Opera Orlando Youth Company to Present Annual ‘Soup Opera’

Opera Orlando’s Youth Company has announce that it will be present its annual “Soup Opera.”. The showcase will take place at the St. John Lutheran Church in Winter Park, Florida on Dec. 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. local time. The program will be headlined by company singers (ages eight to 18) and includes solos and ensemble pieces.
WINTER PARK, FL
Clive Chang Named President of YoungArts

Clive Chang has been named the new President of YoungArts. As President, Chang will report directly to the Board of Trustees and have oversight of YoungArts’ strategy, programs, fundraising, communications, and operations. He will assume his position in January 2023. Clive said in an official press release, “I am...
Cape Town Opera Names Four Soloists to its Permanent Roster

Cape Town Opera (CTO), the only permanently active opera company on the African continent, has announced its 2023 soloist lineup, which comprises baritone Conroy Scott, soprano Nobulumko Mngxekeza, soprano Brittany Smith and tenor Lukhanyo Moyake. The new soloists of CTO will hold permanent positions with the company. Each artist took...
Artist of the Week: Edgardo Rocha

This week, the Grand Théâtre de Genève will open a new production of Donizetti’s “Maria Stuarda” featuring some of the best Bel Canto performers in the industry. Among the headliners will be tenor Edgardo Rocha in his role debut as Roberto. Rocha is considered...
Tobias Kratzer Named Next Intendant at Hamburg Staatsoper

Tobias Kratzer is set to be the next Intendant at the Hamburg Staatsoper. He will take over the position as of summer 2025, replacing Georges Delnon, who has held the position since 2015. “With Tobias Kratzer we can win one of the currently most exciting directors for the directorship of...

