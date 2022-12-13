ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Olga Peretyatko, Sara Blanch & Enea Scala Lead Rossini Opera Festival’s 2023 Season

The Rossini Opera Festival has announced its 2023 season featuring three productions and concerts. The first production of the season will be “Eduardo e Cristina” in a new production by Stefano Poda. Jader Bignamini conducts Enea Scala, Anastasia Bartoli, Daniela Barcellona, Grigory Shkarupa, and Matteo Roma. Performance Dates:...
Maria Brea & Celia Castro Headline North / South Consonance’s 2023 Season

The North / South Consonance has announced its 2023 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. It all kicks off with a New Year Celebration featuring soprano Maria Brea and violinist Arthur Moeller. Max Lifchitz conducts a program featuring music by Carmel Curiel, Odaline de la Martinez, Federico Ermirio, and Max Lifchitz. The showcase will take place at Chirst & St. Stephen’s Church in New York City.
Artist of the Week: Edgardo Rocha

This week, the Grand Théâtre de Genève will open a new production of Donizetti’s “Maria Stuarda” featuring some of the best Bel Canto performers in the industry. Among the headliners will be tenor Edgardo Rocha in his role debut as Roberto. Rocha is considered...
Opera Orlando Youth Company to Present Annual ‘Soup Opera’

Opera Orlando’s Youth Company has announce that it will be present its annual “Soup Opera.”. The showcase will take place at the St. John Lutheran Church in Winter Park, Florida on Dec. 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. local time. The program will be headlined by company singers (ages eight to 18) and includes solos and ensemble pieces.
Obituary: Famed Composer Angelo Badalamenti Dies at 85

Composer Angelo Badalamenti has died at the age of 85. In a statement, the family confirmed the composer’s death stating “the family of composer Angelo Badalamenti, best known for his work with Director David Lynch (“Twin Peaks,” “Mulholland Drive,” “Blue Velvet”) confirms that the Composer, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away on December 11th, 2022, peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by his family.”
Elaine Alvarez Leads Opera Omaha’s ‘Suor Angelica’

Opera Omaha will continue its 2022-2023 season with a production of “Suor Angelica.”. The opera, which is set to be conducted by Judith Yan, will star soprano Elaine Alvarez in her Opera Omaha debut. The production will also feature Ronnita Miller, Deborah Nansteel, Kelly Guerra, Hilary Ginther, and Jennifer Cherest. Keturah Stickann will direct the production featuring scenic designs by Wally Coberg and costume designs by Betty Fredrickson.
Seattle Opera Names New Director of Development

Seattle Opera has appointed Shannon Rolbiecki to the position of Director of Development, effective Dec. 12, 2022. “I’m thrilled to join the team at Seattle Opera,” said Rolbiecki in an official press statement. “To work in support of an art form I love for an organization of such quality and integrity is beyond exciting. The arts are still in recovery, but for organizations with strong, creative teams and incredible programming, there is great opportunity. I see this at Seattle Opera. I look forward to helping move the organization forward into its next phase of development.”
In Less Than Five Minutes, Get To Know – “The Three Olgas”

One of the delights from this year’s Janáček Festival was the Brno Conservatory’s production of a work entitled “The Weeping Fountain.” It was a short opera, lasting approximately one hour, which explored the relationship between the composer and his daughter Olga Janáčeková, focusing on the letters she sent to him whilst spending time away from home in St Petersburg. The music consists of a selection of pieces by Janáček drawn together to support the emotional ebbs and flows of their relationship and sung by soloists and a chorus from the conservatory. The work is, of course, dominated by Olga and her father, although he never actually appears in the opera.

