Dawn Upshaw & Brentano String Quartet to Bring ‘Dido Reimagined’ to San Francisco Performances
San Francisco Performances will present five-time Grammy Award winner Dawn Upshaw, along with the Brentano String Quartet, in “Dido Reimagined: A Response to Purcell’s Lament.”. The program, scheduled for Jan. 12, 2023 at the Herbst Theatre, will feature numerous English works, including Purcell’s famed lament from “Dido and...
Olga Peretyatko, Sara Blanch & Enea Scala Lead Rossini Opera Festival’s 2023 Season
The Rossini Opera Festival has announced its 2023 season featuring three productions and concerts. The first production of the season will be “Eduardo e Cristina” in a new production by Stefano Poda. Jader Bignamini conducts Enea Scala, Anastasia Bartoli, Daniela Barcellona, Grigory Shkarupa, and Matteo Roma. Performance Dates:...
Maria Brea & Celia Castro Headline North / South Consonance’s 2023 Season
The North / South Consonance has announced its 2023 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. It all kicks off with a New Year Celebration featuring soprano Maria Brea and violinist Arthur Moeller. Max Lifchitz conducts a program featuring music by Carmel Curiel, Odaline de la Martinez, Federico Ermirio, and Max Lifchitz. The showcase will take place at Chirst & St. Stephen’s Church in New York City.
Artist of the Week: Edgardo Rocha
This week, the Grand Théâtre de Genève will open a new production of Donizetti’s “Maria Stuarda” featuring some of the best Bel Canto performers in the industry. Among the headliners will be tenor Edgardo Rocha in his role debut as Roberto. Rocha is considered...
Treat your kids to a day at the opera and more things to do this week in NYC
Ben Bliss portrays the heroic Tamino in Mozart's "The Magic Flute" at the Metropolitan Opera. It’s impossible to keep up with everything happening in New York City arts and culture, but here are some recommendations for events you shouldn’t miss during the week ahead. [ more › ]
Q & A: Rising Star Jiří Rajniš Speaks About Teatro alla Scala Debut & Growing up in Musical Family
Jiří Rajniš belongs to the youngest generation of operatic singers from the Czech Republic. From an early age, the baritone was exposed to music from his parents who were also opera singers. He then went on to study in the U.S. and became a member of the Junges Ensemble at the Semperoper Dresden.
Opera Orlando Youth Company to Present Annual ‘Soup Opera’
Opera Orlando’s Youth Company has announce that it will be present its annual “Soup Opera.”. The showcase will take place at the St. John Lutheran Church in Winter Park, Florida on Dec. 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. local time. The program will be headlined by company singers (ages eight to 18) and includes solos and ensemble pieces.
Obituary: Famed Composer Angelo Badalamenti Dies at 85
Composer Angelo Badalamenti has died at the age of 85. In a statement, the family confirmed the composer’s death stating “the family of composer Angelo Badalamenti, best known for his work with Director David Lynch (“Twin Peaks,” “Mulholland Drive,” “Blue Velvet”) confirms that the Composer, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away on December 11th, 2022, peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by his family.”
Elaine Alvarez Leads Opera Omaha’s ‘Suor Angelica’
Opera Omaha will continue its 2022-2023 season with a production of “Suor Angelica.”. The opera, which is set to be conducted by Judith Yan, will star soprano Elaine Alvarez in her Opera Omaha debut. The production will also feature Ronnita Miller, Deborah Nansteel, Kelly Guerra, Hilary Ginther, and Jennifer Cherest. Keturah Stickann will direct the production featuring scenic designs by Wally Coberg and costume designs by Betty Fredrickson.
Pittsburgh Opera & Chatham Baroque to Present Historic Performances of ‘Ariodante’
Pittsburgh Opera continues the 2022-23 season with a performance of Händel’s baroque opera “Ariodante” in association with Chatham Baroque. The showcase, which is scheduled for Jan. 21-29, 2023, will take place at the CAPA Theater in Pittsburgh. Taking on the title role will be Jazmine Olwalia,...
Seattle Opera Names New Director of Development
Seattle Opera has appointed Shannon Rolbiecki to the position of Director of Development, effective Dec. 12, 2022. “I’m thrilled to join the team at Seattle Opera,” said Rolbiecki in an official press statement. “To work in support of an art form I love for an organization of such quality and integrity is beyond exciting. The arts are still in recovery, but for organizations with strong, creative teams and incredible programming, there is great opportunity. I see this at Seattle Opera. I look forward to helping move the organization forward into its next phase of development.”
In Less Than Five Minutes, Get To Know – “The Three Olgas”
One of the delights from this year’s Janáček Festival was the Brno Conservatory’s production of a work entitled “The Weeping Fountain.” It was a short opera, lasting approximately one hour, which explored the relationship between the composer and his daughter Olga Janáčeková, focusing on the letters she sent to him whilst spending time away from home in St Petersburg. The music consists of a selection of pieces by Janáček drawn together to support the emotional ebbs and flows of their relationship and sung by soloists and a chorus from the conservatory. The work is, of course, dominated by Olga and her father, although he never actually appears in the opera.
