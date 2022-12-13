Read full article on original website
Olga Peretyatko, Sara Blanch & Enea Scala Lead Rossini Opera Festival’s 2023 Season
The Rossini Opera Festival has announced its 2023 season featuring three productions and concerts. The first production of the season will be “Eduardo e Cristina” in a new production by Stefano Poda. Jader Bignamini conducts Enea Scala, Anastasia Bartoli, Daniela Barcellona, Grigory Shkarupa, and Matteo Roma. Performance Dates:...
Aida Garifullina, Olga Peretyatko, Kate Lindsey & Lawrence Brownlee Lead George Enescu Festival’s 2023 Season
The George Enescu Festival has announced its 2023 season. here is a look at the vocal performances. Zubin Mehta is set to conduct Verdi’s “Otello” with Fabio Sartori, Anastasia Bartoli, Luca Salsi, and Eleonora Filipponi. Performance Date: August 28. 2023. Cristian Măcelaru conducts the WDR Sinfonieorchester Koln...
Cape Town Opera Names Four Soloists to its Permanent Roster
Cape Town Opera (CTO), the only permanently active opera company on the African continent, has announced its 2023 soloist lineup, which comprises baritone Conroy Scott, soprano Nobulumko Mngxekeza, soprano Brittany Smith and tenor Lukhanyo Moyake. The new soloists of CTO will hold permanent positions with the company. Each artist took...
Q & A: Rising Star Jiří Rajniš Speaks About Teatro alla Scala Debut & Growing up in Musical Family
Jiří Rajniš belongs to the youngest generation of operatic singers from the Czech Republic. From an early age, the baritone was exposed to music from his parents who were also opera singers. He then went on to study in the U.S. and became a member of the Junges Ensemble at the Semperoper Dresden.
Opera Orlando Youth Company to Present Annual ‘Soup Opera’
Opera Orlando’s Youth Company has announce that it will be present its annual “Soup Opera.”. The showcase will take place at the St. John Lutheran Church in Winter Park, Florida on Dec. 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. local time. The program will be headlined by company singers (ages eight to 18) and includes solos and ensemble pieces.
Dawn Upshaw & Brentano String Quartet to Bring ‘Dido Reimagined’ to San Francisco Performances
San Francisco Performances will present five-time Grammy Award winner Dawn Upshaw, along with the Brentano String Quartet, in “Dido Reimagined: A Response to Purcell’s Lament.”. The program, scheduled for Jan. 12, 2023 at the Herbst Theatre, will feature numerous English works, including Purcell’s famed lament from “Dido and...
Pittsburgh Opera & Chatham Baroque to Present Historic Performances of ‘Ariodante’
Pittsburgh Opera continues the 2022-23 season with a performance of Händel’s baroque opera “Ariodante” in association with Chatham Baroque. The showcase, which is scheduled for Jan. 21-29, 2023, will take place at the CAPA Theater in Pittsburgh. Taking on the title role will be Jazmine Olwalia,...
Maria Brea & Celia Castro Headline North / South Consonance’s 2023 Season
The North / South Consonance has announced its 2023 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. It all kicks off with a New Year Celebration featuring soprano Maria Brea and violinist Arthur Moeller. Max Lifchitz conducts a program featuring music by Carmel Curiel, Odaline de la Martinez, Federico Ermirio, and Max Lifchitz. The showcase will take place at Chirst & St. Stephen’s Church in New York City.
Obituary: Musicologist Domencio De Meo Dies at 94
On Oct. 15, 2022, Musicologist, and former collaborator of the Teatro Bellini in Catania Domenico De Meo died at the age of 94. De Meo was known for his work on Bellini productions and received the prestigious “Bellini d’Oro” in 2008. He leaves an impressive archive of documents, edited together with his wife Caterina Andò.
The Atlanta Opera Announces Return of 96-Hour Opera Project
The Atlanta Opera has announced the return of its composition competition, the 96-Hour Opera Project. The program is tailored specifically for composers and librettists from historically underrepresented communities. This year there will be six chosen teams will travel to Atlanta with completed 10-minute works based on a historical theme provided by story partner, Atlanta History Center.
Seattle Opera Names New Director of Development
Seattle Opera has appointed Shannon Rolbiecki to the position of Director of Development, effective Dec. 12, 2022. “I’m thrilled to join the team at Seattle Opera,” said Rolbiecki in an official press statement. “To work in support of an art form I love for an organization of such quality and integrity is beyond exciting. The arts are still in recovery, but for organizations with strong, creative teams and incredible programming, there is great opportunity. I see this at Seattle Opera. I look forward to helping move the organization forward into its next phase of development.”
Obituary: Famed Composer Angelo Badalamenti Dies at 85
Composer Angelo Badalamenti has died at the age of 85. In a statement, the family confirmed the composer’s death stating “the family of composer Angelo Badalamenti, best known for his work with Director David Lynch (“Twin Peaks,” “Mulholland Drive,” “Blue Velvet”) confirms that the Composer, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away on December 11th, 2022, peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by his family.”
Tobias Kratzer Named Next Intendant at Hamburg Staatsoper
Tobias Kratzer is set to be the next Intendant at the Hamburg Staatsoper. He will take over the position as of summer 2025, replacing Georges Delnon, who has held the position since 2015. “With Tobias Kratzer we can win one of the currently most exciting directors for the directorship of...
