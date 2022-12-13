Read full article on original website
Opera Orlando Youth Company to Present Annual ‘Soup Opera’
Opera Orlando’s Youth Company has announce that it will be present its annual “Soup Opera.”. The showcase will take place at the St. John Lutheran Church in Winter Park, Florida on Dec. 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. local time. The program will be headlined by company singers (ages eight to 18) and includes solos and ensemble pieces.
Clive Chang Named President of YoungArts
Clive Chang has been named the new President of YoungArts. As President, Chang will report directly to the Board of Trustees and have oversight of YoungArts’ strategy, programs, fundraising, communications, and operations. He will assume his position in January 2023. Clive said in an official press release, “I am...
Cape Town Opera Names Four Soloists to its Permanent Roster
Cape Town Opera (CTO), the only permanently active opera company on the African continent, has announced its 2023 soloist lineup, which comprises baritone Conroy Scott, soprano Nobulumko Mngxekeza, soprano Brittany Smith and tenor Lukhanyo Moyake. The new soloists of CTO will hold permanent positions with the company. Each artist took...
Aida Garifullina, Olga Peretyatko, Kate Lindsey & Lawrence Brownlee Lead George Enescu Festival’s 2023 Season
The George Enescu Festival has announced its 2023 season. here is a look at the vocal performances. Zubin Mehta is set to conduct Verdi’s “Otello” with Fabio Sartori, Anastasia Bartoli, Luca Salsi, and Eleonora Filipponi. Performance Date: August 28. 2023. Cristian Măcelaru conducts the WDR Sinfonieorchester Koln...
Dawn Upshaw & Brentano String Quartet to Bring ‘Dido Reimagined’ to San Francisco Performances
San Francisco Performances will present five-time Grammy Award winner Dawn Upshaw, along with the Brentano String Quartet, in “Dido Reimagined: A Response to Purcell’s Lament.”. The program, scheduled for Jan. 12, 2023 at the Herbst Theatre, will feature numerous English works, including Purcell’s famed lament from “Dido and...
Artist of the Week: Edgardo Rocha
This week, the Grand Théâtre de Genève will open a new production of Donizetti’s “Maria Stuarda” featuring some of the best Bel Canto performers in the industry. Among the headliners will be tenor Edgardo Rocha in his role debut as Roberto. Rocha is considered...
Five Opera Companies Join Forces to Research More Sustainable Means of Opera Creation
Five opera companies are joining forces to research ways for opera creation to be more sustainable. The companies in question include La Monnaie / De Munt, the Théâtre Chatelet, the Festival d’Aix-en-Provence, the Opéra de Paris, and the Opéra de Lyon. Entitled “Collectif de 17h25”...
Q & A: Rising Star Jiří Rajniš Speaks About Teatro alla Scala Debut & Growing up in Musical Family
Jiří Rajniš belongs to the youngest generation of operatic singers from the Czech Republic. From an early age, the baritone was exposed to music from his parents who were also opera singers. He then went on to study in the U.S. and became a member of the Junges Ensemble at the Semperoper Dresden.
Tobias Kratzer Named Next Intendant at Hamburg Staatsoper
Tobias Kratzer is set to be the next Intendant at the Hamburg Staatsoper. He will take over the position as of summer 2025, replacing Georges Delnon, who has held the position since 2015. “With Tobias Kratzer we can win one of the currently most exciting directors for the directorship of...
