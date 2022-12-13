ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Olga Peretyatko, Sara Blanch & Enea Scala Lead Rossini Opera Festival’s 2023 Season

The Rossini Opera Festival has announced its 2023 season featuring three productions and concerts. The first production of the season will be “Eduardo e Cristina” in a new production by Stefano Poda. Jader Bignamini conducts Enea Scala, Anastasia Bartoli, Daniela Barcellona, Grigory Shkarupa, and Matteo Roma. Performance Dates:...
Cape Town Opera Names Four Soloists to its Permanent Roster

Cape Town Opera (CTO), the only permanently active opera company on the African continent, has announced its 2023 soloist lineup, which comprises baritone Conroy Scott, soprano Nobulumko Mngxekeza, soprano Brittany Smith and tenor Lukhanyo Moyake. The new soloists of CTO will hold permanent positions with the company. Each artist took...
Opera Orlando Youth Company to Present Annual ‘Soup Opera’

Opera Orlando’s Youth Company has announce that it will be present its annual “Soup Opera.”. The showcase will take place at the St. John Lutheran Church in Winter Park, Florida on Dec. 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. local time. The program will be headlined by company singers (ages eight to 18) and includes solos and ensemble pieces.
Maria Brea & Celia Castro Headline North / South Consonance’s 2023 Season

The North / South Consonance has announced its 2023 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. It all kicks off with a New Year Celebration featuring soprano Maria Brea and violinist Arthur Moeller. Max Lifchitz conducts a program featuring music by Carmel Curiel, Odaline de la Martinez, Federico Ermirio, and Max Lifchitz. The showcase will take place at Chirst & St. Stephen’s Church in New York City.
Obituary: Musicologist Domencio De Meo Dies at 94

On Oct. 15, 2022, Musicologist, and former collaborator of the Teatro Bellini in Catania Domenico De Meo died at the age of 94. De Meo was known for his work on Bellini productions and received the prestigious “Bellini d’Oro” in 2008. He leaves an impressive archive of documents, edited together with his wife Caterina Andò.
The Atlanta Opera Announces Return of 96-Hour Opera Project

The Atlanta Opera has announced the return of its composition competition, the 96-Hour Opera Project. The program is tailored specifically for composers and librettists from historically underrepresented communities. This year there will be six chosen teams will travel to Atlanta with completed 10-minute works based on a historical theme provided by story partner, Atlanta History Center.
Seattle Opera Names New Director of Development

Seattle Opera has appointed Shannon Rolbiecki to the position of Director of Development, effective Dec. 12, 2022. “I’m thrilled to join the team at Seattle Opera,” said Rolbiecki in an official press statement. “To work in support of an art form I love for an organization of such quality and integrity is beyond exciting. The arts are still in recovery, but for organizations with strong, creative teams and incredible programming, there is great opportunity. I see this at Seattle Opera. I look forward to helping move the organization forward into its next phase of development.”
Obituary: Famed Composer Angelo Badalamenti Dies at 85

Composer Angelo Badalamenti has died at the age of 85. In a statement, the family confirmed the composer’s death stating “the family of composer Angelo Badalamenti, best known for his work with Director David Lynch (“Twin Peaks,” “Mulholland Drive,” “Blue Velvet”) confirms that the Composer, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away on December 11th, 2022, peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by his family.”
Tobias Kratzer Named Next Intendant at Hamburg Staatsoper

Tobias Kratzer is set to be the next Intendant at the Hamburg Staatsoper. He will take over the position as of summer 2025, replacing Georges Delnon, who has held the position since 2015. “With Tobias Kratzer we can win one of the currently most exciting directors for the directorship of...

