew.com
Microsoft’s deal for Activision Blizzard nears judgment day
If you can remember back to January, Microsoft shook up the gaming world when it agreed to buy Call of Duty-maker Activision Blizzard for $69 billion. If it goes through, it’d be Microsoft’s biggest acquisition and one of the 30 largest deals ever. Key word: if. The FTC...
FTC Sues to Block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69B Merger
"The Federal Trade Commission said Thursday it is suing to block Microsoft’s planned $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard, saying it could suppress competitors to its Xbox game consoles and its growing games subscription business.The FTC voted 3-1 to issue the complaint after a closed-door meeting, with the three Democratic commissioners voting in favor and the sole Republican voting against. A fifth seat on the panel is vacant after another Republican left earlier this year.The FTC’s complaint points to Microsoft’s previous game acquisitions, especially of well-known developer Bethesda Softworks and its parent company ZeniMax, as an example...
Activision CEO confident "this deal will close" despite FTC suing Microsoft
The situation only "sounds alarming," according to Bobby Kotick
NASDAQ
Thursday Sector Laggards: Textiles, Entertainment Stocks
In trading on Thursday, textiles shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Plby Group, off about 10.7% and shares of Fossil Group down about 6.3% on the day. Also lagging the market Thursday are entertainment shares, down on...
America’s Worst CEOs of the Year: Amazon’s Andy Jassy
24/7 Wall St.'s third candidate for the Worst CEO of 2022 is Andy Jassy of Amazon.
Activision Blizzard falls as FTC says it is suing to stop Microsoft's takeover of the gaming giant
"Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals," FTC Bureau of Competition director Holly Vedova said.
tipranks.com
FTC Files Suit to Thwart Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Activision Deal
The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard as it feels that the deal would hit the competition in the gaming space. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in an attempt to block the tech...
Microsoft gaming ambitions hobbled as U.S. seeks to block Activision deal
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday moved to block Microsoft's (MSFT.O) $69 billion bid to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard , throwing a stumbling block in front of the tech giant's plans to rapidly expand its portfolio of popular games and catch up to bigger rivals.
Benzinga
Is Elon Musk Unwittingly Helping Mark Zuckerberg? Why This Meta Analyst Can See Stock Doubling Within Months
Meta Platforms Inc. META shares slumped about 7% on Tuesday amid reports of a regulatory setback in Europe. Undeterred by the sell-off, Empirical Financial’s Whitney Tilson threw his weight behind the company and the stock. What Happened: Meta is facing at least eight headwinds and these have impacted the...
IGN
Activision Blizzard Acquisition: FTC Files Suit to Block Microsoft From Completing the Deal
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a lawsuit against Microsoft to stop the company from buying video game developer and publisher Activision Blizzard. According to the FTC, the $69 billion deal would give Microsoft an unfair advantage and too much power over the video game industry. Microsoft will have control over prices of popular video games, such as from the Call of Duty series. Microsoft could also make it difficult for other companies to sell their own video games.
NASDAQ
EGain (EGAN) Stock Moves -1.35%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, eGain (EGAN) closed at $8.77, marking a -1.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.49% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock Moves -1.52%: What You Should Know
T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $140.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.52% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EFIV
The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 534,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 108,000. Shares of EFIV were off about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Apple,...
NASDAQ
Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know
Ares Capital (ARCC) closed the most recent trading day at $18.60, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Time to Buy Comcast and Dish Network Stock?
The Zacks Cable Television Industry is down -36% year to date but many of these stocks may be on the cusp of oversold territory. Comcast CMCSA and Dish Network DISH, two of the more notable names in the space, may be drawing investors’ interest as their stocks have bounced off of their October lows.
NASDAQ
Cigna (CI) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know
Cigna (CI) closed at $331.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.97% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
Hill Path Ups Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Stake to 11.6%
Fintel reports that Hill Path Capital LP has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,605,965 shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY). This represents 11.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 13, 2022 they reported 5,018,004 shares and 10.30% of the company,...
Major U.S. tech union condemns the FTC for blocking Xbox's Activision deal
The Communication Workers of America condemns the FTC for suing to block Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard.
NASDAQ
Australian Market Notably Lower
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is notably lower on Friday, extending the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 7,200 level, following the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, with weakness across most sectors, led by technology, financial and gold miner stocks, as rising concerns about global economic growth due to surging interest rates dented sentiment.
NASDAQ
CyberArk (CYBR): A Trade Becomes an Investment Opportunity
Trading and investing are two different things, but every now and again they intersect and what starts out as a trade can become an investment. You can buy something with a specific target in mind based on a technical signal or whatever, but then, when it gets there, decide to hold on for longer. Usually, those decisions are unintentional, prompted by changes in the fundamental outlook for a company or industry, or for the overall economy. Sometimes, though, they are intentional, when you buy a stock based on a technical level with the idea of trimming rather than closing your position when a certain level is reached and running the balance for a long time.
Comments / 0